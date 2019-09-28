The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 19 to 25.
Ambulance — Husband fell out of bed, Helm Dr.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Male party is at residence in violation of OFP, CR 18.
Gun call — Multiple gun shots heard coming from house on Wejack, sounds like a hand gun.
Disputes disturbances — Locked intoxicated party out of house, they walked towards neighbors, they were getting physical, 470th St.
Animal complaint — Dog looking sick behind Post Office, Main St., Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller wanted individual removed from their residence, Central Ave. S., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Theft — Theft of gas out of vehicles, 190th St.
Animal complaint — Three horses got out.
Ambulance — Elderly male not breathing well, Central Ave., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Caller reports vehicle all over the road, pulled over a few times, also swerving. Caller stated car pulled over, appeared intoxicated, kids in the car.
Ambulance — Caller’s husband fell, Helm Drive, Akeley.
Theft — Storage unit broken in to, Tranquility Dr., Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Wants individual removed from residence, CR 89.
Ambulance — Caller fell, bleeding from head, State 34.
Ambulance — Severe back pain, can’t keep anything down, CR 45.
Suspicious — Male party walking around caller’s property with laptop, going from building to building, not entering any of them, CR 7.
Scam-possible — Possible internet scam, 500th St., Becida.
Gun call — People at the public landing on Big Wolf Lake shooting, Wolf Lake Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller is bow hunting and is being harassed, CR 18.
Business check — Business check, Broadway St. E., Akeley.
Officer assist — Ex-fiancee keeps taking his stuff out of the house she no longer lives in, Skyline Dr.
Accident — Vehicle hit a mailbox, CR 40.
Gun call — Neighbor shooting a gun, Benham Dr.
Ambulance — Older woman popped her hip out of joint; C.R. 45.
Animal complaint — Three calves are out on the road.
Theft — Money stolen from resort, Gazebo Drive.
Animal complaint — three Black Angus cows on the roadway; C.R. 12.
School walk-through — Walk-through at Laporte School.
Animal complaint — Woman and child were out walking with dog on a leash; neighbor’s dog came onto the road and was very aggressive; C.R. 30.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs are attacking caller’s chickens again; 119th Ave.
Suspicious — Caller just heard a large explosion; heard it several times Sunday as well; Laporte.
Animal complaint — A hunting dog just showed up on the caller’s property; caller is concerned that a hunter might be in trouble.
ATV/OHV — Caller has questions for an ATV officer; C.R. 118.
Noise complaint — Caller is trying to get kids to bed but noise from a lot of gun shots is getting annoying; C.R. 44, Laporte.
Officer assist — Young female is missing from school; walking on C.R. 39, Laporte.
Ambulance — A paraprofessional at Laporte School is experiencing numbness on her left side.
