The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 5-11.

Accident —  Squad car versus deer.

Ambulance —  Man put his back out; County 107.

Driving complaint —  White four-door Impala driving at high rate of speed.

Officer assist —  Student caught vaping on Laporte School grounds

Burglary —  Office break-in, Gazebo Drive.

Business check —  Business check, Main Street W., Nevis.

Possible scam —  Laptop was hacked yesterday, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Juvenile walked away from Laporte School.

Abandoned car —  Deputy checking abandoned car on side of the road.

Littering —  Garbage was  dumped on Dogwood Road.

Walk-through  —  Walk-through at Nevis School.

Ambulance —  Out-of-county 911 call transferred to Becker County. Man had surgery today, now has chest pains and is sweating; C.R. 135.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about selling a gun.

Traffic hazard —  Vehicle reported in the middle of the roadway.

Suspicious — Caller reports suspicious activity last night at his AirBNB on Great Ridge Trail.

Off-road —  Truck is in the ditch; occupied.

Officer assist — Caller reports a person was yelling at them for walking on the road; Gray Goose Dr.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports dog running in the  roadway; pulled over, took possession of the dog. Dog is black, possibly a Lab.

Business check —  Business check on Main St. W., Nevis.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports a vehicle driving with no functioning tail lights.

Ambulance —  Woman is having trouble breathing; C.R. 19.

Driving complaint —  Fuel truck is swerving all over the road.

Violation of OFP —  Caller says a person is violating the OFP she has against him.

Driving complaint —  Older woman in a red SUV is driving on the wrong side of the road.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports a white car and a truck passed in an erratic manner.

Driving complaint —  Delivery truck is swerving all over the road.

Officer assist —  Callers say they have asked a person to stay away from their 16-year-old daughter and he refuses; Fairwood Lane, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Woman requests ambulance; back pain, trouble breathing, Akeley.

Ambulance —  Man is experiencing chest pain, low blood pressure.

Alarm —  Residential alarm for back door; Hwy. 87.

Fraud —  Caller reports purchasing an item from Craigslist but not receiving it.

Animal complaint —  Caller says neighbors ride their horses down the road but don’t clean up the poop.

Driving complaint —  Silver Honda is swerving; call passed on to State Patrol.

ATV/OHV—  A camou Polaris side-by-side has dug up a gravel road.

Officer assist —  Report of a bridge/road collapse; location not given.

Harassment —  Caller reports harassment; C.R. 36.

Suspicious — Caller thinks someone may be living in his cabin; electric bill has been up, but he hasn’t been there since October.

Damage to property — Mailbox stolen or damaged.

Walk-through —  Laporte School walk-through

Officer assist  —  Laporte student left campus in a vehicle without permission.

Fire — Controlled burn at trailer park.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

Accident —  Two vehicle crash; no injuries; call passed on to State Patrol.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments