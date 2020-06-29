The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 18 to 24.
Noise complaint — Dogs barking for hours in horse trailer on Hwy. 71, ongoing issue, Lake George.
Property found — Nevis firefighter found what appears to be a law enforcement badge at the fire hall, Main St., Nevis.
Vehicle off road — Caller is out with an unoccupied rolled-over vehicle.
Scam possible — Caller’s father received a call from party claiming to be a DEA agent, Pleasant Ave, Akeley.
Scam possible — Received a call from a party claiming her grandson is in custody, requesting funds, C.R. 40.
Property lost — Caller lost her beagle, 219th Ave.
Suspicious — Caller states suspicious activity at residence; four people, two vehicles, C.R. 9.
Domestic — Caller states man threw a phone at her twice, said she is afraid for her safety, Hillview Rd.
Disputes and disturbances — Caller requesting help while mother and sister are in an argument, Hwy. 34.
Trespassing — Trespassers on property, ongoing issue, 110th St.
Domestic — Man is trying to kill her, he attempted to tackle her when she came into neighbor’s yard, she has a child with her and a baby at the home, 470th St.
Fire — House fire, everyone is out, Bay Berry Dr.
Ambulance — Caller has fallen, unable to get up, possibly has a broken hip, Fish Hook Dr.
Animal complaint — Coyote is running around, caller concerned the animal may be rabid.
Boat and water — Boat upside down in lake, 219th Ave.
Scam possible — Caller states she gave all of her bank account info to an online scam artist claiming to work for Microsoft and was almost swindled out of $10k, 190th St.
Trespassing — Ongoing trespass issue, Far Portage Dr.
Fire — Ditch on fire, closest residence is quarter mile away, C.R. 109.
Officer assist — Questions about speeding investigation, C.R. 19.
Animal complaint — Animal neglect at horse farm, C.R. 91.
ATV/OHV — Caller wishes to speak with deputy about a UTV and ATV tearing up his driveway and driving towards him in a threatening manner, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Boat and water — Verbal warning for no throwable PFD.
Boat and water — Caller reporting a boat flipped over, bow light still on, near the point for Camp Thunderbird, 219th Ave.
Animal bite — Callers were riding bike and mom was bitten by a dog, victim and her daughter are at the ER.
Damage to property — Male driver just took out his mailbox, tire on his vehicle is flat, last seen going north on 305th Ave., caller believes the driver is intoxicated, 305th Ave, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller states two hunting dogs are chasing something, worried that the dogs will chase deer onto caller’s property, Schoolcraft Trail.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer present in Nevis for a group of runners participating in a quasi-marathon.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller reports theft and vandalism to his property over the winter, 260th St.
Officer assist — Caller states a fallen tree branch is on power line, Fairhill Dr.
Officer assist — Person on probation from Anoka County states he left his breath test at his residence several hours away and he is going to be unable to take his ordered breath test, caller would like a PBT performed and documented on him, Beach Dr.
Child custody — Caller has questions for an officer regarding his refusal to exchange custody of child, Holly Rd.
Officer assist — Caller would like assistance retrieving property from a previous residence, Union Rd.
ATV/OHV — Caller has questions in reference to ATV use on roadways, Far Portage Dr.
Boat and water — Caller reporting man in canoe is highly intoxicated, smoking marijuana, became very belligerent towards the caller and her husband. Man had younger woman with him who appeared to be cold, Caller concerned for woman’s safety.
Animal complaint — Caller reports that two dogs from across the road were snarling and aggressive towards her son’s dogs, 15 minutes ago, Wild Wing Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34.
Disputes/disturbances — One or two people outside her house, she does not know what they are doing. She thinks they may have followed her home from the royal, Chippewa Loop.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller is camping, states there are several intoxicated people running around causing a disturbance, Jack Fish Dr.
Ambulance — Older woman with MS unable to move or get out of bed, Hwy. 34.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller reports person was refusing to leave residence, really bad phone connection, caller said person is leaving residence on foot, Blueberry Bridge Rd.
ATV/OHV — Caller has concerns about ATVs driving in ditch in front of her residence, caller believes that the ATVs may be trespassing in her ditch, C.R. 25.
Property found — Caller has abandoned ATV in his yard, appears to have been stripped, Ermine Trail.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Ermine Trail.
Harassment/stalking — Caller says he’s being harassed by his ex. She is making up false accusations, caller wants information on filing an OFP, Holly Rd.
Officer assist — Caller would like an officer to be present while retrieving property at a previous residence to ensure the occupants remain civil, Union Rd.
Ambulance — Woman was stung by bee, doesn’t have Epi-pen, Fifth Ave., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller states his deceased father’s property is in probate and another party is selling items, Wildwood Ave., Nevis.
Boat and water — Verbal warning for no throwable and no fire extinguisher.
Harassment — Caller is getting harassing messages via text and Facebook from an unknown caller; Wildwood Road.
Child custody — Child is with its father, was supposed to have returned last night but hasn’t; Holly Road.
Community policing — Speed enforcement through detour area, C.R. 39.
Officer assist — Laporte caller wants to speak to an officer about a drone that has flown over her residence several times.
Accident — Single vehicle accident with injuries; caller is out of the vehicle; C.R. 38.
Community policing — Speed enforcement on C. R. 37.
Fraud — Akeley caller sold a dog and received two bad checks in payment.
Officer assist — Nevis caller (Hwy. 34) requests officer assistance for an uncooperative woman.
Found property — Caller reports an abandoned boat and tent on her brother’s property in Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller says she had a bear in her yard, thinks it is sick. It laid down in her yard, then on the road, then walked into the woods.
Officer assist — Man and woman both impaired; need to be removed from property in Akeley.
