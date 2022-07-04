The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 23 to 29.
Animal complaint — Two horses on the road.
Driving complaint — Small car traveling at high rate of speed, lost control in the corner, then left.
Suspicious — Man is walking around with no shirt picking up cigarette butts, Hwy. 226.
Driving complaint — Anonymous report of two motorcycles going over 100 miles per hour, westbound on Hwy. 2.
ATV/OHV — ATV tearing up road, 398th St.
Accident — Vehicle roll over, on its side in water, 201st Ave.
Boat and water — Resort check, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Animal complaint — Questions on a dog she found yesterday, Oak Bend Tr.
Property found — Black lab showed up at her residence, no collar, posted on facebook, will keep the dog for a while until someone claims it, Main St., Nevis.
Threats — Tenant is upset about not getting a refund, stating she will come out there if she has to, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laport.
ATV/OHV — Four-wheelers with one to two year old kids with bike helmets on highway being held by the drivers.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Tree blocking entire road, C.R. 38.
Traffic hazard, — Multiple trees across driveway, caller stated trees were down in many areas of C.R. 40.
Officer assist — Tree on power line, Glacier Dr.
Alarm — North elementary hall door, Main St., Laporte.
Fire — Lightning strike hit tree that is now smoldering, Iris, Dr.
Accident — Two vehicle accident, no injuries, C.R. 40.
Trespassing — Party trespassing onto his property, Roxbury Dr.
Officer assist — Powerline on the ground in his yard, also lost power, Hwy. 34.
Animal complaint — Half a dozen dogs follow/harass people walking by.
Disputes/disturbances — Woman wants man removed from her property, Old Sunset Dr.
Property lost — Older aluminum boat drifted off in the high winds yesterday, Grouse Rd.
ATV/OHV — Report of kids on four-wheelers tearing up and down the road, 398th St.
Alarm — Interior motion alarm, living room motion and master bedroom motion, C.R. 37.
Harassment/stalking — Wants to speak to officer about harassment, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Damage to property/vandalism — Electric company reports someone took several shots at power pole, C.R. 95.
Animal complaint — Baby raccoons in his yard for about a week, appear to be abandoned, Fairwood Dr. Nevis.
Boat and water — Out with boat on Garfield lake.
Ambulance — Elderly woman fell yesterday, right shoulder hurts, she’s in a neck brace and wants to get checked out, C.R. 39.
Driving complaint — Neighbor racing past the house, revving the engine, Ferndale Loop.
Business check — Business check (three calls), Bunyan Trails, Nevis.
Accident — Blue car in the ditch, unknown what’s going on, man and woman yelling at each other, child also, C.R. 18.
Theft — Party is making threats to steal boat when caller leaves cabin, Frost Bite Rd.
Officer assist — Caller wants information on driving on township roads. Caller had a dispute with another party over their driving, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Noise complaint — People yelling and cussing, loud music playing as well, Nevis.
Fire — Truck was on fire, seems to be out now but caller would like a fire truck to come check it out, C.R. 48.
Child custody — Child custody issues, C.R. 39.
Assault/fight — Detox patient assaulted by staff member, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Man with an altered level of consciousness, First Ave., Laporte.
Theft — Caller reporting golf cart stolen in the last 10 minutes, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with deputy about getting her couch moved since she’s getting evicted tonight, First St., Laporte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.