The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 11 to 17.
Abandoned car — Caller reports his wife saw car in the middle of the road running, but now it’s in the ditch, not running and no one around.
Animal complaint — Two dogs are hanging around the yard, can’t find owner, Hwy. 44, Laporte.
Boat and water — Questions about no wake zone on Fish Hook River.
Possible scam — Caller has questions about a call from Wyoming, thinks his phone was used for criminal activity. They also called his wife; Eagle View Drive.
Fraud — Caller reporting her ex-husband forged her signature on tax papers, Schoolcraft Drive.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop (two calls), Hwy. 34.
Alarm — West garage window alarm going off, Glory Trail.
Accident — Two vehicle accident with no injuries.
Boat and water — Verbal warning for no throwable PFD.
Ambulance — Transferred to Becker County. 15 year old with compound fracture from ATV crash, C.R. 26, Ponsford.
Officer assist — Caller asking for directions to nearest hospital wants to take granddaughter in for minor leg injury, Dispatch said Bemidji would be closest, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Leech Lake Police reports grey Monte Carlo eastbound out of gas. Driver wants Dispatch to call his mom.
Accident — Vehicle accident, silver Mazda vs. white Jeep Wrangler.
Alarm — Media room motion alarm, Main Street, Laporte.
Boat and water — Wake boat and pontoon and jet skis flying all around in front of the resort and states it’s dangerous.
Boat and water — Resort check, C.R. 80, Nevis.
Boat and water — Resort check, Fairwood Lane, Nevis.
Boat and water — Fifth/Sixth Crow Wing lakes, written warnings for no navigational light after sunset.
Noise complaint — Neighbors shooting off fireworks, caller states it’s getting out of hand, Creel Drive.
Noise complaint — Neighbors played music very loud, didn’t stop last night until 1 a.m. They haven’t been the nicest so caller doesn’t want to contact them.
Business check — 2004 Chrysler four-door SLX found on Broadway St. E., Akeley.
Accident — Rollover accident near Nary Airport; Ford Taurus. Driver may have broken neck and bones; speech was slurred. Call passed on to Beltrami County.
Ambulance — Wife is pregnant and is having a seizure, C.R. 13, Nevis.
Gun call — Complaint of neighbor who shoots guns every weekend, C.R. 119, Nevis.
Ambulance — 93 year old fell and popped her knee, can’t walk, Gateway Lane, Akeley.
ATV/OHV — ATV accident, two injuries, parties hit a rock.
Driving complaint — Black Dodge Dakota four-door, male driver, female passenger, left swim beach intoxicated, Veronica Dr., Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Issues with ex-girlfriend and another man, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Problems with neighbors across the field, 109th Ave.
Animal complaint — Caller states bears are coming up close to the house, Electron Drive.
Scam-possible — Caller wants to speak to an officer about text messages; Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller reports a golf cart drove down her driveway, turned around and drove away at a high rate of speed; County 30.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about ordinances related to youth jumping off a bridge into Lake Belle Taine.
Driving complaint — Complaints about a vehicle racing up and down County 49 near the 10th Crow Wing boat landing
Officer assist — Caller would like assistance retrieving property from her previous residence in Akeley.
Ambulance — Person accidentally discharged a firearm; injured a finger; County 119.
Officer assist — Caller complains neighbor is burning, creating lots of smoke; ongoing issue; Frost bite Road, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Numerous cars are using County 39 as a detour and are speeding; asks for more patrol.
Property found — Driver’s license found; Laporte.
Property damage — Caller reports four-wheelers tearing up the field where caller flies airplanes; this is ongoing issue.
Harassment — Caller wants to speak with an officer about making a restraining order against her grandchildren’s mother; Akeley.
Animal complaint — Caller reports horses are being chased by dogs; worried because of the heat; County 91.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about laws regarding driving side-by-sides and ATVs on the road; Hwy. 87.
Officer assist — Complaint about neighbors burning all the time; Frost Bite Road, Akeley.
