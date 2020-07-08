The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 25-28.
An even dozen — Twelve cows are on the bike trail.
Officer assist — Caller has questions for an officer about a vehicle that was towed a couple of months ago; County 23, Akeley.
Threats — Caller is being threatened by two men who are racing up and down 110th Street.
Boat and Water — Caller and partner called to report they tipped their canoe on Lester Lake. They have been able to get water out and are heading back to the access.
Ambulance — Caller’s husband collapsed on the floor, can’t get up; 315th Avenue.
Alarm — Caller has a front door alarm going off at her cabin on C.R. 37, Laporte. She cancelled the alarm company earlier but can’t reach a couple of cousins who might be at the cabin; Would like this checked out.
Vandalism — Caller on County 30, Laporte, reports mailbox damaged, same for neighbors; plus a big orange sandbag was left in his driveway.
Domestic — A domestic incident occurred in Akeley on June 27th.
Theft — Possible theft reported, Hwy. 23, Akeley.
Damage to property — Caller reports her yard was damaged by a firm that was doing work on her neighbor’s septic system; Firefly Drive, Akeley.
Vehicle stolen — Grandmother reports her grandson stole her vehicle; County 36.
Alarm — Motion alarm at business on Broadway, Akeley.
Theft — Bicycle stolen, Wejack Road, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint — Caller heard two loud explosion sounds on County 39, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Fireworks — Large fireworks being shot off on 480th St., Laporte, north of the caller’s location.
Drone harassment — Caller says she was being harassed last night by a drone flying over her house in Laporte; almost landed on the roof.
Theft — Boat motor stolen from garage in Akeley.
Damage to property — Windshield damaged in Lake George.
Officer assist — Dispute between employer and ex-employee on Co. Hwy. 38, Benedict.
Suspicious — Two guys are fishing from neighbor’s dock, but neighbor is not home.
Boat and Water — Caller got hit by a pontoon while in his boat; pontoon has left the scene; Hwy. 87, Nevis.
Property damage — Caller has video of someone backing into a pole on his property; Hwy. 71.
