The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 5-11.
Accident — Squad car versus deer.
Ambulance — Man put his back out; County 107.
Driving complaint — White four-door Impala driving at high rate of speed.
Officer assist — Student caught vaping on Laporte School grounds
Burglary — Office break-in, Gazebo Drive.
Business check — Business check, Main Street W., Nevis.
Possible scam — Laptop was hacked yesterday, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Juvenile walked away from Laporte School.
Abandoned car — Deputy checking abandoned car on side of the road.
Littering — Garbage was dumped on Dogwood Road.
Walk-through — Walk-through at Nevis School.
Ambulance — Out-of-county 911 call transferred to Becker County. Man had surgery today, now has chest pains and is sweating; C.R. 135.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about selling a gun.
Traffic hazard — Vehicle reported in the middle of the roadway.
Suspicious — Caller reports suspicious activity last night at his AirBNB on Great Ridge Trail.
Off-road — Truck is in the ditch; occupied.
Officer assist — Caller reports a person was yelling at them for walking on the road; Gray Goose Dr.
Animal complaint — Caller reports dog running in the roadway; pulled over, took possession of the dog. Dog is black, possibly a Lab.
Business check — Business check on Main St. W., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Caller reports a vehicle driving with no functioning tail lights.
Ambulance — Woman is having trouble breathing; C.R. 19.
Driving complaint — Fuel truck is swerving all over the road.
Violation of OFP — Caller says a person is violating the OFP she has against him.
Driving complaint — Older woman in a red SUV is driving on the wrong side of the road.
Driving complaint — Caller reports a white car and a truck passed in an erratic manner.
Driving complaint — Delivery truck is swerving all over the road.
Officer assist — Callers say they have asked a person to stay away from their 16-year-old daughter and he refuses; Fairwood Lane, Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman requests ambulance; back pain, trouble breathing, Akeley.
Ambulance — Man is experiencing chest pain, low blood pressure.
Alarm — Residential alarm for back door; Hwy. 87.
Fraud — Caller reports purchasing an item from Craigslist but not receiving it.
Animal complaint — Caller says neighbors ride their horses down the road but don’t clean up the poop.
Driving complaint — Silver Honda is swerving; call passed on to State Patrol.
ATV/OHV— A camou Polaris side-by-side has dug up a gravel road.
Officer assist — Report of a bridge/road collapse; location not given.
Harassment — Caller reports harassment; C.R. 36.
Suspicious — Caller thinks someone may be living in his cabin; electric bill has been up, but he hasn’t been there since October.
Damage to property — Mailbox stolen or damaged.
Walk-through — Laporte School walk-through
Officer assist — Laporte student left campus in a vehicle without permission.
Fire — Controlled burn at trailer park.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Accident — Two vehicle crash; no injuries; call passed on to State Patrol.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.