Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report
The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 19-22.
Theft — Laporte caller says his gun was stolen
Alarm — Accidental activation of medical alarm.
Officer assist — Caller would like assistance retrieving property from ex’s home; C.R. 39.
Alarm — Residential alarm on C.R. 37.
Walk-through — School walk-through, Nevis.
Harassment — Complaint of harassing phone calls.
Stolen — Vehicle stolen report.
Walk-through — School walk-through, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Main Street, Laporte.
Fire — Possible house fire on Hwy. 371, Laporte; caller sees smoke, no flames.
Animal complaint — White horse on roadway, headed east.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off valued at $25.17 in Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer assistance while he retrieves property from ex-wife on C.R. 39, Laporte.
Theft — Report to Leech Lake police of theft from home on Little Wolf Drive.
Snowmobile — Deputy is out with a snowmobile on the side of the road.
Accident — Single snowmobile rollover on Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Suspicious — Homeowner reports a woman passed out in a car parked at the end of his driveway. She is awake now, does not need ambulance.
Ambulance — Caller requests ambulance for chest pains.
Driving complaint — Propane truck is swerving all over the road.
Suspicious — Unoccupied snowmobile at the end of 291st Ave.
Animal report — Caller found an injured swan.
Fire — Snowmobile is on fire, fully engulfed; no other vehicles or structures are threatened.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Lake George.
Alarm — Residential burglar alarm; no keyholders; C.R. 93, Laporte.
Alarm — Upstairs motion alarm at home on C.R. 40. Homeowners out of town, request it be checked out.
Officer assist — Caller is stuck in snow with vehicle in Paul Bunyan State Forest.
Harassment — Leech Lake Shuttle Services reports a male has been harassing bus drivers on a two-way radio channel.
Warning — Snowmobiler warned about improper registration.
Ambulance — Man is having difficulty breathing; Cass Lake.
Animal complaint — Brown and gray horse is running down the road, causing a traffic backup.
Animal complaint — Dead goat and buck deer dumped alongside the road.
Officer assist — Caller was on Duck Lake and locked himself out of his truck; was advised to contact a locksmith or a tow truck.
Driving complaint — White Chevy Equinox is all over the road.
ATV/OHV — Caller’s dog got hit and injured by an ATV; Wild Wing Drive.
Harassment — Caller says his ex-girlfriend is abusive.
Suspicious — Report of suspicious activity at residence on Schoolcraft Trail.
Snowmobile — Report of a snowmobile accident with injuries somewhere on C.R. 18.
Trespassing — Caller reports they have a trail camera on their property. A man and woman they don’t know are walking around on the property and don’t belong there; Nevis.
Ambulance —Man is feeling weak and shaky; C.R. 36.
