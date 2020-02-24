The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 13-19.
Suspicious — Caller says a man is sitting in a parked vehicle looking at her residence.
Motorist assist — White SUV has broken down alongside the road; two occupants are trying to hitchhike.
Agency assist — Assistance on Wolf Lake Road.
Motorist assist — Deputy is assisting a disabled semi truck
Animal complaint — Caller reports neighbor’s two dogs are on his porch; wants the animals removed, but is concerned for their welfare, considering the weather.
Ambulance — Becida woman reports heart is in afibrillation.
Driving complaint — SUV swerving on the road.
Dispute — Two vehicles were parked along Hwy. 71 wet of Lake George .A man was out and looked upset. He was in a blue Dodge that headed east toward Kabekona Corner.
Child custody — Caller’s ex is refusing to let him have the kids on Monday; C.R. 93, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Report of a dog chained up outside for hours in subzero weather.
Officer assist — Caller says her son has mental illness and is terrorizing his parents.
Juvenile tobacco — Student vaping at Laporte School.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance retrieving her social security payment debit card from her son.
Harassment — Complaint of a family member posting harassing facebook posts.
Burglary — Break-in at cabin on C.R. 89; door kicked in.
Off-road — Vehicle in the ditch; Thunderbolt Trail.
Animal complaint — Woman found a small dog on County Road 7; is currently in the lobby; wants to know where she can take it.
Harassment — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about internet harassment by a party who purchased a vehicle from him.
Agency assist — Man came into lobby, wants to speak with a deputy.
Snowmobile — Verbal warning for not displaying proper registration.
Suspicious — Man stopped in caller’s driveway, said he was looking for someone but would not give a straight answer about who that was.
Snowmobile — Woman involved in snowmobile accident
Suspicious — Flashing strobe-like light near basketball and loading dock, Nevis School.
Accident — Vehicle off-road; possible drunk driver; has their own tow en route.
Threats — Caller received death threats via phone; 470th St., Laporte.
Alarm — North administration motion alarm activated twice; Main St., Laporte.
Theft — Possible theft of a gun; 160th St.
Theft — Firearm stolen from vehicle in driveway.
Ambulance — Woman fell down the stairs; has no memory of the incident.
Officer assist — Caller says her ex was on her property earlier, he was in her garage and in her mailbox; C.R. 93.
Agency assist — A car has been left in caller’s handicapped parking spot; car is iced over. Broadway E., Akeley.
Walk-through — Laporte School walk-through.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dogs are running loose in the street; Wejack Road
Walk-through — Nevis School walk-through.
Threats — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about threats made to her daughter.
Theft — UPS package dropped off at caller’s shop was stolen.
Assault — Caller says he was assaulted Feb. 17 in Laporte.
Dispute — Woman reports her estranged husband was taking pictures of property during child custody exchange.
Suspicious — Caller is home alone; reports a car drove down the driveway and was looking at her husband’s shed and her windows; Hwy. 200, Laporte.
