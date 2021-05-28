The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 17 to 23.

Trespassing —  Lifted pickup showed up on property twice, told them to go away, 165th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Puppy on Nevis School football field; wondering if someone can get it, because field day is going on, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Noise complaint —  Noise from residence all weekend, late into nights, Jade Rose Dr.

Ambulance —  Man had trouble breathing, shortness of breath, First St. NW., Laporte.

Suspicious —  Neighbor’s boat randomly started, ran for 15 minutes and shut off, caller drove by but didn’t see any lights on, Northern Lights Trl.

Child custody —  Custody issues, Main St., Nevis.

Damage to property —  Caller’s tires slashed when parked at campsite, Nelson Lake Forest Lane.

Threats —  Threats through Instagram, are being forwarded, Edgewood Loop.

Animal complaint —  Stray dog in yard, Gateway Dr.

Officer assist —  Caller wants welfare check on a friend, not sure where he’ll be found, Hwy. 38, Benedict.

Animal complaint —  Animal abuse, C.R. 30.

Officer assist —  Questions about right of way access to water, 460th St.

Gun call —  Heard two shots close to her house, livestock on property, concerned for safety.

Fire —  Fire in the grill, Marie Ave. SE., Akeley.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive off, $51.30 occured at 8:35 p.m., C.R. 9, Becida.

Motorist assist —  Out with vehicle on side of road.

Officer assist —  Traffic control for Nevis school 5K, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

ATV/OHV —  Obstructing the road approaches for the ATV trail, C.R. 2.

Theft —  Catalytic converter cut out of caller’s car, C.R. 38.

Officer assist —  Someone is dumping BBQ briquettes into woods, concerned it’ll start a fire, Glenhaven Dr.

Officer assist —  Caller says someone is staying at residence when they shouldn’t be, Wejack Rd.

Suspicious —  Vehicle has been by the access near the camp all day; caller hasn’t seen these people around before, man and woman in vehicle, Wolf Lake access.

Alarm —  Garage alarm, attempting to call key holders, C.R. 38.

Damage to property —  Party leaving their house backed into vehicle in driveway, Brandon Dr.

Suspicious —  Large expensive motorhome, caller thinks might have been stolen, parked in neighbor’s driveway, Walnut Dr.

911 call —  911 caller stayed on the line, advised she dialed accidentally, State 64.

Probation violation —  Man arrested per probation, 344th St.

Suspicious —  Black car parked on his property, female occupant appeared to be under the influence, vehicle now parked on side of road, 173rd Ave.

Theft —  Theft of snowmobile trailer over the winter, Mink Dr.

Walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Driving complaint —  Semi jake-breaking in front of residence, C.R. 33.

Officer assist —  Complaint of profane flag on pickup, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor told caller fox pups are in her window well, caller is on her way, concerned for safety, Grouse Rd.

Animal complaint —  Nuisance dog, house to the north, killed 15 chickens in last two days, has bitten caller’s dog, runs a daycare out of home, Hwy. 71.

Domestic —  Caller’s husband yelled at her about 4 a.m., Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller received harassing letter from party in Iowa, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Gas drive-off —  Drive off, $37.66 taken in fuel, Broadway St., Akeley.

Mailbox damage —  Caller’s mailbox removed, thrown in ditch, seems to happen every year, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Caller states Lab-mix stray dog is hanging around residence, Bay View Dr.

Ambulance —  77-year-old woman, food poisoning, C.R. 37.

Officer assist —  Unknown activity, large group at sand pit on C.R. 118, about 20 people, teens up to 30s, Tanglewood Trl.

Traffic hazard —  Five boys walking, one laid in road then jumped out at her.

Gun call —  Heard 23 shots, possibly northeast of residence, hard to tell location, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Suspicious —  Out checking on vehicle, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Officer assist —  Ex-wife at residence, won’t leave. Caller left and wants her gone, Blueberry Bridge Rd.

Officer assist —  Wants help getting property from previous residence, Windsurf Rd.

Fire —  Unsupervised yard debris burning, caller concerned it’ll get out of control, Broadway St., Akeley.

Alarm —  East hall high school door, south admin. motion alarms activated, Main St., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Woman was attacked by cow, injuries on right side of body, State 64.

Motorist assist —  Officer out on motorist assist, Main St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs were in caller’s yard, dug through trash, now it’s all over his yard, C.R. 45.

Vehicle stolen —  2001 Chrysler stolen within last few hours, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.

Officer assist —  Caller’s friend is scared to go home, her boyfriend keeps driving by, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments