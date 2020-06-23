The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 11 to 17.

Abandoned car —  Caller reports his wife saw car in the middle of the road running, but now it’s in the ditch, not running and no one around.

Animal complaint —  Two dogs are hanging around the yard, can’t find owner, Hwy. 44, Laporte.

Boat and water —  Questions about no wake zone on Fish Hook River.

Possible scam —  Caller has questions about a call from Wyoming, thinks his phone was used for  criminal activity. They also called his wife; Eagle View Drive.

Fraud —  Caller reporting her ex-husband forged her signature on tax papers, Schoolcraft Drive.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop (two calls), Hwy. 34.

Alarm —  West garage window alarm going off, Glory Trail.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident with no injuries.

Boat and water —  Verbal warning for no throwable PFD.

Ambulance —  Transferred to Becker County. 15 year old with compound fracture from ATV crash, C.R. 26, Ponsford.

Officer assist —  Caller asking for directions to nearest hospital wants to take granddaughter in for minor leg injury, Dispatch said Bemidji would be closest, C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Leech Lake Police reports grey Monte Carlo eastbound out of gas. Driver wants Dispatch to call his mom.

Accident —  Vehicle accident, silver Mazda vs. white Jeep Wrangler.

Alarm —  Media room motion alarm, Main Street, Laporte.

Boat and water —  Wake boat and pontoon and jet skis flying all around in front of the resort and states it’s dangerous.

Boat and water —  Resort check, C.R. 80, Nevis.

Boat and water —  Resort check, Fairwood Lane, Nevis.

Boat and water —  Fifth/Sixth Crow Wing lakes, written warnings for no navigational light after sunset.

Noise complaint —  Neighbors shooting off fireworks, caller states it’s getting out of hand, Creel Drive.

Noise complaint —  Neighbors played music very loud, didn’t stop last night until 1 a.m. They haven’t been the nicest so caller doesn’t want to contact them.

Business check —  2004 Chrysler four-door SLX found on Broadway St. E., Akeley.

Accident —  Rollover accident near Nary Airport; Ford Taurus. Driver may have broken neck and bones; speech was slurred. Call passed on to Beltrami County.

Ambulance —  Wife is pregnant and is having a seizure, C.R. 13, Nevis.

Gun call —  Complaint of neighbor who shoots guns every weekend, C.R. 119, Nevis.

Ambulance —  93 year old fell and popped her knee, can’t walk, Gateway Lane, Akeley.

ATV/OHV —  ATV accident, two injuries, parties hit a rock.

Driving complaint —  Black Dodge Dakota four-door, male driver, female passenger, left swim beach intoxicated, Veronica Dr., Cass Lake.

Officer assist —  Issues with ex-girlfriend and another man, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Disputes/disturbances —  Problems with neighbors across the field, 109th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Caller states bears are coming up close to the house, Electron Drive.

Scam-possible —  Caller wants to speak to an officer about text messages; Graceson Ave., Akeley.

Suspicious — Caller reports a golf cart drove down her driveway, turned around and drove away at a high rate of speed; County 30.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about ordinances related to youth jumping off a bridge into Lake Belle Taine.

Driving complaint —  Complaints about a vehicle racing up and down County 49 near the 10th Crow Wing boat landing

Officer assist —  Caller would like assistance retrieving property from her previous residence in Akeley.

Ambulance —  Person accidentally discharged a firearm; injured a finger; County 119.

Officer assist —  Caller complains neighbor is burning, creating lots of smoke; ongoing issue; Frost bite Road, Akeley.

Driving complaint —  Numerous cars are using County 39 as a detour and are speeding; asks for more patrol.

Property found —  Driver’s license found; Laporte.

Property damage —  Caller reports four-wheelers tearing up the field where caller flies airplanes; this is ongoing issue.

Harassment —  Caller wants to speak with an officer about making a restraining order against her grandchildren’s mother; Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports horses are being chased by dogs; worried because of the heat; County 91.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to a deputy about laws regarding driving side-by-sides and ATVs on the road; Hwy. 87.

Officer assist —  Complaint about neighbors burning all the time; Frost Bite Road,  Akeley.

