The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 29 to Aug. 8, 2021.

Property found —  Pontoon broke loose from dock, 20 feet off shore stuck in the mud, Fish Hook Drive, Park Rapids.

Ambulance —  Older male fell, unable to get up, lost control of right side of body, Forest Ln.

Child custody —  Parental rights are being denied, C.R. 13.

Driving complaint —  Two vehicles are driving erratically.

Traffic stops — Ten traffic stops reported.

Officer assist —  Asking if putting a camera viewing her mailbox is legal.

Parking violation/complaint —  Unoccupied vehicle parked in front of caller’s residence, Great Rd.

Ambulance —  Ambulance at drill site, worker possible overheated.

Officer assist —  Young boy riding bike back and forth across Hwy. Hwy. 71, Lake George.

911 call —  Open line with loud machinery in background, didn’t answer call back.

Officer assist —  Caller gave permission to cut one tree, he cut down six, Hwy. 71.

Officer assist —  Going through divorce, wants to know if he can change the locks, OFP in place, C.R. 39.

Animal complaint —  Failure to renew dangerous dog registration, Meadow Cir.

Suspicious —  Someone’s been in caller’s rental while vacant, C.R. 89.

Property found —  Found small German Shepherd, no tags, will keep until claimed, Park St., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Woman stated someone at property moved her stuff, she didn’t cooperate with Dispatch, hung up, 109th Ave.

Suspicious —  Man is lying in road, attempted to flag down, late 20s early 30s.

Domestic —  Domestic between grandparents and grandchildren, believe all parties have been separated at this time, C.R. 14.

Boat and water —  Speed boat, mostly white, almost hit several boats.

Property lost —  Two horses went missing, light brown and darker brown.

Gun call —  Caller hearing gun shots, been going on all day into the night now.

Alarm —  Neighbor’s burglar alarm going off, they aren’t home this weekend, Hill St., Akeley.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller’s soon to be ex- burned his business records, Horseshoe Rd.

Assault/fight — Man in lobby says he was assaulted around noon, doesn’t need medical attention, Hay Creek Dr.

Domestic —  Caller and his brother were threatened at gun point, brother  was punched in face multiple times, Horseshoe Rd.

Littering —  Someone dumped freezer chest on his property, Briarwood Dr.

Found dog —  Black and brown  medium size dog, no collar, very thirsty.

Ambulance —  Woman is vomiting, breathing, won’t talk to husband, 190th St.

Officer assist —  Possible selling of alcohol to minors on Facebook marketplace.

Ambulance —  Male stung by bee, has hives, has been drinking, 150th St.

Animal bite —  Neighbor’s dog attacked wife while on a walk with their dogs, taking her to hospital, Wolf Ridge Drive.

Driving complaint —  Truck pulling camper, male driver intoxicated, tried to get him to park but he took off stating he’s going to Foxy’s Bar.

Officer assist —  Woman keeps recording caller when loading up cows, has been asked to leave several times and won’t leave, 200th St.

Traffic stops —  Nine traffic stops.

Community policing — Assisting with traffic for motorcycle ride.

Officer assist —  Passenger is concerned that a deputy is following them because they are doing nothing wrong.

