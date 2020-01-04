The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 26-Jan. 1

Ambulance —  Patient has extremely high blood pressure; Laporte.

Alarm —  Glass breakage  in the foyer; Glory Trail.

Accident —  Two-vehicle accident; air bags deployed in one car; unknown injuries.

Domestic  —  Nevis caller says she and her husband have been fighting. It got physical at one point but not now. However she still wants him removed.

Vehicle off-road —  Deputy is out with a party in the ditch; Old Sunrise Drive.

Officer assist — Caller would like assistance retrieving property from ex’s home; C.R. 39.

Trespassing —  Trespassing, damage to property on C.R. 39.

Officer assist —  Person needs assistance getting property; Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Officer assist —  A snowmobile is stuck.

Ambulance —  Woman has fallen, unknown injuries; C.R. 37.

Theft —  Medications were stolen; C.R. 4.

Dispute/disturbance —  A man is on the floor, unresponsive, after a fight; First Ave. N., Laporte

Dispute/disturbance — Son is leaving a residence. Mom is intoxicated again and has broken his phone; Hwy. 71.

Animal complaint —  Dog complaint, Buckhorn Circle.

Animal complaint —  A horse has a rope attached to its harness, and the rope keeps getting stepped on or stuck to fencing; C.R. 91, Lake George.

Ambulance —  Man says  he feels like he is having a stroke; Call of the Wild Drive.

Traffic hazard —  A brush mower fell off a trailer pulled by a vehicle; it is in the roadway.

Business check —  Business check in Nevis.

Suspicious — Caller says it looks like someone was waling around his house last night; Conifer Circle.

Threats —  Female client is making threats toward a staff member; Hwy. 34.

Officer assist —  Issues with a plow truck driver; Haywood Drive.

Motorist assist —  Deputy is out with a vehicle; hazard; blocking westbound Hwy. 87.

Officer assist —  Caller needs to talk with a deputy for some assistance, C.R. 45, Laporte.

Deer call —  Two deer, one injured, on north side of Hwy. 200.

Ditched —  White Buick is in the ditch; appears to have been there awhile.

Parking violation —  Two vehicles parked on the road, obstructing plowing; C.R. 37.

Accident —  Three-vehicle accident; caller is bleeding from her head; other injuries not known. One vehicle rolled over.

Property lost —  Caller lost her dog two days ago.

Traffic hazard —  Officer is out with a fallen tree that is partially obstructing C.R. 18.

ATV/OHV —  Four-wheeler stuck on lake; sank into slush about 5 inches. Caller is concerned  it will sink if left overnight.

Accident — Truck flipped on its side on Hwy. 71.

Mailbox damage  —  Caller says county plow keeps hitting his mailbox.

Traffic hazard —  Unknown party is plowing snow into middle of the road, obstructing both lanes. C.R. 107.

Driving complaint —  A vehicle is tailgating, swerving; driver may be intoxicated.

Off-road —  Caller saw a vehicle off the road south of the old Log Homes site, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Deputies requested for out-of-control 16-year old.

Officer assist —  Caller wants  someone removed from residence.

Snowmobile —  Speed violation, Arctic Cat.

Snowmobile —  Stop sign violation.

Ambulance —  Man slipped and fell in his driveway; still lying outside.

Snowmobile —  Accident, possible fractured leg; Nevis.

Animal complaint  —  Anonymous caller says cattle are not being fed.

Ambulance —  Alzheimer’s patient is not responding, won’t get up.

Assault —  Caller reports someone broke into her house and is beating up her son; Sugar Point Drive, Federal Dam.

Off-road—  Truck in the ditch, driver may be intoxicated.

Violation of HRO —  Report of violation of restraining order; Nevis.

Driving complaint  —  Vehicle ahead of caller is all over the road; driver may be intoxicated.

Gas drive-off —  Vehicle drove off without paying for gas; $25.06; Akeley.

Snowmobile —  Machine hit a tree; possible head injury.

Officer assist  —  Deputy approached in Akeley with a request to check a home for carbon monoxide.;

Suspicious — Caller reports two people walking west on Hwy. 34 from County 4; trying to flag people down with a flashlight.

Business check — Business walk-through in Nevis.

