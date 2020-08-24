The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 13-16.
Gun call — Caller heard two shots near her residence; unable to tell which direction they came from.
Officer assist — Woman found what she believes to be narcotics, Everlasting Drive.
Shoplifting — Two teens went across the counter, stole cigars; C.R. 38, Benedict.
Officer assist — Caller’s neighbor built a cabin and in the process damaged the caller’s driveway, making it impassable.
ATV/OHV — Information provided about ATVs tearing up road last weekend.
Animal complaint — Officer is out with a call about two dogs on the roadway; County 16.
Officer assist — Caller needs assistance retrieving property from a prior residence; 470th St.
Officer assist — Caller wants an officer to assist with property retrieval around 6 p.m.
Ambulance — Person is pale, having trouble breathing, C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Man is possibly having an allergic reaction; can’t wake him up but he is breathing; Hard Pine Drive.
Suspicious — Caller just heard two large explosions north of her residence.
Theft — Forty Oxycodone pills are missing; Western Avenue.
Fire — House is on fire; struck by lighting; East Bay Drive.
Assault — Neighbor won’t let caller leave. He assaulted her but is denying need for medical attention; Wejack Road.
Traffic hazard — Tree is down across roadway; C.R. 36.
Animal complaint — Approximately 30 cows are out on the road.
Traffic hazard — Tree is down across Hwy. 87.
Officer assist — Caller bought a horse for $3,200. The horse was no good and he returned it, but didn’t get his money back.
Officer assist — Caller needs to file an order for protection against his brother on his parents’ behalf.
Boat and Water — Two jet skis are causing waves in no wake zones.
Assault — Caller reports man wouldn’t let her leave and hit her. She finally got to a safe place; this happened around 2 p.m.
Animal complaint — Long-haired brown dog bit caller’s kids when they were riding bikes south of Laporte.
Business check — Deputy is conducting a walk-through.
Ambulance — Caller says girlfriend has alcohol poisoning; they are in a brown F-350.
Dispute — A neighbor is yelling outside the caller’s residence in Laporte.
Animal complaint — A cow is out on the road. Neighbor is working on the fence but isn’t there right now, and the fence has a large hole in it.
Property lost — Caller’s two dogs ran away.
Property lost — Lost wallet; contains permit to carry; Hwy. 34.
Traffic hazard — Remains of a burnt recliner chair left in the middle of a road intersection.
Damage to property — Political sign damaged, run over by a truck; 170th Street, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Caller found two dead cows; apparently dumped a couple of days ago.
Bite — Caller was bitten by neighbor’s dog.
Boat and Water — A pontoon reported missing on Kabekona Lake, C.R. 37.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a great Dane dog running loose in her yard, Ironwood Drive.
Ambulance — Man is having a seizure at the detox, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Man is in pain, can’t walk, post-leg surgery.
K-9 — Call for Sheriff’s K-9, C.R. 9, Becida.
Suspicious — checking on a vehicle in a parking lot, C.R. 9, Becida.
Noise complaint — Caller says a neighbor who lives some distance away is playing loud music; does it all the time; Gateway Lane.
Boat and Water — Boat stop by Boat and Water Patrol.
Ambulance — Man reports he has fallen, is having trouble breathing, not known if he is injured; C.R. 25, Akeley.
Business check — Walk-through at Nevis business.
Ambulance — Woman says she is shaky, hasn’t slept in a long time and has loss of appetite; C.R. 39, Laporte
Theft — Trump political signs stolen; C.R. 36.
Animal complaint — Caller states she was walking her dogs and was chased by three other dogs. The dogs’ owner came up to the caller in a black SUV and told her she had no right to walk on this road and past her three dogs.
Harassment — Caller states his neighbor threw ice cream at his residence and his neighbor drove through his driveway.
Gun call — Caller says neighbors are shooting handguns across a township road.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a black Lab-type dog with a silver collar came up to her; skinny and skittish. Caller has to go out of town and can’t take the dog with; wants to know what to do.
Boat and Water — Resort check, C.R. 37, Laporte
ATV/OHV — Caller says a father and son are driving their four-wheeler and dune buggy at high rates of speed; 398th Street.
Boat and Water — Resort check, C.R. 38.
Boat and Water — Resort check, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Littering — Complaint of multiple dead cows dumped on a trail
Boat and Water — Resort check, Tanager Drive, Bemidji.
Trespassing — Caller states an individual is not allowed on the property unless the caller’s kids are there. Nevertheless she is there, moving things out of the house without permission.
