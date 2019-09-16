The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 5-11.
Suspicious — Someone is walking in the caller’s front yard, southbound.
Suspicious — Four or five vehicles are in a field behind caller’s house on Hwy. 87; would like area checked.
Fraud — Caller never received a credit card in the mail yesterday but now it shows he spent a couple thousand on it.
Suspicious — A suspicious vehicle is in the woods.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about his ex taking things off property they had together; divorce decree says she is not allowed to do so.
Traffic hazard — Tree down across C.R. 23.
Noise complaint — Traffic and loud noise on C.R. 33.
Animal bite — Dog bite on Wildwood Road.
Fire — Unattended bonfire.
Gun call — High-powered rifle shots heard.
Dispute — Caller says boyfriend is drunk and making so much noise she can’t sleep; he also took her van keys.
Noise complaint — Neighbors to the south of caller are making noise.
Accident — A semi has rolled over; Blue Forest Lane, Akeley.
Animal complaint — A black and white goat is in the road on Co. 33, Nevis.
Officer assist — Protesters are in the area; while caller was on the phone, they went back to their vehicles and left.
Damage — Damage to roads by ATVs.
Ambulance — Man spilled something on himself, has burns; Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Suspicious — Silver Volvo, no rear license plate; Hwy. 34.
Suspicious — Caller says there is a houseboat north of him and two four-wheelers just headed that way; C.R. 2.
Animal complaint — Cow on the road.
Animal complaint — Caller found a dog on Hwy. 71, put it in her car.
Trespassing — Report of trespassing, older people duck hunting, Hwy. 64.
Theft — Girls took cigarettes off caller’s porch and ran away; 406th St., Laporte.
Accident — Vehicle accident with three young girls involved, Treebark Drive.
Animal complaint — Stray dog came to her house and killed a chicken.
Ambulance — Young worker has arm stuck in bearings of potato machinery; Hwy. 64.
School walk-through — Walkthrough at Laporte School.
School walk-through — Walk-through at Nevis School.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance having her ex- removed from residence; there is an OFP between the two.
Welfare check — Four and six-year olds may be unattended at residence on CR 4.
Traffic hazard — Tree across road, Halverson Forest Road.
Traffic hazard — Trees down across Gulch Forest Road.
