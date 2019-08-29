The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 19 to 25.

Abandoned —  Highway Dept. reporting car on side of road, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Elderly woman fell, possible broken arm and leg, Hwy. 50.

Ambulance —  Caller fell while walking dog, Norway Dr., Laporte.

Boat and Water —  Resort check, Cass Lake.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laporte.

Accident —  Vehicle on top of trailer overturned in ditch. Vehicle towing them up on highway.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Two stray dogs, CR 39, Laporte.

Alarm —  Office alarm tripped, State 64, Akeley.

Boat and water —  Boat and water inspection, Wolf Lake Rd.

Boat and water —  Resort check, County 39, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller wanted to talk to an officer about a “BCA” thing, Hwy. 16, Laporte.

Boat and water —  Resort check, CR 84, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Five black cows in the road.

Ambulance —  Call to NAMB regarding a fall, their dispatch wants a deputy to respond, CR 45, Laporte.

Driving complaint —  Truck pulling trailer not allowing caller to pass, Akeley.

Domestic —  Verbal yelling, possible physical fight, may need ambulance, Vagabond Loop.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Caller reports ex threw all his stuff out in the yard and it got ruined, 470th St., Laporte.

Theft —  Go cart stolen, CR 93.

Animal complaint —  Tan horse in the ditch, CR 45.

Ambulance —  Caller fell and hit head, doesn’t remember falling but is conscious, CR 4.

Domestic —  Can hear female screaming, possibly at someone, Beacon Rd.

Theft —  Theft from foreclosed home, Wejack Rd., Cass Lake.

Theft —  Theft of trailer, Hwy. 200.

Gas drive off —  Wagon drove off without paying, Central Ave., Laporte.

Littering —  Caller reports an old trailer house and camper dumped on his property, 331st Ave., Laporte.

Burglary —  Caller missing a Kindle, it had been purchased and delivered to Cass Lake. Caller hasn’t been to cabin in two weeks, Wolf Lake Rd.

Disputes/disturbance —  Both verbal and physical altercations, no more information given, caller stated deputies would find out when they arrive, 380th St.

ATV/OHV —  No head lights on (two calls), State 64.

Officer assist —  Caller wants some people removed from their house, Otter Dr., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Kids throwing rocks at house and cars, 406th St.

