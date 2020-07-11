The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 29-July 5.
Accident — Two vehicles, occupants injured.
Damage to proeprty — Damage to property.
Threats — Neighbor came over to caller’s residence and threatened him and his son; 209th Ave.
Suspicious — Landlord reports someone was seen going into a mobile home.
Theft — Caller says he is having a garage sale. Someone stopped in the driveway after being at the garage sale and picked up a couple of $10 bills that the homeowner had dropped.
Suspicious — Man is looking through cars at Nevis Beach; black shirt, black pants with white stripes. Last seen walking west on Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about a former tenant being able to retrieve property when there is a HRO in place between the landlord and former tenant; Omega Dr., Laporte.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off on Hwy. 34, west bound; 6 minutes lapse time. They are training a new cashier and it appears to be a mistake, not intentional.
911 hang up — Caller says kids were playing with phone.
Scams — Caller reports scam calls; C.R. 14.
Disputes — Man and woman are yelling at each other. Man wearing blue tank top and blue jeans, woman wearing shorts, green tank top, black purse; Wildwood Road, Cass Lake.
Trespassing — Ongoing trespass issues. Folks blocked owners in on tractor and with four-wheelers; are now gone from property; 110th St.
Officer assist — Landlord has questions about unwanted visitors at rental property; County Rd. 2.
Ambulance — Report of 18 year old woman with a gash on her head. Caller became hostile toward Dispatch and was not forthcoming with information; 334th Ave.
Ambulance — Woman slammed her finger in a car door and passed out; not regaining consciousness; C.R. 18, Nevis.
Driving complaint — Caller wants to speak to someone about extra patrol on County 39 between Benedict and Laporte. Caller and other locals feel there’s too much speeding and it’s a safety issue.
Driving complaint — Caller was out walking yesterday, is concerned about the speed of drivers; also concerned for kids who may be riding bikes.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Caller reports one of the tenant’s kids is beating the dog with a stick; County 4.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about a possible order for protection.
ATV/OHV — Caller reports a younger man on a racing four-wheeler is tearing up the cemetery in Nary. He is about age 10, no shirt, not shoes, lives in a house nearby.
911 hang-up — 911 misdial; no emergency; caller was trying to connect to Bluetooth; C.R. 37.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.
Driving complaint — Caller reports a vehicle is driving down the bike trails.
Buisness check — Business check in Nevis.
Domestic — Woman asking for help in Pike Bay Township, Waukanabo, Cass Lake (Cass County).
Vehicle off-road — Vehicle reported in a ditch.
Animal complaint — Caller can hear a dog that sounds like it might be in distress.
Boat and Water — Report of a Jet Ski floating in front of caller’s dock; caller tied it up. While dispatch was taking the call, the owner called in to report Jet Ski missing; The two have been united.
Officer assist — Caller states the bank is repossessing her son’s boat; County 39, Laporte.
Out and about — About 20 cows are out in the ditch.
ATV/OHV — ATV is tearing up the ditch.
Ambulance — Bee sting; victim is highly allergic; County 4, Laporte.
Boat and water — Caller complains about Jet Ski operating on a very small lake.
Dispute — Man spit in caller’s face after being told he couldn’t have a cigarette; Wildwood Road.
Boat and Water — Caller says her boat is stuck in a bunch of weeds.
Boat and Water — A Jet Ski is ripping it up 20 feet from shore; access is on the west side of Blue Lake; Half Moon Road.
Trespassing — Two kids are running across the roof of the school in Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller needs to get into the park to tow a vehicle; Veronica Drive.
Boat and Water — Complaint of people dragging boats down river to gain access to Shingobee Lake; ongoing issue.
Animal complaint — Caller reports a momma bear and two cubs chased her dog this morning; all three bears are currently in a tree.
Officer assist — Complaint about drones flying over her house; 275th Ave.
Boat and Water — Caller reports three pilings about one foot under water’s surface on 11th Crow Wing. He put a marker on them but feels they should be better marked.
Mailbox damage — Mailbox on County 39 was damaged.
Harassment — Neighbors are harassing caller at the end of his driveway; on their green four-wheelers, headed eastbound.
ATV/OHV — Vehicles riding three abreast on Hwy. 34, Nevis; one fell off. Lots of yelling, possible intoxication; unsure if nedical help is needed. Person who fell off did get up.
Ambulance — Caller reports his 47-year-old uncle wiped out on a moped and is bleeding from his head; Wejack Road.
Damage to property — A person the caller knows first admitted hitting the caller’s mailbox; but now he says he didn’t do it.
Animal complaint — Small bald eagle injured near caller’s residence; County 89.
Harassment — Caller says he is being harassed by his ex-girlfriend; Chicago Ave., Akeley.
Theft — 16-foot Sea Kayak stolen from cabin on Waterlily Trail.
Domestic — Caller states neighbors are screaming at each other; possible physical domestic taking place; Mayberry Drive.
Suspicious — Caller has questions abgout drones flying obver his residence; 470th Street.
Fight — Caller reports a fugitive is at his residence and had a physical altercation with him; Main Horseshoe Trail.
Fireworks — Caller thinks fireworks were thrown under his vehicle as he drove past an address on County 9.
Driving complaint — Caller reports a red truck parked at Third Base nearly drove the caller off the road by passing on the right; First Ave. N., Laporte.
ATV/OHV — ATV traffic stop on Wejack Road.
Fireworks — Caller on County 36 says fireworks are upsetting her horses.
Fight — Caller reports a figtht; person won’t leave. Call transferred to Cass County.
