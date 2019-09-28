The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 19 to 25.

Ambulance —  Husband fell out of bed, Helm Dr.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Male party is at residence in violation of OFP, CR 18.

Gun call — Multiple gun shots heard coming from house on Wejack, sounds like a hand gun.

Disputes disturbances —  Locked intoxicated party out of house, they walked towards neighbors, they were getting physical, 470th St.

Animal complaint — Dog looking sick behind Post Office, Main St., Laporte.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller wanted individual removed from their residence, Central Ave. S., Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop.

Theft —  Theft of gas out of vehicles, 190th St.

Animal complaint — Three horses got out.

Ambulance — Elderly male not breathing well, Central Ave., Laporte.

Driving complaint — Caller reports vehicle all over the road, pulled over a few times, also swerving. Caller stated car pulled over, appeared intoxicated, kids in the car.

Ambulance —  Caller’s husband fell, Helm Drive, Akeley.

Theft —  Storage unit broken in to, Tranquility Dr., Laporte.

Disputes/disturbances —  Wants individual removed from residence, CR 89.

Ambulance — Caller fell, bleeding from head, State 34.

Ambulance — Severe back pain, can’t keep anything down, CR 45.

Suspicious —  Male party walking around caller’s property with laptop, going from building to building, not entering any of them, CR 7.

Scam-possible — Possible internet scam, 500th St., Becida.

Gun call —  People at the public landing on Big Wolf Lake shooting, Wolf Lake Rd.

Disputes/disturbances —  Caller is bow hunting and is being harassed, CR 18.

Business check — Business check, Broadway St. E., Akeley.

Officer assist — Ex-fiancee keeps taking his stuff out of the house she no longer lives in, Skyline Dr.

Accident —  Vehicle hit a mailbox, CR 40.

Gun call —  Neighbor shooting a gun, Benham Dr.

Ambulance —  Older woman popped her hip out of joint; C.R. 45.

Animal complaint —  Three calves are out on the road.

Theft —  Money stolen from resort, Gazebo Drive.

Animal complaint —  three Black Angus cows on the roadway; C.R. 12.

School walk-through —  Walk-through at Laporte School.

Animal complaint —  Woman and child were out walking with dog on a leash; neighbor’s dog came onto the road and was very aggressive; C.R. 30.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs are attacking caller’s chickens again; 119th Ave.

Suspicious —  Caller just heard a large explosion; heard it several times Sunday as well; Laporte.

Animal complaint —  A hunting dog just showed up on the caller’s property; caller is concerned that a hunter might be in trouble.

ATV/OHV —  Caller has questions for an ATV officer; C.R. 118.

Noise complaint —  Caller is trying to get kids to bed but noise from a lot of gun shots is getting annoying; C.R. 44, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Young female  is missing from school; walking on C.R. 39, Laporte.

Ambulance —  A paraprofessional at Laporte School is experiencing numbness on her left side.

