The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 2-8.
Abandoned car — Older Ford on side of road, covered in snow.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile with two riders are stuck and lost.
Community policing — Responsible beverage server training, Lake George.
Disputes/disturbances — Son, 13, having a meltdown, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Car driving with three flat tires.
Theft — Theft, 230th St.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — HRO violation, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Assault/fight — Someone entered caller’s establishment yelling about snow in his driveway. He pushed the caller and the caller pushed back, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Accident — No injury accident with property damage.
Officer assist — Brother is in hospital in Fargo, he called asking people be removed from his residence, C.R. 97.
Harassment/stalking — Harassment from ex-brother-in-law, Greenwood Lp.
Parking violation/complaint — Three trucks are blocking caller’s driveway, Coon Lake Dr.
Domestic — Man yelling at wife, has been drinking, C.R. 9.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs in his yard last night, 175th Ave.
Trespassing — Wants a no trespass order applied to neighbor who keeps coming into his yard to get his dog, Woodbine Dr., Cass Lake.
Accident — Caller clipped vehicle in front of thrift store, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Boyfriend of five years has been stalking her on Facebook for months now, Vaxjo Ln., Cass Lake.
Disputes/disturbances — Dispute over a transmission transaction, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Accident — Caller’s car was rear-ended on Hwy. 64, no damage, does have some neck pain, caller is at home.
Property lost — German shorthair, “Luna” pink collar, no tags, Hwy. 34.
Suspicious — Deputy out with suspicious vehicle, C.R. 18.
Harassment/stalking — Report of harassment, 480th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 45.
Officer assist — Questions about taking girlfriend’s prescription, she’s been drinking all day, C.R. 86, Nevis
Ambulance — Caller’s grandma fell, cut her elbow, C.R. 31.
Officer assist — Woman threatened to burn down house, possibly under the influence, C.R. 41.
Child custody — Questions about what to do about ex not bringing kids back from visitation, 452nd St.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — HRO violation via email, Hwy. 71.
Ambulance — Woman fell, hasn’t been acting right since, C.R. 23.
Officer assist — Questions about court order, his daughter and timeline for getting her property out of his place, Quiet Prairie Dr.
Vehicle off road — Caller didn’t have reliable information, car is off road, possibly an accident, not sure where.
Traffic stop — Vehicle pulled into residence, traffic stop, Gray Wolf Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Central Ave., Laporte.
Ambulance — Person has high blood pressure, headache, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Possible heart attack, C.R. 30.
Violation HRO/OFP/DANCO — Possible OFP violation, Main St., Nevis.
Parking violation/complaint — Truck has been parked in lot for two months, C.R. 9, Becida.
Accident — Car vs deer, not sure if car runs or where the deer is, C.R. 45.
Officer assist — Out with male walking.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm. Great room motion activation, Chokecherry Ln.
Harassment/stalking — Harassment vial social media, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Cat stuck in crawl space, tearing up heating ducts, Walnut Dr, Cass Lake.
Traffic hazard — Vehicle is traffic hazard for Highway Department, Walnut Drive, Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Question about situation with son, West Main Ave.
Vehicle off road — Truck in ditch, Beltrami Line Rd.
