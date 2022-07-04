The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 23 to 29.

Animal complaint —  Two horses on the road.

Driving complaint —  Small car traveling at high rate of speed, lost control in the corner, then left.

Suspicious —  Man is walking around with no shirt picking up cigarette butts, Hwy. 226.

Driving complaint —  Anonymous report of two motorcycles going over 100 miles per hour, westbound on Hwy. 2.

ATV/OHV —  ATV tearing up road, 398th St.

Accident —  Vehicle roll over, on its side in water, 201st Ave.

Boat and water —  Resort check, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.

Animal complaint —  Questions on a dog she found yesterday, Oak Bend Tr.

Property found —  Black lab showed up at her residence, no collar, posted on facebook, will keep the dog for a while until someone claims it, Main St., Nevis.

Threats —  Tenant is upset about not getting a refund, stating she will come out there if she has to, Main Horseshoe Rd.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laport.

ATV/OHV —  Four-wheelers with one to two year old kids with bike helmets on highway being held by the drivers.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laporte.

Traffic hazard —  Tree blocking entire road, C.R. 38.

Traffic hazard,  —  Multiple trees across driveway, caller stated trees were down in many areas of C.R. 40.

Officer assist —  Tree on power line, Glacier Dr.

Alarm —  North elementary hall door, Main St., Laporte.

Fire —  Lightning strike hit tree that is now smoldering, Iris, Dr.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident, no injuries, C.R. 40.

Trespassing —  Party trespassing onto his property, Roxbury Dr.

Officer assist —  Powerline on the ground in his yard, also lost power, Hwy. 34.

Animal complaint —  Half a dozen dogs follow/harass people walking by.

Disputes/disturbances —  Woman wants man removed from her property, Old Sunset Dr.

Property lost —  Older aluminum boat drifted off in the high winds yesterday, Grouse Rd.

ATV/OHV —  Report of kids on four-wheelers tearing up and down the road, 398th St.

Alarm —  Interior motion alarm, living room motion and master bedroom motion, C.R. 37.

Harassment/stalking —  Wants to speak to officer about harassment, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Electric company reports someone took several shots at power pole, C.R. 95.

Animal complaint —  Baby raccoons in his yard for about a week, appear to be abandoned, Fairwood Dr. Nevis.

Boat and water —  Out with boat on Garfield lake.

Ambulance —  Elderly woman fell yesterday, right shoulder hurts, she’s in a neck brace and wants to get checked out, C.R. 39.

Driving complaint —  Neighbor racing past the house, revving the engine, Ferndale Loop.

Business check —  Business check (three calls), Bunyan Trails, Nevis.

Accident —  Blue car in the ditch, unknown what’s going on, man and woman yelling at each other, child also, C.R. 18.

Theft —  Party is making threats to steal boat when caller leaves cabin, Frost Bite Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller wants information on driving on township roads. Caller had a dispute with another party over their driving, Main Horseshoe Rd.

Noise complaint —  People yelling and cussing, loud music playing as well, Nevis.

Fire —  Truck was on fire, seems to be out now but caller would like a fire truck to come check it out, C.R. 48.

Child custody —  Child custody issues, C.R. 39.

Assault/fight —  Detox patient assaulted by staff member, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Man with an altered level of consciousness, First Ave., Laporte.

Theft —  Caller reporting golf cart stolen in the last 10 minutes, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak with deputy about getting her couch moved since she’s getting evicted tonight, First St., Laporte.

