The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 28-Feb. 3.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Scam possible —  Caller received a call asking for donations; he believes its a scam, 315th Ave.

Ambulance —  Husband has fallen, unable to get up, possible hip injury, C.R. 4.

Driving complaint —  Vehicle all over the road, varying rates of speed.

Theft —  Stolen cell phone from his truck at T and M, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident with no injuries, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Man is having a seizure, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Possible stroke, also diabetic, C.R. 39.

Disputes/disturbances —  About 20 demonstrators are obstructing construction operations,

Scam possible —  Report of a possible scam online, Village Rd., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Party released from custody is walking to Bemidji on US 71.

Child custody —  Questions about child custody, C.R. 13, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Elderly male can’t get up from stool, C.R. 45.

Business check —  Deputy is out conducting a business check, Bunyan St. Nevis.

Suspicious —  Man in parking lot needs to leave, Wejack Rd.

Animal complaint —  Cows on the road, can’t reach owner.

Disputes/disturbances —  Grandson is becoming destructive in the house, 315th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog is chasing kids around the yard, C.R. 16.

Ambulance —  Elderly man is stuck on his lift in uncomfortable position, Jasmine Dr.

Vehicle off road —  Two vehicles in ditch on Hwy. 2.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox damage Hwy. 87.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop (two incidents), Bunyan Trl. Dr., Nevis.

Business check —  Business check, Bunyan St. Nevis.

Noise complaint —  Two snowmobiles are going in circles by caller’s house, making lots of noise, lights shining into residence, C.R. 9.

Suspicious —  Man is banging on doors and windows trying to get in, U.S. 71.

Violation —  Man is attempting to contact caller by email in violation of order, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Fraud —  Caller says a large amount of money was charged on his credit card that he didn’t know about.

Possible scam —  Nevis caller thinks she was scammed out of money for a chimney cleaning.

Vehicle off-road —  Caller reports a  vehicle went off the road, hit a mailbox. Caller stopped, made sure driver was OK; driver has someone coming to help.

Vehicle off road —  Property owner says his renters  called to report a vehicle that has been in the ditch on the property for awhile; nobody is in vehicle; County Road 39.

Lost dog —  Caller found a brown  puppy in her yard; no caller or tags. None of the neighbors claim it as theirs. County 81.

Theft —  Caller reports $80 and a school iPad was stolen from residence; Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Theft — Caller reports flags were stolen from his yard, flag poles damaged; 119th Ave.

Officer assist —  Caller would like officer present when ex-girlfriend retrieves property; C.R. 9.

Driving complaint —  Caller almost hit a silver car parked along Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, halfway on the road with lights off.

Check crimes —  Person wrote a check for $108.98 but checking account is closed; Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Hoofin’ it —  Two horses are out of the pasture, walking down 500th Street.

Ambulance —  Woman is sweating, rapid heartbeat, Ermine Drive.

