The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 25-28.

An even dozen —  Twelve cows are on the bike trail.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions for an officer about a vehicle that was towed a couple of months ago; County 23, Akeley.

Threats —  Caller is being threatened by two men who are racing up and down 110th Street.

Boat and Water  —  Caller and partner called to report they tipped their canoe on Lester Lake. They have been able to get water out and are heading back to the access.

Ambulance —  Caller’s husband collapsed on the floor, can’t get up; 315th Avenue.

Alarm —  Caller has a front door alarm going off at her cabin on C.R. 37, Laporte. She cancelled the alarm company earlier but can’t reach a couple of cousins who might be at the cabin; Would like this checked out.

Vandalism —  Caller on County 30, Laporte, reports mailbox damaged, same for neighbors; plus a big orange sandbag was left in his driveway.

Domestic —  A domestic incident occurred in Akeley on June 27th.

Theft —  Possible theft reported, Hwy. 23, Akeley.

Damage to property —  Caller reports her yard was damaged by a firm that was doing  work on her neighbor’s septic system; Firefly Drive, Akeley.

Vehicle stolen  —  Grandmother reports her grandson stole her vehicle; County 36.

Alarm —  Motion alarm at business on Broadway, Akeley.

Theft —  Bicycle stolen, Wejack Road, Cass Lake.

Noise complaint — Caller heard two loud explosion sounds on County 39, Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

Fireworks —  Large fireworks being shot off on 480th St., Laporte, north of the caller’s location.

Drone harassment —  Caller says she was being harassed last night by a drone flying over her house in Laporte; almost landed on the roof.

Theft —  Boat motor stolen from garage in Akeley.

Damage to property —  Windshield damaged in Lake George.

Officer assist —  Dispute between employer and ex-employee on Co. Hwy. 38, Benedict.

Suspicious — Two guys are fishing from neighbor’s dock, but neighbor is not home.

Boat and Water —  Caller  got hit by a pontoon while in his boat; pontoon has left the scene; Hwy. 87,  Nevis.

Property damage  —  Caller has video of someone backing into a pole on his property; Hwy. 71.

