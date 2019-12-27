Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 19-22.

Theft —  Laporte caller says his gun was stolen

Alarm —  Accidental activation of medical alarm.

Officer assist —  Caller would like assistance retrieving property from ex’s home; C.R. 39.

Alarm —  Residential alarm on C.R. 37.

Walk-through —  School walk-through, Nevis.

Harassment —  Complaint of harassing phone calls.

Stolen — Vehicle stolen report.

Walk-through  — School walk-through, Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Main Street, Laporte.

Fire —  Possible house fire on Hwy. 371, Laporte; caller sees smoke, no flames.

Animal complaint —  White horse on roadway, headed east.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off valued at $25.17 in Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller wants officer assistance while he retrieves property from ex-wife on C.R. 39, Laporte.

Theft —  Report to Leech Lake police of theft from home on Little Wolf Drive.

Snowmobile —  Deputy is out with a snowmobile on the side of the road.

Accident —  Single snowmobile rollover on Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Suspicious — Homeowner reports a woman passed out in a car parked at the end of his driveway. She is awake now, does not need ambulance.

Ambulance —  Caller requests ambulance for chest pains.

Driving complaint — Propane truck is swerving all over the road.

Suspicious —  Unoccupied snowmobile at the end of 291st Ave.

Animal report —  Caller found an injured swan.

Fire —  Snowmobile is on fire, fully engulfed; no other vehicles or structures are threatened.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Lake George.

Alarm —  Residential burglar alarm; no keyholders; C.R. 93, Laporte.

Alarm —  Upstairs motion alarm at home on C.R. 40. Homeowners out of town, request it be checked out.

Officer assist —  Caller is stuck in snow with vehicle in Paul Bunyan State Forest.

Harassment —  Leech Lake Shuttle Services reports a male has been harassing bus drivers on a two-way radio channel.

Warning —  Snowmobiler warned about improper registration.

Ambulance —  Man is having difficulty breathing; Cass Lake.

Animal complaint —  Brown and gray horse is running down the road, causing a traffic backup.

Animal complaint —  Dead goat and buck deer dumped alongside the road.

Officer assist —  Caller was on Duck Lake and locked himself out of his truck; was advised to contact a locksmith or a tow truck.

Driving complaint —  White Chevy Equinox is all over the road.

ATV/OHV — Caller’s dog got hit and injured by an ATV; Wild Wing Drive.

Harassment —  Caller says his ex-girlfriend is abusive.

Suspicious — Report of suspicious activity at residence on Schoolcraft Trail.

Snowmobile —  Report of a snowmobile accident with injuries somewhere on C.R. 18.

Trespassing —  Caller reports they have a trail camera on their property. A man and woman they don’t know are walking around on the property and don’t belong there; Nevis.

Ambulance —Man is feeling weak and shaky; C.R. 36.

