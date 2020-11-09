The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1.
Property found — Teenager brought home Biden-Harris signs, wants them returned, C.R. 9.
Accident — Van ran into vehicle and kept driving north, passed call to State Patrol.
Ambulance — 79 year old patient with fever, can’t wake him up, Jasmine Dr.
911 hangup — Mostly quiet, can hear some clattering; everything OK, pocket dial, 170th St.
Fire — Caller reports black smoke, flames on ground, 140th St.
911 hangup — Open line can hear some moving around, dog whimpering, can’t get anyone’s attention, no history with number, C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Caller was driving down Hwy. 34, there was a clown westbound, light colored clothes, possibly full clown costume.
Officer assist — Caller complains that library lights are left on and it’s stealing taxpayer dollars, Main St., Laporte.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm, garage motion, Indigo Dr.
Officer assist — Would like to talk to officer regarding ex- inlaws, Meadow Cir.
Accident — One of the county pickups was backed into by a paving truck, no injuries, both off road.
Driving complaint — Two dump trucks are losing parts of their loads on highway, no license plates.
Suspicious — Three people, suspicious, in a vehicle, tan car, Hwy. 87.
911 hang up — Young child called stating his mom broke her jaw, send ambulance, tried to get address then phone went dead, Narrow Dr.
DNR violation — Hunters shot a swan, C.R. 13.
Driving complaint — Car is passing people on shoulder, speeding; it’s a Ford with Dominos or pizza magnet on top.
Animal complaint — Cows are on road; caller refused to give more info than first and last name.
Alarm — Rear stairway motion alarm, Main St., Laporte
Gun call — Duck hunters are near cabin shooting BBs, hitting the house, Firefly Dr.
Deer call — Wants to permit for a car-hit deer, Laporte.
Officer assist — Neighbors report front door of a seasonal home is open, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Hwy. 64.
Ambulance — Caller’s father fell, hit head, standing from wheel chair, is now bleeding, Night Hawk Rd.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Tree on power line, sparking, Itasca Mantrap Electric was notified, Oasis Dr., Lake George.
Noise complaint — Next door neighbor’s music is too loud. Caller asked them to turn it down but they won’t, Second Ave. SW., Laporte.
Suspicious — Car was there earlier about 5 a.m. then left. Now it is back, people are in the ditch with flashlights. Passed call to State Patrol as well, Hwy. 200.
Fire — Controlled burn from yesterday has reignited, Second Ave. NE.
Damage to property — Air was let out of two tires, garage doors were left open after 11:30 p.m.
Fire — Woodpile is on fire near buildings, C.R. 44.
Theft — Caller reporting missing equipment parts from his property; it happened a week ago, U.S. 71.
Property found — Caller found eight backpacks and bags full of miscellaneous items.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wolf Lake Rd.
Accident — Truck rolled; driver is OK, is out of vehicle, talking. C.R. 11.
Suspicious — Man is walking around in front yard in a blanket; C.R. 36.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about getting a restraining order against a man.
Officer assist — Akeley caller sold a vehicle and has concerns about the title not being transferred.
Fraud — Caller received information in the mail saying he had filed for unemployment, but he never did and wonders if this could be a fraud.
Fire — A trailer is on fire on C.R. 33.
Fire — The fire has rekindled; nobody is in the home; C.R. 33.
Threats — Caller says her juvenile son was threatened by a neighbor boy; Hwy. 71.
Suspicious — Caller reports seeing a multicolored object with a light shining down toward the ground in an area south of Little Sand Lake.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to property; has been occurring for a couple of weeks; C.R.18, Nevis.
Animal complaint— A bunch of goats are in the ditch near the road.
Theft — Gate and post stolen from hunter-walking trail near Laporte.
