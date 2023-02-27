The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 16-22.
Theft — Someone stole tablet and money from cash app, Hubbard Line Rd.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Student fell on playground, currently in nurse’s office, Main St., Laporte.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Theft — Caller had $500 taken from his bedroom, someone admitted it in a text message. Has questions about charges, getting money back, 167th Ave.
Vehicle stolen — Newer Tahoe missing from driveway, caller has both sets of keys, purple/gray, missing sometime today, Hwy. 34.
Suspicious — 5112 called in, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — Female fell on the ice, C.R. 82.
Officer assist — Found Krypto something or other on her mom’s TV, they have been having internet and hacking issues for some time, Willow Rd.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Scam possible — Posted on Facebook about her missing dogs, added her phone number in post, now receiving scam text messages, 474th St.
Snowmobile — A 21-year-old has possible broken leg.
Driving complaint — Black SUV swerving, fog line to center line.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile accident with injuries, 460th St.
Officer assist — Caller states that on Feb. 16 the judge said she could get her animals from above address via third party, Quiet Prairie Dr., Laporte.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile, no registration, Polaris 600.
Ambulance — PT having hallucinations, detox, requesting ambulance only, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Driving complaint — Possible intoxicated driver, ran over caller’s foot with vehicle, Field Ln., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller states that she surrendered her animals without court’s permission, wants to press charges, Quiet Prairie Dr.
Threats — Sixteen year old son is being threatened, C.R. 13.
Domestic — Verbal fighting with female throwing items at male, Vaxjo Ln.
Ambulance — Caller is throwing up black clots, feels shaky. Driveway next to theirs, Chokecherry Dr.
Theft — Fish house was broken into, items missing, Ithaca Dr.
Accident — One vehicle roll over, person is outside vehicle, says he is OK.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile traffic stop, C.R. 9.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about a vehicle from ex’s house that now may be gone. Vehicle was registered to him, but he’s not allowed to go there, C.R. 48.
Domestic — Caller says woman punched him in the face, caller is in a vehicle some distance away, Vaxjo Ln.
Domestic — Someone in caller’s house vandalizing it, also got assaulted in the face, caller is not there anymore, but said the person is, 460th St.,
Accident — Minor accident involving Frito Lay truck and a Ford pickup, Central Ave., Laporte.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Laporte.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller needs assistance getting property back from 460th St., 460th St., Laporte.
Suspicious — Caller suspects a fish house break in by local kids on 11th Crow Wing Lake. Thinks they’ll come back tonight.
