The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 13-16.

Gun call —  Caller heard two shots near her residence; unable to tell which direction they came from.

Officer assist —  Woman found what she believes to be narcotics, Everlasting Drive.

Shoplifting —  Two teens went across the counter, stole cigars; C.R. 38, Benedict.

Officer assist  —  Caller’s neighbor built a cabin and in the process damaged the caller’s driveway, making it impassable.

ATV/OHV —  Information provided about ATVs tearing up road last weekend.

Animal complaint —  Officer is out with a call about two dogs on the roadway; County 16.

Officer assist —  Caller needs assistance retrieving property from a prior residence; 470th St.

Officer assist —  Caller wants an officer to assist with property retrieval around 6 p.m.

Ambulance  —  Person is pale, having trouble breathing, C.R. 39.

Ambulance —  Man is possibly having an allergic reaction; can’t wake him up but he is breathing; Hard Pine Drive.

Suspicious — Caller just heard two large explosions north of her residence.

Theft —  Forty Oxycodone pills are missing; Western Avenue.

Fire  —  House is on fire; struck by lighting; East Bay Drive.

Assault —  Neighbor won’t let caller leave. He assaulted her but is denying need for medical attention; Wejack Road.

Traffic hazard —  Tree is down across roadway; C.R. 36.

Animal complaint —  Approximately 30 cows are out on the road.

Traffic hazard —  Tree  is down across Hwy. 87.

Officer assist —  Caller bought a horse for $3,200. The horse was no good and he returned it, but didn’t get his money back.

Officer assist — Caller needs to file an order for protection against his brother on his parents’ behalf.

Boat and Water — Two jet skis are causing waves in no wake zones.

Assault —  Caller reports man wouldn’t let her leave and hit her. She finally got to a safe place; this happened around 2 p.m.

Animal complaint —  Long-haired brown dog bit caller’s  kids when they were riding bikes south of Laporte.

Business check —  Deputy is conducting a walk-through.

Ambulance —  Caller says  girlfriend has alcohol poisoning; they are in a brown F-350.

Dispute — A neighbor is yelling outside the  caller’s residence in Laporte.

Animal complaint —  A cow is out on the road. Neighbor is working on the fence but isn’t there right now, and the fence has a large hole in it.

Property lost —  Caller’s  two dogs ran away.

Property lost —  Lost wallet; contains permit to carry; Hwy. 34.

Traffic hazard —  Remains of a burnt recliner chair left in the middle of a road intersection.

Damage to property —  Political sign damaged, run over by a truck; 170th Street, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Caller found two dead cows; apparently dumped a couple of days ago.

Bite —  Caller was bitten by neighbor’s dog.

Boat and Water —  A pontoon reported missing on Kabekona Lake, C.R. 37.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports a great Dane dog running loose in her yard, Ironwood Drive.

Ambulance —  Man is having a seizure at the detox, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Man is in pain, can’t walk, post-leg surgery.

K-9 —  Call for Sheriff’s K-9, C.R. 9, Becida.

Suspicious — checking on a vehicle in a parking lot, C.R. 9, Becida.

Noise complaint —  Caller says a neighbor who lives some distance away is playing loud music; does it all the time; Gateway Lane.

Boat and Water —  Boat stop by Boat and Water Patrol.

Ambulance —  Man reports he has fallen, is having trouble breathing, not known if he is injured; C.R. 25, Akeley.

Business check —  Walk-through at Nevis business.

Ambulance —  Woman says she is shaky, hasn’t slept in a long time and has loss of appetite; C.R. 39, Laporte

Theft — Trump political signs stolen; C.R. 36.

Animal complaint —  Caller states she was walking her dogs and was chased by three other dogs. The dogs’ owner came up to the caller in a black SUV and told her she had no right to walk on this road and past her three dogs.

Harassment —  Caller states his neighbor threw ice cream at his residence and his neighbor drove through his driveway.

Gun call —  Caller says neighbors are shooting handguns across a township road.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports a black Lab-type dog with a silver collar came up to her; skinny and skittish. Caller has to go out of town and can’t take the dog with; wants to know what to do.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, C.R. 37, Laporte

ATV/OHV — Caller says a father and son are driving their four-wheeler and dune buggy at high rates of speed; 398th Street.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, C.R. 38.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Littering —  Complaint of multiple dead  cows dumped on a trail

Boat and Water —  Resort check, Tanager Drive, Bemidji.

Trespassing —  Caller states an individual is not allowed on the property unless the caller’s kids are there. Nevertheless she is there, moving things out of the house without permission.

