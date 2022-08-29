The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 18-24.
Littering — Tree debris from storm damage dumped on county land.
Harassment/stalking — Issues with child custody, Vanna Dr.
Suspicious — Vehicle drove through his driveway, woman ran up to his house and back to her car. He asked if he could help with anything, she backed out really fast and left, car has front end damage, Foxfire Dr., Akeley.
Noise complaint — Across lake on Elkhaven Dr., extremely loud party going on.
Driving complaint — Older man in truck break checked him, then followed him closely, when caller pulled into gas station he stopped and swore at him and gave inappropriate gestures.
Threats — Landlord threatening caller via text messages, Gateway Dr.
Driving complaint — Anonymous caller reports Camaro almost took out two cars on Hwy. 34.
Threats — Possible threats via phone, Hwy. 64, Akeley.
Officer assist — Neighbor told caller someone went over his gate, possibly broke into his house, Hwy. 71.
Disputes/disturbances — Individual came out yelling about callers’ truck and boat parked on a public road blocking his view. He rammed her truck with his Cherokee a couple times, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
Bike — Wife stole his bicycle, C.R. 39.
Property lost — Three missing cattle, C.R. 3.
Ambulance — Resident fell off toilet, is lying on the floor in a towel, C.R. 25.
Alarm — Living room patio door, key holders contacted, owner feels there is a break in and requesting officer to be sent, C.R. 45.
Domestic — Woman caller reports someone is hitting her daughter, Wild Wing Dr.
Boat and water — Boat with expired registration that has been there for over a week, Edgewater Dr.
Ambulance — Older woman passed out on board a boat headed into residence, Central Ave., Laporte.
Accident — Party hit a tree while attempting to miss a bear.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about wife saying he violated temporary order but he has not, Second St., Laporte.
Alarm — Main floor smoke detector alarm activated, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Couple of alpacas running down 174th St. to west of C.R. 13.
Animal complaint — Couple dogs chased kids on bikes, snapping and growling as they drove by on their bikes, 219th Ave.
Property found — Party in lobby turned in a wallet that she found inside her residence, C.R. 37.
Officer assist — Brother is holding mother’s ashes hostage, Beacon Rd.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog trespassing, damaging property, C.R. 32.
Ambulance — Ambulance request for man who can’t get up, not making sense, hasn’t eaten and is having a hard time talking, Estate Dr.
Domestic — Caller’s mom pulled her boyfriend’s hair, C.R. 36.
ATV/OHV — Juvenile racing around on a dirt bike, 398th St.
Driving complaint — Silver Chevy almost hit caller while walking, 480th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Central Ave., Laporte.
Abandoned car — Two vehicles parked where they shouldn’t be, been there all day. Nobody is around and they are not campers at the grounds, Edgewater Dr.
ATV/OHV — Out with an ATV, two people on it.
Ambulance — Twenty five year old man has been mixing pills and alcohol, Lake Benedict Rd.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog is at her house, C.R. 38.
Threats — Threat reported, 450th St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Wants to buy a trailer but has a bad feeling about it, thinks it may be stolen, 319th Ave.
Domestic — Fighting about residency, Encore Rd.
Animal complaint — Cows in caller’s field, doesn’t own cows and doesn’t like them being in her field, 165th Ave.
Disputes/disturbances — Grandson trying to get into her house, yelling, Deer Dr.
Officer assist — Caller states her mail is being tampered with, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Damage to property/vandalism — Tires were slashed, Oriole Dr., Laporte.
Property found — Bike was left in his yard, Miller St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to Deputy about a reported issue, 315th Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Woman is intoxicated, officer needs assistance with her, C.R. 36.
