The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 6 to 12.
Burglary — Cabin was broken into, Pinewood Ln.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Caller reports he is being harassed by a female on Facebook messenger, Wildwood Rd.
Driving complaint — Complaint on the casino vans blowing through stop sign, Cass Lake.
Officer assist — Would like a deputy to check his residence as his neighbor was broken into recently, Pinewood Ln., Laporte.
Alarm — Distress alarm going off at bank, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Theft — Caller reporting that break-in at their house, 452nd St.
Driving complaint — Black Equinox driving fast, all over the road.
Suspicious — Kids walking around and standing outside in the cold, Third Ave., Nevis.
Agency assist — Out with a truck that lost a load of lumber.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile violation.
Pine Manor walk away — Female walked away, does not feel she is dressed for the weather, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Snowmobile — Failure to display current North Dakota registration.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Chevy Impala 2009.
Agency assist — Party pumped $50.71 in gas, told clerk he forgot his wallet and would return to pay, 24 hours later he has not come back, Broadway St., Akeley
Driving complaint — Caller states he was almost run off the road by a truck that was passing him.
Suspicious — Caller believes he heard someone screaming from behind his residence, 229th Ave.
Fire — Caller says his semi truck is on fire, fully engulfed and parked near his shop; 460th St.
Check crimes — Caller reports checks being fraudulently written on caller’s closed bank account; C.R. 36.
Harassment — Caller is receiving harassing phone calls in the middle of the night from an unknown party; Wisteria Drive.
Walk-through — School walk-through in Laporte.
Animal complaint — Complaint of dogs running loose on the road, 229th Ave.; this is an ongoing issue.
Officer assist — Caller would like to speak to an officer about safety issues.
Pine Manor walk-away — A man has taken off on foot from Pine Manor on Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with an officer about issues at his property with his ex-wife; 452nd St.
Animal complaint — Neighbors’ dogs are running loose; they are dangerous.
Walk-through — School walk-through in Laporte.
Accident — Son’s car was hit while parked in the driveway; 129th Ave., Becida. Would like a report for insurance.
Domestic — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about an earlier domestic incident between him and his wife; C.R. 119.
Burglary — Open door reported at 393rd St., Laporte
Officer assist — Caller wants an officer present at residence when transfer of property between ex’s occurs; 452nd St., Becida.
Walk-through — School walk-through in Nevis.
Neglect — Possible dog neglect, Hulet Ave., Akeley.
