The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 16-22.
Damage to property — Damage to a pole from a hit and run.
Threats — Caller reports a threat was made yesterday to one of his family members.
Damage to property — Caller says their vehicle was damaged by a neighbor’s blue bicycle; C.R. 36.
Driving complaint — White fertilizer truck with a hopper drove by, followed by a white farm truck; headed south on 149th Ave. Incident (no details given) occurred shortly after 8 a.m.
Driving complaint — Black Cadillac driving at speeds over 80 mph; passed on to State Patrol.
Trespassing — Property owner says a trail cam set up on his vacant property shows someone trespassing.
Fire — Someone is burning materials and shouldn’t be, south of an address on 277th Ave.
Fire — Grass fire reported headed toward the woods; Pine Lake county Forest Road.
Fire — ATV started a small fire on County 9.
Suspicious — Caller on C.R. 33 received a suspicious phone call.
Animal complaint — Caller reports someone killed a hawk.
Traffic hazard — A trailer has been parked on a road for more than a week.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about a camper that was taken from his property.
Officer assist — Caller heard a loud explosion about 10 minutes ago.
Officer assist — Truck driver has questions about delivering a load; County 106 is weight-restricted.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with an officer about issues she had last night at a party.
Animal complaint — A medium-sized black dog is running around with a rope around its neck; Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller reports his neighbor’s sled dogs are in his yard again.
Noise complaint — Loud music, cars racing up and down the road, lots of screaming.
Ambulance — A man has fallen; has low blood sugar; C.R. 23, Akeley.
Found property — A two-seat aluminum paddleboat, Paddle King, with no registration, was fund at the end of the season last year; Edgewater Drive.
Animal complaint — Dog is tied to a tree along the trail, barking at everyone.
ATV/OHV — ATV accident in the ditch on County 4; one injured.
Animal complaint — Laporte caller says neighbor’s dogs chased his daughters while walking on the road.
Fire — Becker County fire has gotten out of control and has moved into the woods; Co. Hwy. 36.
Officer assist — Laporte caller wants to speak to a deputy about his ex- trying to contact him; she has a restraining order against him.
Disturbance — A man is yelling at the residence across from the caller in Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about taking his daughter fishing at this time; C.R. 33.
Harassment — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about vehicle harassment on the road; 275th Ave., Laporte.
Theft — Caller states that three vehicles, two trailers and a boat were stolen while in storage.
Animal complaint — Small pit bull mix dog is running in the road and two small unsupervised children are in the middle of the road, trying to catch it; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a live beaver is caught in a trap by the bridge; wants someone to take it out; call passed on to DNR.
Stalking — Caller says a man has often trespassed on his land and shows up at his house; C.R. 4, Lake George.
Harassment — Caller reports a man came over to his residence sometime during the night and shut off his generator; Cedar Dr., Nevis.
Trespassing — Someone entered the weight room at the Nevis School Sunday night.
Animal complaint — Caller wants to speak to a deputy about neighbor’s dogs coming into her yard and attacking her puppy.
Theft — Caller had two tires stolen off his truck within the last two days; looks like the thief also tried to take the other two.
Suspicious — Reports of lights on in neighbor’s cabin. spoke with homeowners and no one should be there at this time; Linden Trail.
