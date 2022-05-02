The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 21 to 27.

Suspicious —  Out with vehicle, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Fire —  Rekindle of house fire from last night, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

School walk through —  School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.

Suspicious —  Man walking north, appeared to be going through mailboxes.

Burglary —  Man has been breaking into caller’s mom’s house, she is deceased, 175th Ave.

Officer assist —  Complaint of landlord entering rental property without tenant notification, 240th St.

Domestic —  Caller received text from a friend saying her boyfriend is assaulting her, C.R. 40.

Burglary —  Caller’s cabin was burglarized, Beach Haven Rd.

Officer assist —  Caller heard three to four loud booms east of Becida bar, unable to locate anything out of ordinary, C.R. 9, Becida.

Animal complaint —  White and brown pitbull and black dog chasing vehicles, ongoing issues.

Officer assist —  Caller’s mom shouldn’t be driving, but is planning on doing it anyway, Paul Bunyan Dr.

Driving complaint —  Reckless driving, Jade Rose Dr.

Disputes/disturbances —  Woman slapped him in the face, pulled a pocket knife and threatened to kill him, C.R. 4.

Animal complaint —  Deceased dog in the ditch, south side of Hwy. 34.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller is following a flatbed truck that just damaged her property, Fortune Trl.

Officer assist —  Caller has seen  people at the rear of a residence but no one is out there; Estate Drive.

Abandoned car — Car has been in parking lot in Akeley for five days.

Ambulance —  Woman fell, possibly broke shoulder; Akeley.

Ambulance —  Man is  experiencing severe stomach pain; Laporte.

Officer assist —  Woman  asks  for advice about an arrangement her late brother made with a woman regarding disposal of his furniture,

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Ambulance — Older man is having convulsions; also has  COVID; C.R. 45.

Violation of OFP —  Caller says  respondent of a  protection order broke into his residence;  C.R. 1.

Suspicious —  Two women are walking around an abandoned trailer near the caller’s residence.

Harassment —  Complaint of harassment via  Snapchat.

Animal complaint — Questions about a very aggressive dog; Lake Benedict Road.

Violation of OFP —  Caller received calls from a man, which violates the OFP; Nevis.

Accidental —  Gas drive-off yesterday, $40.17; was accidental; Nevis.

Violation of OFP —  Respondent violated OFP by going to petitioner’s residence two days ago.

Business check —  Business check in Nevis.

Threats —  Threats made over Facebook, 400th St.

Officer assist —  Caller says ex-boyfriend is removing her property from his residence in Laporte.

Burglary —  Caretaker discovered a possible burglary; Wolf Lake, Cass Lake.

School walk-through —  Walk-through in Nevis.

Alarm —  Commercial burglar alarm; south  seed warehouse; no keyholders.

