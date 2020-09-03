The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from  Aug. 24-30.

Dispute —  Caller had heated confrontation with a neighbor over the weekend; wants it on file; County 93.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak with a deputy about a past case involving a vehicle; Jade Rose Drive.

Harassment —  Caller is  being harassed over  the  phone by her son’s biological ad and his girlfriend.

Ambulance —  Caller’s wife is having trouble breathing; Hwy. 71.

Officer assist — Exchange of property; 152nd St.

Theft —  Report of gas stolen.

Trespassing —  Caller reports a woman in her 50s with orange hair walking a light-colored Labradoodle, trespassing on her property. Caller is concerned the subject will release the cows from the pasture. Suspect last seen on the trail.

Disputes —  Multiple 911 calls from the same location; screaming; domestic incident; not known if physical or verbal.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off valued at $17.76 in Akeley; vehicle headed west on Hwy. 34.

Fraud —  Fraudulent charges on caller’s debit card.

Ambulance —  Possible spine injury; C.R. 97, Becida.

Fire —  Car on fire, Frost Bite Road.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports his neighbor’s dog is severely neglected/abused; Union Road.

Harassment —  Caller is being harassed by his business partner; Hedgerow Lane, Nevis.

Dispute —  Caller reports daughter is trying to leave but her husband won’t give her the car keys; Wejack Road.

Dispute —  Husband has dementia; caller is having trouble with him and can’t handle it anymore; Akeley.

Officer assist  —  A person jumped into a cab of a Coke truck in Akeley and started throwing stuff out.

Dispute —  Caller’s ex is trying to take the truck; C.R. 4, Lake George.

Theft —  Trump lawn sign stolen; Hwy. 71.

Animal complaint —  Skunk in the garbage, has a jar stuck on its head

Driving complaint —  City maintenance worker in Akeley was driving while talking on phone.

Officer assist —  Caller needs assistance locating her brother; Becida.

Suspicious — Caller says a strange man walked through her yard; came from a wooded area, walked past her vehicles. Caller says there is no road in the area he came from.

ATV/OHV — Three ATVs are tearing up the dirt road.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s cattle keep coming onto his property, damaging the yard; County 33, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Someone purposely ran over a dog about 5 minutes ago; headed toward County 101.

Alarm  —  Special ed doors at Laporte School, motion alarm going off; no key holders at this time.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.

Property found —  Paddleboat washed up at caller’s  cabin.

Noise complaint —  Caller reports a neighbor comes home every weekend and turns up radio until it rattles their windows. They have tried to speak with him but he won’t listen.

Animal complaint —  Report of a bear swimming across the lake near the caller’s residence.

Boat and Water — Resort check, Heartwood Trail, Akeley.

Noise complaint —  Complaint about noise coming from the firefly, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Accident —  White van  crashed in ditch on C.R. 33.

Trespassing — Caller has video of people trespassing on his property.

ATV/OHV —  Caller reports an ATV drove through his yard; driver was verbally aggressive; Hwy. 34.

Boat and Water —  Report of unsafe jet skiing.

Fight —  Report of an assault that occurred at the Trump rally.

Dispute —  Disturbance on Bunyan Trails Drive, Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller has the neighbor’s dog again; will take it back home but wanted to call in because last time there were issues when she took it home. Hwy. 226.

Suspicious — Caller thinks the camper in the neighbor’s yard may be stolen; Hulet Ave., Akeley.

Fire —  Tree is leaning against a power line and is on fire; Broadway St., Akeley.

Damage to property —  Deer stand was cut down with a saw.

Harassment —  Caller states he is being harassed; 110th St.

Officer assist—  Small child is playing near the road; no adults are around; Co. 45.

Ambulance —  Older woman is having breathing issues; Pleasant Ave., Akeley.

