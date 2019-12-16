The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Dec. 5-11.
Ambulance — Patient’s limbs are going numb; heart rate is fast; blue Honda.
Harassment — Caller says she and her kids are being harassed on school bus by their cousins.
Driving complaint — Caller reports a car cut her off, flipped her off; Akeley.
Animal complaint — Two dogs are running on the roadway.
Abandoned vehicle — Caller reports seeing a large red truck, visible from Hwy. 64; looks like it’s been there awhile.
Animal complaint — Caller says a blond-looking dog is running around; thinks someone dumped it.
Suspicious — Caller reports a grey pickup that isn’t supposed to be there.
Traffic stop — TZD traffic stop; obstructed vehicle plate.
Suspicious — Caller says a vehicle has been parked across from his house with tail lights on for the past four hours; C.R. 9.
Traffic hazard — Officer is checking a vehicle on side of road; traffic hazard.
Driving complaint — Off-duty deputy observed driver with suspended driving status driving on a public road.
Officer assist — Caller requests guidance on a civil issue involving a child custody hearing pending.
Juvenile tobacco — Laporte School principal has tobacco vaporizers to be picked up.
Parking violation — People are parking on the road in Nevis making it hard to get past.
Accident — Car in the ditch; unknown if any injuries.
Officer assist — Caller has questions on what to do with his granddaughter.
Abandoned car — Abandoned vehicle with hazard lights on parked at Kabekona Corner.
Gun call — Caller says his mailbox on C.R. 20 was shot with a shotgun
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Lake George.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Business check — Business check, Main Street, Nevis.
Driving complaint — Dark-colored SUV is swerving all over the road.
Ambulance — A man fell against an oven, has head laceration.
Ambulance — Woman is vomiting and losing consciousness.
Accident — Vehicle in ditch; believed one person has head injury.
Gun call — Caller states someone shot a gun from a cup; vehicle is now at the Upper Bottle Lake access.
Poaching — Multiple poaching incidents in fields around caller’s property on C.R. 81; found carcass of a buck with antlers removed last night.
Driving complaint — Maroon Chevy Silverado is all over the road.
Found property — Man turned in a book of fishing derby raffle tickets that he found on the floor of his house, parked at his house. Tickets do not belong to him and he has no idea how they got there; Akeley.
Traffic hazard — Report of an overloaded pickup with a flat tire, partly obstructing the southbound lane.
Traffic hazard — Caller says she is stuck in the middle of the road; no preference for towing.
Animal complaint — Cow on caller’s property.
Animal complaint — Caller says neighbor’s Saint Bernard is outside with no food, water or shelter.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 2.
Ambulance — Man is possibly having a stroke.
Fraud — Fraudulent activity on a business credit card.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Ambulance — Caller’s wife has vertigo, wants to speak with a nurse; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Fraud — Party thinks her bank account has been hacked.
Scam — Possible mail scam solicitation.
Animal bite — Nurse called from Sanford Hospital about a patient bitten by his own dog.
Fire — Woods are on fire behind caller’s neighbor’s residence; 410th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Akeley.
Officer assist — Man reported to Beltrami that he was hit by a vehicle.
