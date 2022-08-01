The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 21 to 27.
Ambulance — Woman fell between bed and dresser, states her neck and back hurt, has been there for a couple of hours, Wildwood Rd.
Ambulance — Older woman is having trouble breathing, Wildflower Dr.
Officer assist — Step-daughter is hitting caller, juvenile is yelling in the background, 12-year-old out of control as father has taken away her phone, 270th St.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Lake George.
Alarm — Residential garage motion alarm, Honeysuckle Ln.
Ambulance — 43 year old woman feels like she is having a stroke, in a white car, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Animal complaint — Barking dog complaint. He talked to party and said it’s his daughter’s dog and there is nothing he can do, told him to call the sheriff, Okoboji Ln.
Suspicious — Truck, man wearing black and white shirt with black mask on, party in their garage, Hwy. 87.
Boat and water — Resort check (five calls) Daylight Trl, Hwy. 34, Duck Lake, Hwy. 87, Heartwood Trl.
Officer assist — Caller wants help retrieving property from residence, C.R. 31.
Animal complaint — Golden retriever or yellow lab are in vehicle, not running, windows barely open, C.R. 9, Becida.
Trespassing — Trespassing complaint, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Neighbor has 10 dogs, believes they are killing caller’s chickens. Dogs are aggressive, doesn’t want them to hurt her kids, 200th St.
Boat and water — People are out boating after dark, caller believes they have to be off the lake at sunset, getting close to docks.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Bunyan Trails, Nevis.
Suspicious — Checking on vehicle, C.R. 18.
Driving complaint — Cement/dump truck is all over the road on CR 12, heading to CR 23.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone threw beer bottle at caller’s vehicle last night and broke her windshield, C.R. 18.
Boat and water — Boat and water (five calls), Duck Lake, Island Lake.
Ambulance — Woman needs lift assist from her chair, Fish Hook Dr.
Gun call — Someone is target shooting in the woods, caller thinks a bullet just flew over their heads, Wilderness Bay Dr.
Suspicious — Vehicle search, small amount of marijuana, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Officer is advising person urinating in public in the alley, Main St., Nevis.
Theft — Person broke into brother’s truck, took loaded gun, Beach Haven Rd.
Damage to property/vandalism — Motor vehicle tampering, Beach Haven Rd.
Theft — Business break-in, door jam broken, theft of cash and saws, Eagle Bend Rd.
Officer assist — Vehicle broken down in Walker, walked to C.R. 38, wants call from Deputy for possible assistance.
Officer assist — Irrigation is spraying onto Hwy. 87.
Theft — Truck broken into sometime Friday night between 10-11 p.m., Beach Haven Rd.
ATV/OHV — Group of four wheelers and dirt bikes on side of Hwy. 64; caller got a rock in her windshield when someone did a wheelie. Another group riding not in ditch but on road.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Ex keeps texting her, C.R. 18.
Theft — Theft (two calls), Beach View Rd.
Property found — Property found, Beachview Rd.
Officer assist — Caller complains that someone is posting things on Facebook about her and wants it stopped, Park St., Nevis.
Accident — Vehicle went off road, caller hit his head, vehicle stuck in mud, Coon Lake Dr.
Parking violation/complaint — Small white car parked just west of Firefly Event Barn since Friday, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Child custody — Questions about a court order visitation agreement, 400th St.
Theft — Car was gone through, small zippered pouch was taken, unsure if anything else, Bounty Dr.
Littering — Black SUV, male party dumping a lot of garbage on the east side of the Fish Hook River, south side of road.
Threats — Ex just made threats towards him, Epic Dr., Nevis.
Driving complaint — Issues with kids on ATVs and motorcycles driving erratically, feels someone might get hurt, Elmwood Cir.
Fraud — Caller received a letter of suspicious property tax fraud, Highwood Lp.
Theft — Theft of a Polaris General, taken either this morning or last night, Circle Pines Dr.
Suspicious — Reporting they have photos from a camera of people on their shoreline and near their neighbors, Duck Lake Rd.
Property found — Caller located an older small boxer-type dog with black collar limping along Hwy. 71, Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Ambulance — Caller reports trouble breathing, C.R. 45.
Officer assist — Wants to talk to a Deputy, her husband took apart the lawnmower, C.R. 39.
Ambulance — Ambulance requested for a 35 year old woman with extreme hip pain, Wolf Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Accident — Vehicle went into swamp, on its side with a party standing on it, injuries unknown.
Boat and water — Boat and water, Island Lake North.
ATV/OHV — Kids on ATV and dirt bike going back and forth along the highway.
Officer assist — Caller’s cat was shot last night, Main St., Laporte.
