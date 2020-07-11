The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 29-July 5.

Accident  —  Two vehicles, occupants injured.

Damage to proeprty —  Damage to property.

Threats  —  Neighbor came over to caller’s residence and threatened him and his son; 209th Ave.

Suspicious — Landlord reports someone was seen going into a mobile home.

Theft —  Caller says he is having a garage sale. Someone stopped in the driveway after being at the garage sale and picked up a couple of $10 bills that the homeowner had dropped.

Suspicious — Man is looking through cars at Nevis Beach; black shirt, black pants with white stripes. Last seen walking west on Hwy. 34.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about a former tenant being able to retrieve property when there is a HRO in place between the landlord and former tenant; Omega Dr., Laporte.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off on Hwy. 34, west bound; 6 minutes lapse time. They are training a new cashier and it appears to be a mistake, not intentional.

911 hang up —  Caller says kids were playing with phone.

Scams —  Caller reports scam calls; C.R. 14.

Disputes —  Man and woman are yelling at each other. Man wearing blue tank top and blue jeans, woman wearing shorts, green tank top, black purse; Wildwood Road, Cass Lake.

Trespassing — Ongoing trespass issues. Folks blocked owners in on tractor and with four-wheelers; are now gone from property; 110th St.

Officer assist —  Landlord has questions about unwanted visitors at rental property; County Rd. 2.

Ambulance —  Report of 18 year old woman with a gash on her head. Caller became hostile toward Dispatch and was not forthcoming with information; 334th Ave.

Ambulance —  Woman slammed her finger in a car door and passed out; not regaining consciousness; C.R. 18, Nevis.

Driving complaint —  Caller wants to speak to someone about extra patrol on County 39 between Benedict and Laporte. Caller and other locals feel there’s too much speeding and it’s a safety issue.

Driving complaint —  Caller was out walking yesterday, is concerned about the speed of drivers; also concerned for kids who may be riding bikes.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports one of the tenant’s kids is beating the dog with a stick; County 4.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about a possible order for protection.

ATV/OHV — Caller reports a younger man on a racing four-wheeler is tearing up the cemetery in Nary. He is about age 10, no shirt, not shoes, lives in a house nearby.

911 hang-up —  911 misdial; no emergency; caller was trying to connect to Bluetooth;  C.R. 37.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Hwy. 34.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports a vehicle is driving down the bike trails.

Buisness check —  Business check in Nevis.

Domestic  —  Woman asking for help in Pike Bay Township, Waukanabo, Cass Lake (Cass County).

Vehicle off-road  —  Vehicle reported in a ditch.

Animal complaint —  Caller can hear a dog that sounds like it might be in distress.

Boat and  Water —  Report of a Jet Ski floating in front of caller’s dock; caller tied it up. While dispatch was taking the call, the owner called in to report Jet Ski missing; The two have been united.

Officer assist —  Caller states the bank is repossessing her son’s boat; County 39, Laporte.

Out and about —  About 20 cows are out in the ditch.

ATV/OHV — ATV is tearing up the ditch.

Ambulance —  Bee sting; victim is highly allergic; County 4, Laporte.

Boat and water —  Caller complains about Jet Ski  operating on a very small lake.

Dispute —  Man spit in caller’s face after being told he couldn’t have a cigarette; Wildwood Road.

Boat and Water —  Caller says her boat is stuck in a bunch of weeds.

Boat and  Water —  A Jet Ski is ripping it up 20 feet from shore; access is on the west side of Blue Lake; Half Moon Road.

Trespassing —  Two kids are running across the roof of the school in Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller needs to get into the park to tow a vehicle; Veronica Drive.

Boat and Water —  Complaint of people dragging boats down river to gain access to Shingobee Lake; ongoing issue.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports a momma bear and two cubs chased her dog this morning; all three bears are currently in a tree.

Officer assist —  Complaint about drones flying over her house; 275th Ave.

Boat and Water —  Caller reports three pilings about one foot under water’s surface on 11th Crow Wing. He put a marker on them but feels they should be better marked.

Mailbox damage —  Mailbox on County 39 was damaged.

Harassment —  Neighbors are harassing caller at the end of his driveway; on their green four-wheelers, headed eastbound.

ATV/OHV —  Vehicles riding three abreast on Hwy. 34, Nevis; one fell off. Lots of yelling, possible intoxication; unsure if nedical help is needed. Person who fell off did get up.

Ambulance — Caller reports his 47-year-old uncle wiped out on a moped and is bleeding from his head; Wejack Road.

Damage to property —  A person the caller knows first admitted hitting the caller’s mailbox; but now he says he didn’t do it.

Animal complaint —  Small bald eagle injured near caller’s residence; County 89.

Harassment —  Caller says he is being harassed by his ex-girlfriend; Chicago Ave., Akeley.

Theft —  16-foot Sea Kayak stolen from cabin on Waterlily Trail.

Domestic —  Caller states neighbors are screaming at each other; possible physical domestic taking place; Mayberry Drive.

Suspicious — Caller has questions abgout drones flying obver his residence; 470th Street.

Fight —  Caller reports a fugitive is at his residence and had a physical altercation with him; Main Horseshoe Trail.

Fireworks —  Caller thinks fireworks were thrown under his vehicle as he drove past an address on County 9.

Driving complaint —  Caller reports a red truck parked at Third Base nearly drove the caller off the road by passing on the right; First Ave. N., Laporte.

ATV/OHV —  ATV traffic stop on Wejack Road.

Fireworks —  Caller on County 36 says fireworks are upsetting her horses.

Fight —  Caller reports a figtht; person won’t leave. Call transferred to Cass County.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments