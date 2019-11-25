The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 14-20.
Suspicious — Black truck, male party came up to residence and stated he was with gas services and needed cash down payment for them to get their next fill, Down Home Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop by Leech Lake Police Department.
Accident — Vehicle was hit while parked on the street, Main St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Party stated he can’t take care of his wife or himself, CR 48.
Animal complaint — Caller has issues with neighbor’s dog, Third Ave.
Gun call — Caller reports people shooting randomly, worried about 15 year old stepson out there hunting.
Driving complaint — Trailer full of hay bales, but no lights.
Burglary — Cabin broken into, within last year, Ochre Dr.
Theft — Someone stole trailers from caller’s home on Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Girlfriend left with his cell phone, not sure if it was intentional, but she won’t bring it back, Estate Dr.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop west of Akeley.
Vehicle off road — Jeep in swampy area, damaged, appears to be unoccupied, CR 32.
Ambulance — Man needs lift assist, 309th Ave.
Officer assist — Party wants to know if he can walk around barricade to fish Grace Lake, Veronica Dr./Whippoorwill Rd.
Suspicious — Suspicious tracks in driveway last couple months and vehicle is there again, Inlet Trl.
Officer assist — Pedestrian assist, transporting two to Circle of Life in Cass Lake.
Stolen — Hunting blind stolen from public land.
School walk-through — School walk through, Main St., Laporte.
Gun call — Caller reports neighbor is shooting a gun within 100 feet of his house, 122nd St.
Officer assist — Public defender in the lobby to turn in a cell phone, Court Ave., Park Rapids.
Officer assist — Caller noticed foot tracks in her yard the past week and today she noticed a kitchen knife stabbed into one of her trees, Ithaca Dr.
Officer assist — Caller states her dogs ran over to her neighbor’s house and she is concerned he may be harming them, 200th St.
ATV/OHV — ATV complaint, 112th St.
Ambulance — Caller fell out of deer stand, is conscious but can’t move.
Community policing — Attended school event, Main St. Laporte.
Deer call — Deer needs to be dispatched and caller wants a possession tag, Hwy. 71.
Suspicious — Out with vehicle, CR 3, Laporte.
Alarm — Furnace room motion on Just A Dream Trl.
Driving complaint — Jeep stopped in middle of roadway, driver possibly intoxicated, did pull off the road, now swerving in and out of both lanes.
Abandoned car — Vehicle on side of roadway.
Animal complaint — Caller believes there is an injured golden eagle on left side of CR 13.
Trespassing — Caller reports trespassing on his neighbor’s property, Far North Dr.
Alarm — Upstairs smoke alarm, Hwy. 34.
Threats — Man called, left voice mail threatening her, he lives in another county, Down Home Dr.
Vehicle stolen — Car stolen from storage, doesn’t have license plate, 315th Ave.
Fire — Caller states she had an electrical fire, would like fire department to come check it out, 400th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller states lady staying at neighbor’s house is throwing things at his residence, 315th Ave., Laporte.
Motorist assist — Caller ran out of gas, very cold, call came from 911 only, phone and dispatch lost contact before getting caller’s info, Hwy. 34.
Ambulance — Woman is not feeling well, CR 38.
Officer assist — Caller reports three kids skating near open water.
Accident — Power box damaged, wire exposed.
Harassment/stalking — Neighbor dispute, 315th Ave., Laporte.
Traffic hazard — Semi is in the ditch on C.R. 39; wrecker is blocking the road.
Ambulance — Caller’s husband is weak, fell on the floor; not known if he is injured; C.R. 40.
Animal complaint — Caller was chased by a dog.
School walk-through — Walk-through at Akeley School.
Boat and Water — Paddleboat appears to be frozen into the ice.
Theft — Wallet stolen; Lakeview Lane.
Officer assist — Caller reports his father is in his shop, drunk, and insists on driving; Hwy. 34.
Traffic hazard — Caller reports a bicyclist in dark cloths driving east toward Cass Lake; all over the road, caller almost hit him.
Alarm — Caller reports motion detectors inside his cabin are being activated; Ridgeway Drive.
Suspicious — Person reported shining a flashlight into residences; Seventh Ave., Nevis.
Threats — Caller’s daughter’s ex-boyfriend is threatening daughter and the family’s property; Laporte.
Walk-through — School walk-through, Nevis School.
Animal complaint — Caller reports there are “a ton of pigs” in her yard, tearing it up; Quiet Pasture Drive.
Suspicious — Neighbor reported seeing someone walking around inside the caller’s parents’ residence. Nobody should be there; caller wants officer to check; Jewel Trail.
