The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 12 to 18.

Theft —  Battery cables cut, battery stolen, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.

Officer assist —  Assisting a bail bond company attempting a warrant pick up, 150th St.

Theft —  Caller reports three uninstalled storm windows stolen from porch, Broadway Rd.

Suspicious —  Vehicle was parked by a pipeline construction storage area for a considerable amount of time, CR 3.

Driving complaint —  Red Ford Focus all over the roadway.

Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Report that family of respondent of her OFP has been contacting her, attempting to remove property, 170th St.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog attacked her dog, neighbor was not cooperating, 470th St.

Ambulance —  Male party fell, he is conscious, complaining of shoulder and hip pain, CR 113.

Officer assist —  Caller reported he repaired an auger for a skid-steer and is worried he won’t be paid for his work, Hwy. 2.

Suspicious —  Caller reported a male party ran through his yard, told caller he was being chased and appeared to be scared, CR 4.

Animal complaint —  Three black and white cows on the roadway.

Driving complaint —  Black Chevy pickup is all over the road, almost caused head-on, headlight burned out.

Officer assist —  Caller reports issues with their mail; C.R. 40.

School walk-through —  School walk-through, Main St., Laporte.

Traffic hazard —  Two pigs running in roadway; one black, one black and pink, State 64.

Traffic hazard —  Tree across the road.

Animal complaint —  Black calf on the outside of the fence.

Property found —  Found a bike on the side of the road; orange bike, white handlebars.

Ambulance —  Ambulance requested for female with trouble breathing, Pleasant Ave. SE., Akeley.

Suspicious —  Dark SUV parked  on a dead end road, caller believes vehicle is occupied, states it is highly unusual, Greysen Dr.

Vehicle off road — Unoccupied maroon four door car in ditch.  

Mailbox damage —  Caller reports that his mailbox was vandalized, CR 13.

Suspicious — Helga Township board member has received multiple  complaints of a large campsite set up in a field, lots of garbage, people coming and going at all hours, Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Property found —  Boat washed up in front of caller’s house, Cranberry Dr.

Disputes/disturbances —  Officer  is with parties that seem to have a dispute, CR 13.

Suspicious —  Male party walking down roadway carrying a shotgun, Laporte.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller stated his neighbor cut his fence and removed fence posts on an 80 foot stretch of his property, Heirloom Dr.

Officer assist —  Caller stated her ex-boyfriend stole her vehicle, CR 50.

Disputes/disturbances —  Reports of large explosions in the area, caller wishes they would stop.

Accident —  Caller reports hitting a horse that they didn’t see in the fog, CR 41.

Driving complaint —  Black Mustang racing up and down the roadway, Wildwood Rd..

Vehicle off road —  Semi was making a wide turn, driver hit the ditch to avoid hitting semi, driver got a ride home and headed back to scene with husband, Hwy. 71.

Driving complaint —  Silverado all over the roadway, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Caller reporting five or six big booms behind her house, Main St., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Woman with possibly dislocated hip; Northstar Drive, Lake George.

Officer assist —  Caller says a truck is hauling a fifth wheel camper that has “stuff” draining out; Akeley.

Suspicious —  Caller reports a vehicle is pulled over halfway in the ditch and the people just don’t seem to be “acting right” in the car; Cass Lake.

Complaint —  Driving complaint, Akeley.

Fraud —  Identity theft, C.R. 48.

Animal complaint —  Dogs on the caller’s property, 115th Ave., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Officer assist requested in Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Injured bear on C.R. 19; needs to be dispatched.

Ambulance —  Caller’s mother is possibly having a stroke; C.R. 12, Akeley.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller says he placed “No ATVs Allowed” signs on the border of his property. Now a neighbor is driving by on an ATV yelling obscenities at him; C.R. 50.

Ambulance —  Man feels light-headed and dizzy; Broadway E., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Man fell off a ladder, hit his head on a rock.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Akeley.

Juvenile tobacco —  Multiple juveniles in possession of vaping devices, Laporte.

Suspicious —  Laporte caller saw a suspicious vehicle pull out of his driveway; believes they may have been casing his residence.

Theft —  Caller reports she owns a hemp farm and has plants missing; C.R. 4, Lake George.

