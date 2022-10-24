The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 13-19.
Abandoned car — Abandoned vehicle with no flashers or lights parked in middle of southbound lane, C.R. 36.
Accident — Damaged red truck, looks to have jumped approach, hit caller’s trees, window busted out, looks like someone hit their head on the dash, C.R. 39.
School walk-through — School walk through, Nevis.
Mailbox damage — Caller heard crash from his shop, vehicle took out mailboxes, posts, continued westbound on C.R. 40.
Damage to property/vandalism — Sign got hit, fresh tracks from it, 500th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 38.
Fireworks — People across the lake shooting off fireworks, C.R. 33.
Ambulance — Man is having chest pains, in and out of consciousness, used nitro, Hwy. 64.
Animal complaint — Animal abuse, man threw dog across the yard, Hwy. 71.
Littering — Littering (mattress) in the Paul Bunyan.
Ambulance — Six year old boy threw up a couple of times, having hard time breathing, Broadway St., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Landlord got in caller’s face and physically pushed him, 240th St., Nevis.
Threats — Neighbor threatened to kill caller’s dog, Heartland Dr.
Deer call — Deer hit in front of caller’s house, dragging its legs. It’s across the street from his house, wants a tag after it’s dispatched, Hwy. 200.
Accident — Caller took a corner too fast, car went off road and hit tree.
Animal complaint — Cow reported on bike trail.
Alarm — General smoke detector alarm, dog on premises as well, C.R. 4.
Compliance check — Compliance check, 331st Ave, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Two pigs are running on the roadway, C.R. 36.
Suspicious — Caller asked to feed animals, when she arrived two other people were there, not sure if they have permission to be there, Blueberry Bridge Rd.
Fire — Caller reports fire in floor of residence, CR 16.
Disputes/disturbances — Questions about some options, C.R. 36.
Bus stop arm violation — Van with ladder ran past bus stop arm with kid almost crossing the road.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Someone is driving through Camp Kamaji, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire — Shed fire with alpacas in it, C.R. 81.
Animal complaint — Two black dogs attacking a buck deer. It got away, but she’s worried about the aggressive dogs, Central Ave., Laporte.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s cows have been in caller’s yard for two days now, C.R. 9.
Officer assist — Questions about someone getting a DUI while driving his car and what that would mean for him, Meadow Cir., Laporte.
Ambulance — Man may have a broken arm, has been on the floor since last night, Woodbine Dr.
