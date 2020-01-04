The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 26-Jan. 1
Ambulance — Patient has extremely high blood pressure; Laporte.
Alarm — Glass breakage in the foyer; Glory Trail.
Accident — Two-vehicle accident; air bags deployed in one car; unknown injuries.
Domestic — Nevis caller says she and her husband have been fighting. It got physical at one point but not now. However she still wants him removed.
Vehicle off-road — Deputy is out with a party in the ditch; Old Sunrise Drive.
Officer assist — Caller would like assistance retrieving property from ex’s home; C.R. 39.
Trespassing — Trespassing, damage to property on C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Person needs assistance getting property; Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — A snowmobile is stuck.
Ambulance — Woman has fallen, unknown injuries; C.R. 37.
Theft — Medications were stolen; C.R. 4.
Dispute/disturbance — A man is on the floor, unresponsive, after a fight; First Ave. N., Laporte
Dispute/disturbance — Son is leaving a residence. Mom is intoxicated again and has broken his phone; Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Dog complaint, Buckhorn Circle.
Animal complaint — A horse has a rope attached to its harness, and the rope keeps getting stepped on or stuck to fencing; C.R. 91, Lake George.
Ambulance — Man says he feels like he is having a stroke; Call of the Wild Drive.
Traffic hazard — A brush mower fell off a trailer pulled by a vehicle; it is in the roadway.
Business check — Business check in Nevis.
Suspicious — Caller says it looks like someone was waling around his house last night; Conifer Circle.
Threats — Female client is making threats toward a staff member; Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Issues with a plow truck driver; Haywood Drive.
Motorist assist — Deputy is out with a vehicle; hazard; blocking westbound Hwy. 87.
Officer assist — Caller needs to talk with a deputy for some assistance, C.R. 45, Laporte.
Deer call — Two deer, one injured, on north side of Hwy. 200.
Ditched — White Buick is in the ditch; appears to have been there awhile.
Parking violation — Two vehicles parked on the road, obstructing plowing; C.R. 37.
Accident — Three-vehicle accident; caller is bleeding from her head; other injuries not known. One vehicle rolled over.
Property lost — Caller lost her dog two days ago.
Traffic hazard — Officer is out with a fallen tree that is partially obstructing C.R. 18.
ATV/OHV — Four-wheeler stuck on lake; sank into slush about 5 inches. Caller is concerned it will sink if left overnight.
Accident — Truck flipped on its side on Hwy. 71.
Mailbox damage — Caller says county plow keeps hitting his mailbox.
Traffic hazard — Unknown party is plowing snow into middle of the road, obstructing both lanes. C.R. 107.
Driving complaint — A vehicle is tailgating, swerving; driver may be intoxicated.
Off-road — Caller saw a vehicle off the road south of the old Log Homes site, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Deputies requested for out-of-control 16-year old.
Officer assist — Caller wants someone removed from residence.
Snowmobile — Speed violation, Arctic Cat.
Snowmobile — Stop sign violation.
Ambulance — Man slipped and fell in his driveway; still lying outside.
Snowmobile — Accident, possible fractured leg; Nevis.
Animal complaint — Anonymous caller says cattle are not being fed.
Ambulance — Alzheimer’s patient is not responding, won’t get up.
Assault — Caller reports someone broke into her house and is beating up her son; Sugar Point Drive, Federal Dam.
Off-road— Truck in the ditch, driver may be intoxicated.
Violation of HRO — Report of violation of restraining order; Nevis.
Driving complaint — Vehicle ahead of caller is all over the road; driver may be intoxicated.
Gas drive-off — Vehicle drove off without paying for gas; $25.06; Akeley.
Snowmobile — Machine hit a tree; possible head injury.
Officer assist — Deputy approached in Akeley with a request to check a home for carbon monoxide.;
Suspicious — Caller reports two people walking west on Hwy. 34 from County 4; trying to flag people down with a flashlight.
Business check — Business walk-through in Nevis.
