The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 28-Feb. 3.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Akeley.
Scam possible — Caller received a call asking for donations; he believes its a scam, 315th Ave.
Ambulance — Husband has fallen, unable to get up, possible hip injury, C.R. 4.
Driving complaint — Vehicle all over the road, varying rates of speed.
Theft — Stolen cell phone from his truck at T and M, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Accident — Two vehicle accident with no injuries, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Man is having a seizure, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Possible stroke, also diabetic, C.R. 39.
Disputes/disturbances — About 20 demonstrators are obstructing construction operations,
Scam possible — Report of a possible scam online, Village Rd., Nevis.
Officer assist — Party released from custody is walking to Bemidji on US 71.
Child custody — Questions about child custody, C.R. 13, Nevis.
Ambulance — Elderly male can’t get up from stool, C.R. 45.
Business check — Deputy is out conducting a business check, Bunyan St. Nevis.
Suspicious — Man in parking lot needs to leave, Wejack Rd.
Animal complaint — Cows on the road, can’t reach owner.
Disputes/disturbances — Grandson is becoming destructive in the house, 315th Ave.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog is chasing kids around the yard, C.R. 16.
Ambulance — Elderly man is stuck on his lift in uncomfortable position, Jasmine Dr.
Vehicle off road — Two vehicles in ditch on Hwy. 2.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox damage Hwy. 87.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop (two incidents), Bunyan Trl. Dr., Nevis.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St. Nevis.
Noise complaint — Two snowmobiles are going in circles by caller’s house, making lots of noise, lights shining into residence, C.R. 9.
Suspicious — Man is banging on doors and windows trying to get in, U.S. 71.
Violation — Man is attempting to contact caller by email in violation of order, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Fraud — Caller says a large amount of money was charged on his credit card that he didn’t know about.
Possible scam — Nevis caller thinks she was scammed out of money for a chimney cleaning.
Vehicle off-road — Caller reports a vehicle went off the road, hit a mailbox. Caller stopped, made sure driver was OK; driver has someone coming to help.
Vehicle off road — Property owner says his renters called to report a vehicle that has been in the ditch on the property for awhile; nobody is in vehicle; County Road 39.
Lost dog — Caller found a brown puppy in her yard; no caller or tags. None of the neighbors claim it as theirs. County 81.
Theft — Caller reports $80 and a school iPad was stolen from residence; Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Theft — Caller reports flags were stolen from his yard, flag poles damaged; 119th Ave.
Officer assist — Caller would like officer present when ex-girlfriend retrieves property; C.R. 9.
Driving complaint — Caller almost hit a silver car parked along Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, halfway on the road with lights off.
Check crimes — Person wrote a check for $108.98 but checking account is closed; Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Hoofin’ it — Two horses are out of the pasture, walking down 500th Street.
Ambulance — Woman is sweating, rapid heartbeat, Ermine Drive.
