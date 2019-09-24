The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept. 12 to 18.
Theft — Battery cables cut, battery stolen, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Assisting a bail bond company attempting a warrant pick up, 150th St.
Theft — Caller reports three uninstalled storm windows stolen from porch, Broadway Rd.
Suspicious — Vehicle was parked by a pipeline construction storage area for a considerable amount of time, CR 3.
Driving complaint — Red Ford Focus all over the roadway.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Report that family of respondent of her OFP has been contacting her, attempting to remove property, 170th St.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog attacked her dog, neighbor was not cooperating, 470th St.
Ambulance — Male party fell, he is conscious, complaining of shoulder and hip pain, CR 113.
Officer assist — Caller reported he repaired an auger for a skid-steer and is worried he won’t be paid for his work, Hwy. 2.
Suspicious — Caller reported a male party ran through his yard, told caller he was being chased and appeared to be scared, CR 4.
Animal complaint — Three black and white cows on the roadway.
Driving complaint — Black Chevy pickup is all over the road, almost caused head-on, headlight burned out.
Officer assist — Caller reports issues with their mail; C.R. 40.
School walk-through — School walk-through, Main St., Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Two pigs running in roadway; one black, one black and pink, State 64.
Traffic hazard — Tree across the road.
Animal complaint — Black calf on the outside of the fence.
Property found — Found a bike on the side of the road; orange bike, white handlebars.
Ambulance — Ambulance requested for female with trouble breathing, Pleasant Ave. SE., Akeley.
Suspicious — Dark SUV parked on a dead end road, caller believes vehicle is occupied, states it is highly unusual, Greysen Dr.
Vehicle off road — Unoccupied maroon four door car in ditch.
Mailbox damage — Caller reports that his mailbox was vandalized, CR 13.
Suspicious — Helga Township board member has received multiple complaints of a large campsite set up in a field, lots of garbage, people coming and going at all hours, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Property found — Boat washed up in front of caller’s house, Cranberry Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Officer is with parties that seem to have a dispute, CR 13.
Suspicious — Male party walking down roadway carrying a shotgun, Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller stated his neighbor cut his fence and removed fence posts on an 80 foot stretch of his property, Heirloom Dr.
Officer assist — Caller stated her ex-boyfriend stole her vehicle, CR 50.
Disputes/disturbances — Reports of large explosions in the area, caller wishes they would stop.
Accident — Caller reports hitting a horse that they didn’t see in the fog, CR 41.
Driving complaint — Black Mustang racing up and down the roadway, Wildwood Rd..
Vehicle off road — Semi was making a wide turn, driver hit the ditch to avoid hitting semi, driver got a ride home and headed back to scene with husband, Hwy. 71.
Driving complaint — Silverado all over the roadway, Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller reporting five or six big booms behind her house, Main St., Laporte.
Ambulance — Woman with possibly dislocated hip; Northstar Drive, Lake George.
Officer assist — Caller says a truck is hauling a fifth wheel camper that has “stuff” draining out; Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller reports a vehicle is pulled over halfway in the ditch and the people just don’t seem to be “acting right” in the car; Cass Lake.
Complaint — Driving complaint, Akeley.
Fraud — Identity theft, C.R. 48.
Animal complaint — Dogs on the caller’s property, 115th Ave., Laporte.
Officer assist — Officer assist requested in Lake George.
Animal complaint — Injured bear on C.R. 19; needs to be dispatched.
Ambulance — Caller’s mother is possibly having a stroke; C.R. 12, Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Caller says he placed “No ATVs Allowed” signs on the border of his property. Now a neighbor is driving by on an ATV yelling obscenities at him; C.R. 50.
Ambulance — Man feels light-headed and dizzy; Broadway E., Akeley.
Ambulance — Man fell off a ladder, hit his head on a rock.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Juvenile tobacco — Multiple juveniles in possession of vaping devices, Laporte.
Suspicious — Laporte caller saw a suspicious vehicle pull out of his driveway; believes they may have been casing his residence.
Theft — Caller reports she owns a hemp farm and has plants missing; C.R. 4, Lake George.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.