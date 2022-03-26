The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 7 to 23.
Property found — Man returning suitcase he found on the road three days ago.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, early release day, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Vehicle stolen — Missing vehicle, gone for one day, Hillview Rd.
Theft — Items stolen, C.R. 3.
Parking violation/complaint — People parking on sidewalk, Broadway St., Akeley.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile discovered on Heartland Trail.
Officer — Caller reporting stolen snowmobile, wants officer to check address he thinks it’s at now, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Vehicle stolen — Stolen snowmobile, C.R. 33.
Ambulance — 34 year old man collapsed, is breathing, Lake Benedict Rd.
Vehicle stolen — Vehicle was taken while she was house-sitting, Misty Meadows Rd.
Officer assist — Family friend has mental health questions, C.R. 16.
Suspicious — Man walking around outside caller’s house; blaze orange hat, has bottle of alcohol in hand, mid-40s, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Officer assist — Question about her protection order, Hwy., 87.
Alarm — Garage overhead door, no key holder contacted, Beachview Rd.
Domestic — Neighbor’s 12 year old son is tearing up mom’s place, throwing stuff around, C.R. 4.
Officer assist — Cat is stuck 30 feet up in tree, C.R. 36.
Fireworks — Noise complaint, fireworks west of caller’s house, C.R. 33.
Gun call — Three shots heard south of caller’s house, 323rd Ave.
Ambulance — Woman fell, needs assistance, she’s on oxygen, caller got life alert notification, Hwy, 87, Nevis.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm, shed door, shed motion, no keyholders, Union Rd.
Property found — Dog showed up at house, husky mix, has collar no tags, thin and hungry, 512th St.
Officer assist — Caller states someone hacked into her internet, Willow Rd.
Ambulance — Man had garage door fall on his hand, crushed it, C.R. 4.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog barking, won’t stop, they have asked them to make it stop, neighbor won’t listen, Hwy. 34.
Ambulance — Man is slurring his speech, End of the Day Drive.
Officer assist — Principal at Nevis School needs assistance with a couple of students who had an issue; they are separated at this time
Ordinance violation — Junk yard ordinance violation, 169th Ave.
Threats — Caller’s stepdaughter was online and threats were made against her via Snapchat.
Harassment— Caller is being harassed by her granddaughter after a court hearing; County 30.
Vandalism — Roofing nails strewn on caller’s driveway; Elkhaven Drive.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Suspicious — Deputy is checking a vehicle on Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Officer assist — Child is running around the Nevis School, being uncooperative.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about being served papers; First St., Laporte.
Domestic — 911 call, caller did not know address, finally got address. Man in background said something about a domestic, and another person in the background was crying; Marie Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Lift assist needed for a man who has been lying on the living room floor for more than an hour; Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Business check — Business check in Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about target shooting in his yard; Wildwood Road.
ATV/OHV — Four-wheeler broke through ice into Kabekona Lake, about 5 feet of water; Northwoods Drive.
Stalking — Caller’s wife was followed; Horseshoe Road.
Damage to property — Person punched driver’s side mirror on caller’s vehicle, then stormed off; Hwy. 71.
