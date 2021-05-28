The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 17 to 23.
Trespassing — Lifted pickup showed up on property twice, told them to go away, 165th Ave.
Animal complaint — Puppy on Nevis School football field; wondering if someone can get it, because field day is going on, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Noise complaint — Noise from residence all weekend, late into nights, Jade Rose Dr.
Ambulance — Man had trouble breathing, shortness of breath, First St. NW., Laporte.
Suspicious — Neighbor’s boat randomly started, ran for 15 minutes and shut off, caller drove by but didn’t see any lights on, Northern Lights Trl.
Child custody — Custody issues, Main St., Nevis.
Damage to property — Caller’s tires slashed when parked at campsite, Nelson Lake Forest Lane.
Threats — Threats through Instagram, are being forwarded, Edgewood Loop.
Animal complaint — Stray dog in yard, Gateway Dr.
Officer assist — Caller wants welfare check on a friend, not sure where he’ll be found, Hwy. 38, Benedict.
Animal complaint — Animal abuse, C.R. 30.
Officer assist — Questions about right of way access to water, 460th St.
Gun call — Heard two shots close to her house, livestock on property, concerned for safety.
Fire — Fire in the grill, Marie Ave. SE., Akeley.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive off, $51.30 occured at 8:35 p.m., C.R. 9, Becida.
Motorist assist — Out with vehicle on side of road.
Officer assist — Traffic control for Nevis school 5K, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
ATV/OHV — Obstructing the road approaches for the ATV trail, C.R. 2.
Theft — Catalytic converter cut out of caller’s car, C.R. 38.
Officer assist — Someone is dumping BBQ briquettes into woods, concerned it’ll start a fire, Glenhaven Dr.
Officer assist — Caller says someone is staying at residence when they shouldn’t be, Wejack Rd.
Suspicious — Vehicle has been by the access near the camp all day; caller hasn’t seen these people around before, man and woman in vehicle, Wolf Lake access.
Alarm — Garage alarm, attempting to call key holders, C.R. 38.
Damage to property — Party leaving their house backed into vehicle in driveway, Brandon Dr.
Suspicious — Large expensive motorhome, caller thinks might have been stolen, parked in neighbor’s driveway, Walnut Dr.
911 call — 911 caller stayed on the line, advised she dialed accidentally, State 64.
Probation violation — Man arrested per probation, 344th St.
Suspicious — Black car parked on his property, female occupant appeared to be under the influence, vehicle now parked on side of road, 173rd Ave.
Theft — Theft of snowmobile trailer over the winter, Mink Dr.
Walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Semi jake-breaking in front of residence, C.R. 33.
Officer assist — Complaint of profane flag on pickup, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Neighbor told caller fox pups are in her window well, caller is on her way, concerned for safety, Grouse Rd.
Animal complaint — Nuisance dog, house to the north, killed 15 chickens in last two days, has bitten caller’s dog, runs a daycare out of home, Hwy. 71.
Domestic — Caller’s husband yelled at her about 4 a.m., Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Caller received harassing letter from party in Iowa, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Gas drive-off — Drive off, $37.66 taken in fuel, Broadway St., Akeley.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox removed, thrown in ditch, seems to happen every year, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Caller states Lab-mix stray dog is hanging around residence, Bay View Dr.
Ambulance — 77-year-old woman, food poisoning, C.R. 37.
Officer assist — Unknown activity, large group at sand pit on C.R. 118, about 20 people, teens up to 30s, Tanglewood Trl.
Traffic hazard — Five boys walking, one laid in road then jumped out at her.
Gun call — Heard 23 shots, possibly northeast of residence, hard to tell location, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Suspicious — Out checking on vehicle, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Officer assist — Ex-wife at residence, won’t leave. Caller left and wants her gone, Blueberry Bridge Rd.
Officer assist — Wants help getting property from previous residence, Windsurf Rd.
Fire — Unsupervised yard debris burning, caller concerned it’ll get out of control, Broadway St., Akeley.
Alarm — East hall high school door, south admin. motion alarms activated, Main St., Laporte.
Ambulance — Woman was attacked by cow, injuries on right side of body, State 64.
Motorist assist — Officer out on motorist assist, Main St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs were in caller’s yard, dug through trash, now it’s all over his yard, C.R. 45.
Vehicle stolen — 2001 Chrysler stolen within last few hours, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Caller’s friend is scared to go home, her boyfriend keeps driving by, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
