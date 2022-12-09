The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.
Deer call — Someone hit deer and it’s laying on caller’s driveway, would like possession permit, C.R. 39.
Animal bite — Neighbor’s three dogs attacked him, the black Lab bit him, intersection of C.R. 23 and the trail, Akeley.
Agency assist — Found dog running in traffic has tied to pole across from fire hall, Caller will stay on scene until officer arrives. Black, white spotted, no tags.
Abandoned car — Car on his property isn’t his, will tow away, wants to be sure it’s not stolen, Wildwood Dr.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to door lock, can’t access garage or the house with the damage, possible damage to vehicle as well, C.R. 39.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 36.
Traffic hazard — Lumber in traffic lane.
Ambulance — Lift assist. No known injuries, C.R. 25.
Officer assist — Woman is staying in her trailer in caller’s driveway for two weeks, promised not to have men there, he saw one there, wants her to leave, 230th St.
Alarm — Activated medical alarm, no contact, Great Trl.
Animal complaint — Dogs running on his property, happening for a while, two German shepherds, 219th Ave.
Animal complaint — Lost dog on Nov. 17, black Pomeranian-Chihuahua mix with black collar, deaf, C.R. 9.
Animal complaint — Parties were evicted, left two horses, C.R. 89.
Scam possible — Someone used her phone to call her neighbor about a credit card scam, C.R. 45.
Littering — Truck is losing garbage out the back end.
Animal complaint — Deputy out with two dogs, Hwy. 64.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop.
Traffic stop — Leech Lake Reservation traffic stop.
Alarm — South motion burglary alarm, Broadway St., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Out with suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 71.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Theft — Purse was taken from her home, 139th Ave.
Littering — Small freezer dumped, 323rd Ave.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to door, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Child custody — Child custody issues, Deerwood Lp.
Disputes/disturbances — Wife throwing items around in a camper, intoxicated, Old Sunset Dr.
Officer assist — Man was supposed to be out of house by 1:30, Essex Rd.
Officer assist — Woman reports she’s cold, wants someone to do something about it, Old Sunset Dr.
Agency assist — Out with forestry, First St., Laporte.
Ambulance — Caller’s wife thinks she is having a heart attack, 275th Ave., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Big divots in tar road from someone, 275th Ave.
Accident — Caller hit deer, still alive in ditch, unsure if vehicle is drivable, will call back if she needs a tow, C.R. 39.
Alarm — North motion sensor, Broadway St., Akeley.
Threats — Threats on Snapchat, C.R. 25.
Suspicious — House that was recently burglarized has suspicious vehicle parked outside, 190th St.
Trespassing — Man needs to be removed, Essex Rd.
Officer assist — Uncooperative party would like to know if there is an OFP on her ex., 400th St.
Fire — Fire alarm, zone one sprinkler went off, Main St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Theft — Daughter’s one-year- old German shepherd stolen from end of her driveway, daughter followed vehicle to Nevis area, 189th St.
Animal complaint — Black dog walking through caller’s yard, dog has left, concerned it’ll return, 279th Ave.
Officer assist — Property taken from her recently deceased father’s residence, Great Trl.
Officer assist — Ex-husband has her property, won’t give it back, Fortune Tr.
Domestic — Caller is in the camper, man is in cabin, Old Sunset Dr.
Property lost — White and black dog, long fur, mixed breed, purple collar, around 50 lbs, 110th St.
Officer assist — Neighbor burning brush pile for the past week, Sunset Dr.
Property lost — Twelve week old lab puppy ran away, C.R. 9.
Traffic stop — Leech Lake Reservation traffic stop.
