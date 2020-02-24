The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 13-19.

Suspicious —  Caller says a man is sitting in a parked vehicle looking at her residence.

Motorist assist  —  White SUV has broken down alongside the road; two occupants are trying to hitchhike.

Agency assist —  Assistance on Wolf Lake Road.

Motorist assist —  Deputy is assisting a disabled semi truck

Animal complaint —  Caller reports neighbor’s two dogs are on his porch; wants the animals removed, but is concerned for their welfare, considering the weather.

Ambulance —  Becida woman reports heart is in afibrillation.

Driving complaint —  SUV swerving on the road.

Dispute —  Two vehicles were parked along Hwy. 71 wet of Lake George .A man was out and looked upset. He was in a blue Dodge that headed east toward Kabekona Corner.

Child custody —  Caller’s ex is refusing to let him have the kids on Monday; C.R. 93, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Report of a dog chained up outside for hours in subzero weather.

Officer assist —  Caller says her son has mental illness and is terrorizing his parents.

Juvenile tobacco —  Student vaping at Laporte School.

Officer assist —  Caller wants assistance retrieving her social security payment debit card from her son.

Harassment —  Complaint of a family member posting harassing facebook posts.

Burglary —  Break-in at cabin on C.R. 89; door kicked in.

Off-road —  Vehicle in the ditch; Thunderbolt Trail.

Animal complaint —  Woman found a small dog on County Road 7; is currently in the lobby; wants to know where she can take it.

Harassment —  Caller wants to speak with a deputy about internet harassment  by a party who  purchased a vehicle from him.

Agency assist —  Man came into lobby, wants to speak with a deputy.

Snowmobile —  Verbal warning for not displaying proper registration.

Suspicious — Man stopped in caller’s driveway, said he was  looking for someone but would not give a straight answer about who that was.

Snowmobile —  Woman involved in snowmobile accident

Suspicious — Flashing strobe-like light near basketball and loading dock, Nevis School.

Accident —  Vehicle off-road; possible drunk driver; has their own tow en route.

Threats —  Caller received death threats via phone; 470th St., Laporte.

Alarm —  North administration motion alarm activated twice; Main St., Laporte.

Theft —  Possible theft of a gun; 160th St.

Theft —  Firearm stolen from vehicle in driveway.

Ambulance —  Woman fell down the stairs; has no memory of the incident.

Officer assist —  Caller says  her ex was on her property earlier, he was in her garage and in her mailbox; C.R. 93.

Agency assist —  A car has been left in caller’s handicapped parking spot; car is iced over. Broadway E., Akeley.

Walk-through —  Laporte School  walk-through.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dogs are running loose in the street;  Wejack Road

Walk-through —  Nevis School walk-through.

Threats —  Caller wants to speak with a deputy about threats made to her  daughter.

Theft —  UPS package dropped off at caller’s shop was stolen.

Assault —  Caller says he was assaulted Feb. 17 in Laporte.

Dispute —  Woman reports her estranged husband was taking pictures of property during child custody exchange.

Suspicious —  Caller is  home alone; reports a car drove down the driveway and was looking at her husband’s shed and her windows; Hwy. 200, Laporte.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments