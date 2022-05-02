The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 21 to 27.
Suspicious — Out with vehicle, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Fire — Rekindle of house fire from last night, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Suspicious — Man walking north, appeared to be going through mailboxes.
Burglary — Man has been breaking into caller’s mom’s house, she is deceased, 175th Ave.
Officer assist — Complaint of landlord entering rental property without tenant notification, 240th St.
Domestic — Caller received text from a friend saying her boyfriend is assaulting her, C.R. 40.
Burglary — Caller’s cabin was burglarized, Beach Haven Rd.
Officer assist — Caller heard three to four loud booms east of Becida bar, unable to locate anything out of ordinary, C.R. 9, Becida.
Animal complaint — White and brown pitbull and black dog chasing vehicles, ongoing issues.
Officer assist — Caller’s mom shouldn’t be driving, but is planning on doing it anyway, Paul Bunyan Dr.
Driving complaint — Reckless driving, Jade Rose Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Woman slapped him in the face, pulled a pocket knife and threatened to kill him, C.R. 4.
Animal complaint — Deceased dog in the ditch, south side of Hwy. 34.
Damage to property/vandalism — Caller is following a flatbed truck that just damaged her property, Fortune Trl.
Officer assist — Caller has seen people at the rear of a residence but no one is out there; Estate Drive.
Abandoned car — Car has been in parking lot in Akeley for five days.
Ambulance — Woman fell, possibly broke shoulder; Akeley.
Ambulance — Man is experiencing severe stomach pain; Laporte.
Officer assist — Woman asks for advice about an arrangement her late brother made with a woman regarding disposal of his furniture,
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — Older man is having convulsions; also has COVID; C.R. 45.
Violation of OFP — Caller says respondent of a protection order broke into his residence; C.R. 1.
Suspicious — Two women are walking around an abandoned trailer near the caller’s residence.
Harassment — Complaint of harassment via Snapchat.
Animal complaint — Questions about a very aggressive dog; Lake Benedict Road.
Violation of OFP — Caller received calls from a man, which violates the OFP; Nevis.
Accidental — Gas drive-off yesterday, $40.17; was accidental; Nevis.
Violation of OFP — Respondent violated OFP by going to petitioner’s residence two days ago.
Business check — Business check in Nevis.
Threats — Threats made over Facebook, 400th St.
Officer assist — Caller says ex-boyfriend is removing her property from his residence in Laporte.
Burglary — Caretaker discovered a possible burglary; Wolf Lake, Cass Lake.
School walk-through — Walk-through in Nevis.
Alarm — Commercial burglar alarm; south seed warehouse; no keyholders.
