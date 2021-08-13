The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 29 to Aug. 8, 2021.
Property found — Pontoon broke loose from dock, 20 feet off shore stuck in the mud, Fish Hook Drive, Park Rapids.
Ambulance — Older male fell, unable to get up, lost control of right side of body, Forest Ln.
Child custody — Parental rights are being denied, C.R. 13.
Driving complaint — Two vehicles are driving erratically.
Traffic stops — Ten traffic stops reported.
Officer assist — Asking if putting a camera viewing her mailbox is legal.
Parking violation/complaint — Unoccupied vehicle parked in front of caller’s residence, Great Rd.
Ambulance — Ambulance at drill site, worker possible overheated.
Officer assist — Young boy riding bike back and forth across Hwy. Hwy. 71, Lake George.
911 call — Open line with loud machinery in background, didn’t answer call back.
Officer assist — Caller gave permission to cut one tree, he cut down six, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Going through divorce, wants to know if he can change the locks, OFP in place, C.R. 39.
Animal complaint — Failure to renew dangerous dog registration, Meadow Cir.
Suspicious — Someone’s been in caller’s rental while vacant, C.R. 89.
Property found — Found small German Shepherd, no tags, will keep until claimed, Park St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Woman stated someone at property moved her stuff, she didn’t cooperate with Dispatch, hung up, 109th Ave.
Suspicious — Man is lying in road, attempted to flag down, late 20s early 30s.
Domestic — Domestic between grandparents and grandchildren, believe all parties have been separated at this time, C.R. 14.
Boat and water — Speed boat, mostly white, almost hit several boats.
Property lost — Two horses went missing, light brown and darker brown.
Gun call — Caller hearing gun shots, been going on all day into the night now.
Alarm — Neighbor’s burglar alarm going off, they aren’t home this weekend, Hill St., Akeley.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller’s soon to be ex- burned his business records, Horseshoe Rd.
Assault/fight — Man in lobby says he was assaulted around noon, doesn’t need medical attention, Hay Creek Dr.
Domestic — Caller and his brother were threatened at gun point, brother was punched in face multiple times, Horseshoe Rd.
Littering — Someone dumped freezer chest on his property, Briarwood Dr.
Found dog — Black and brown medium size dog, no collar, very thirsty.
Ambulance — Woman is vomiting, breathing, won’t talk to husband, 190th St.
Officer assist — Possible selling of alcohol to minors on Facebook marketplace.
Ambulance — Male stung by bee, has hives, has been drinking, 150th St.
Animal bite — Neighbor’s dog attacked wife while on a walk with their dogs, taking her to hospital, Wolf Ridge Drive.
Driving complaint — Truck pulling camper, male driver intoxicated, tried to get him to park but he took off stating he’s going to Foxy’s Bar.
Officer assist — Woman keeps recording caller when loading up cows, has been asked to leave several times and won’t leave, 200th St.
Traffic stops — Nine traffic stops.
Community policing — Assisting with traffic for motorcycle ride.
Officer assist — Passenger is concerned that a deputy is following them because they are doing nothing wrong.
