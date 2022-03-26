The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 7 to 23.

Property found —  Man returning suitcase he found on the road three days ago.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

School walk through —  School walk through, early release day, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Vehicle stolen —  Missing vehicle, gone for one day, Hillview Rd.

Theft —  Items stolen, C.R. 3.

Parking violation/complaint —  People parking on sidewalk, Broadway St., Akeley.

Snowmobile —  Snowmobile discovered on Heartland Trail.

Officer —  Caller reporting stolen snowmobile, wants officer to check address he thinks it’s at now, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Vehicle stolen —  Stolen snowmobile, C.R. 33.

Ambulance —  34 year old man collapsed, is breathing, Lake Benedict Rd.

Vehicle stolen —  Vehicle was taken while she was house-sitting, Misty Meadows Rd.

Officer assist —  Family friend has mental health questions, C.R. 16.

Suspicious —  Man walking around outside caller’s house; blaze orange hat, has bottle of alcohol in hand, mid-40s, Main Horseshoe Rd.

Officer assist —  Question about her protection order, Hwy., 87.

Alarm —  Garage overhead door, no key holder contacted, Beachview Rd.

Domestic —  Neighbor’s 12 year old son is tearing up mom’s place, throwing stuff around, C.R. 4.

Officer assist —  Cat is stuck 30 feet up in tree, C.R. 36.

Fireworks —  Noise complaint, fireworks west of caller’s house, C.R. 33.

Gun call —  Three shots heard south of caller’s house, 323rd Ave.

Ambulance —  Woman fell, needs assistance, she’s on oxygen, caller got life alert notification, Hwy, 87, Nevis.

Alarm —  Residential burglary alarm, shed door, shed motion, no keyholders, Union Rd.

Property found —  Dog showed up at house, husky mix, has collar no tags, thin and hungry, 512th St.

Officer assist —  Caller states someone hacked into her internet, Willow Rd.

Ambulance —  Man had garage door fall on his hand, crushed it, C.R. 4.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog barking, won’t stop, they have asked them to make it stop, neighbor won’t listen, Hwy. 34.

Ambulance —  Man is slurring his speech, End of the Day Drive.

Officer assist —  Principal at Nevis School needs assistance with a couple of students who had an issue; they are separated at this time

Ordinance violation —  Junk yard ordinance violation, 169th Ave.

Threats —  Caller’s stepdaughter was online and threats were made against her via Snapchat.

Harassment—  Caller is being harassed by her granddaughter after a court hearing; County 30.

Vandalism — Roofing nails strewn on caller’s driveway; Elkhaven Drive.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Deputy is checking a vehicle on Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Child is running around the Nevis School, being uncooperative.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about being served papers; First St., Laporte.

Domestic —  911 call, caller did not know address, finally got address. Man in background said  something about a domestic, and another person in the background was crying; Marie Ave., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Lift assist needed for a man who has  been lying on the living room floor for more than an hour; Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Business check —  Business check in Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about target shooting in his yard; Wildwood Road.

ATV/OHV —  Four-wheeler broke through ice into Kabekona Lake, about 5 feet of water; Northwoods Drive.

Stalking —  Caller’s wife was followed; Horseshoe Road.

Damage to property —  Person punched driver’s side mirror on caller’s vehicle, then stormed off; Hwy. 71.

