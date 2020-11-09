The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.

Property found —  Teenager brought home Biden-Harris signs, wants them returned, C.R. 9.

Accident —  Van ran into vehicle and kept driving north, passed call to State Patrol.

Ambulance —  79 year old patient with fever, can’t wake him up, Jasmine Dr.

911 hangup —  Mostly quiet, can hear some clattering; everything OK, pocket dial, 170th St.

Fire —  Caller reports black smoke, flames on ground, 140th St.

911 hangup —  Open line can hear some moving around, dog whimpering, can’t get anyone’s attention, no history with number, C.R. 39.

Suspicious —  Caller was driving down Hwy. 34, there was a clown westbound, light colored clothes, possibly full clown costume.

Officer assist —  Caller complains that library lights are left on and it’s stealing taxpayer dollars, Main St., Laporte.

Alarm —  Residential burglary alarm, garage motion, Indigo Dr.

Officer assist —  Would like to talk to officer regarding ex- inlaws, Meadow Cir.

Accident —  One of the county pickups was  backed into by a paving truck, no injuries, both off road.

Driving complaint —  Two dump trucks are losing parts of their loads on highway, no license plates.

Suspicious —  Three people, suspicious, in a vehicle, tan car, Hwy. 87.

911 hang up —  Young child called stating his mom broke her jaw, send ambulance, tried to get address then phone went dead, Narrow Dr.

DNR violation —  Hunters shot a swan, C.R. 13.

Driving complaint — Car is passing people on shoulder, speeding; it’s a Ford with Dominos or pizza magnet on top.

Animal complaint — Cows are on road; caller refused to give more info than first and last name.  

Alarm —  Rear stairway motion alarm, Main St., Laporte

Gun call —  Duck hunters are near cabin shooting BBs, hitting the house, Firefly Dr.

Deer call —  Wants to permit for a car-hit deer, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Neighbors report front door of a seasonal home is open, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Hwy. 64.

Ambulance —  Caller’s father fell, hit head, standing from wheel chair, is now bleeding, Night Hawk Rd.

Suspicious —  Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Tree on power line, sparking, Itasca Mantrap Electric was notified, Oasis Dr., Lake George.

Noise complaint —  Next door neighbor’s music is too loud. Caller asked them to turn it down but they won’t, Second Ave. SW., Laporte.

Suspicious —  Car was there earlier about 5 a.m. then left. Now  it is back, people are in the ditch with flashlights. Passed call to State Patrol as well, Hwy. 200.

Fire —  Controlled burn from yesterday has reignited, Second Ave. NE.

Damage to property —  Air was let out of two tires, garage doors were left open after 11:30 p.m.

Fire —  Woodpile is on fire near buildings, C.R. 44.

Theft —  Caller reporting missing equipment parts from his property; it happened a week ago, U.S. 71.

Property found —  Caller found eight backpacks and bags full of miscellaneous items.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Wolf Lake Rd.

Accident —  Truck rolled; driver is OK, is out of vehicle, talking. C.R. 11.

Suspicious —  Man is walking around in front yard in a blanket; C.R. 36.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to a deputy about getting a restraining order against a man.

Officer assist —  Akeley caller sold a vehicle and has concerns about the title not being transferred.

Fraud —  Caller received information in the mail saying he had filed for unemployment, but he never did and wonders if this could be a fraud.

Fire —  A trailer is on fire on C.R. 33.

Fire —  The fire has rekindled; nobody is in the home; C.R. 33.

Threats —  Caller says her juvenile son was threatened by a neighbor boy; Hwy. 71.

Suspicious — Caller reports seeing a multicolored object with a light shining down toward the ground in an area  south of Little Sand Lake.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Damage to property; has been occurring for a couple of weeks; C.R.18, Nevis.

Animal complaint—  A bunch of goats are in the ditch near the road.

Theft —  Gate and post stolen from hunter-walking trail near Laporte.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments