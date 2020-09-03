The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 24-30.
Dispute — Caller had heated confrontation with a neighbor over the weekend; wants it on file; County 93.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about a past case involving a vehicle; Jade Rose Drive.
Harassment — Caller is being harassed over the phone by her son’s biological ad and his girlfriend.
Ambulance — Caller’s wife is having trouble breathing; Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Exchange of property; 152nd St.
Theft — Report of gas stolen.
Trespassing — Caller reports a woman in her 50s with orange hair walking a light-colored Labradoodle, trespassing on her property. Caller is concerned the subject will release the cows from the pasture. Suspect last seen on the trail.
Disputes — Multiple 911 calls from the same location; screaming; domestic incident; not known if physical or verbal.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off valued at $17.76 in Akeley; vehicle headed west on Hwy. 34.
Fraud — Fraudulent charges on caller’s debit card.
Ambulance — Possible spine injury; C.R. 97, Becida.
Fire — Car on fire, Frost Bite Road.
Animal complaint — Caller reports his neighbor’s dog is severely neglected/abused; Union Road.
Harassment — Caller is being harassed by his business partner; Hedgerow Lane, Nevis.
Dispute — Caller reports daughter is trying to leave but her husband won’t give her the car keys; Wejack Road.
Dispute — Husband has dementia; caller is having trouble with him and can’t handle it anymore; Akeley.
Officer assist — A person jumped into a cab of a Coke truck in Akeley and started throwing stuff out.
Dispute — Caller’s ex is trying to take the truck; C.R. 4, Lake George.
Theft — Trump lawn sign stolen; Hwy. 71.
Animal complaint — Skunk in the garbage, has a jar stuck on its head
Driving complaint — City maintenance worker in Akeley was driving while talking on phone.
Officer assist — Caller needs assistance locating her brother; Becida.
Suspicious — Caller says a strange man walked through her yard; came from a wooded area, walked past her vehicles. Caller says there is no road in the area he came from.
ATV/OHV — Three ATVs are tearing up the dirt road.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s cattle keep coming onto his property, damaging the yard; County 33, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Someone purposely ran over a dog about 5 minutes ago; headed toward County 101.
Alarm — Special ed doors at Laporte School, motion alarm going off; no key holders at this time.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.
Property found — Paddleboat washed up at caller’s cabin.
Noise complaint — Caller reports a neighbor comes home every weekend and turns up radio until it rattles their windows. They have tried to speak with him but he won’t listen.
Animal complaint — Report of a bear swimming across the lake near the caller’s residence.
Boat and Water — Resort check, Heartwood Trail, Akeley.
Noise complaint — Complaint about noise coming from the firefly, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Accident — White van crashed in ditch on C.R. 33.
Trespassing — Caller has video of people trespassing on his property.
ATV/OHV — Caller reports an ATV drove through his yard; driver was verbally aggressive; Hwy. 34.
Boat and Water — Report of unsafe jet skiing.
Fight — Report of an assault that occurred at the Trump rally.
Dispute — Disturbance on Bunyan Trails Drive, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller has the neighbor’s dog again; will take it back home but wanted to call in because last time there were issues when she took it home. Hwy. 226.
Suspicious — Caller thinks the camper in the neighbor’s yard may be stolen; Hulet Ave., Akeley.
Fire — Tree is leaning against a power line and is on fire; Broadway St., Akeley.
Damage to property — Deer stand was cut down with a saw.
Harassment — Caller states he is being harassed; 110th St.
Officer assist— Small child is playing near the road; no adults are around; Co. 45.
Ambulance — Older woman is having breathing issues; Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
