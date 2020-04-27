The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 16-22.

Damage to property —  Damage to a pole from a hit and run.

Threats —  Caller reports a threat was made yesterday to one of his family members.

Damage to property —  Caller says their vehicle was damaged by a neighbor’s blue bicycle; C.R. 36.

Driving complaint —  White fertilizer truck with a hopper drove by, followed by a white farm truck; headed south on  149th Ave. Incident (no details given) occurred shortly after 8 a.m.

Driving complaint —  Black Cadillac driving at speeds over 80 mph; passed on to State Patrol.

Trespassing —  Property owner says a trail cam set up on his vacant property shows someone trespassing.

Fire —  Someone is burning  materials and shouldn’t be,  south of an address on 277th Ave.

Fire —  Grass fire reported headed toward the woods; Pine Lake county Forest Road.

Fire —  ATV started a small fire on County 9.

Suspicious — Caller on C.R. 33 received a suspicious phone call.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports someone killed a hawk.

Traffic hazard —  A trailer has been parked on a road for more than a week.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about a camper that was taken from his property.

Officer assist  —  Caller heard a loud explosion about 10 minutes ago.

Officer assist —  Truck driver has questions about delivering a load; County 106 is weight-restricted.

Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with an officer about issues she had last night at a party.

Animal complaint —  A medium-sized black dog is running around with a rope around its neck; Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports his neighbor’s sled dogs are in his yard again.

Noise complaint —  Loud music, cars racing up and down the road, lots of screaming.

Ambulance —  A man has fallen; has low blood sugar; C.R. 23, Akeley.

Found property —  A two-seat aluminum paddleboat, Paddle King, with no registration, was fund at the end of the season last year; Edgewater Drive.

Animal complaint —  Dog is tied to a tree along the trail, barking at everyone.

ATV/OHV — ATV accident in the ditch on County 4; one injured.

Animal complaint —  Laporte caller says neighbor’s dogs chased his daughters while walking on the road.

Fire —  Becker County fire has gotten out of control and has moved into the woods; Co. Hwy. 36.

Officer assist —  Laporte caller wants to speak to a deputy about his ex- trying to contact him; she has a restraining order against him.

Disturbance —  A man is yelling at the residence across from the caller in Nevis.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about taking his daughter fishing at this time; C.R. 33.

Harassment —  Caller wants to speak to a deputy about vehicle harassment on the road; 275th Ave., Laporte.

Theft —  Caller states that three vehicles, two trailers and a boat were stolen while in storage.

Animal complaint —  Small pit bull mix dog is running in the road and two small unsupervised children are in the middle of the road, trying to catch it; Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports a live beaver is caught in a trap by the bridge; wants someone to take it out; call passed on to DNR.

Stalking —  Caller says a man has often trespassed on his land and shows up at his house; C.R. 4, Lake George.

Harassment —  Caller reports a man came over to his residence sometime during the night and shut off his generator; Cedar Dr., Nevis.

Trespassing —  Someone entered the weight room at the Nevis School Sunday night.

Animal complaint —  Caller wants to speak to a deputy about neighbor’s dogs coming into her yard and attacking her puppy.

Theft —  Caller had two tires stolen off his truck within the last two days; looks like the thief also tried to take the other two.

Suspicious — Reports of lights on in neighbor’s cabin. spoke with homeowners and no one should be there at this time; Linden Trail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments