The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 25 to Dec 4.
Fraud — Report of fraud on Old Sunset Dr, Laporte.
Possible fraud — Possible fraud on CR 36.
Driving complaint — Jeep is driving all over the road.
Property found — Truck camper on county land behind caller’s residence, CR 29.
Suspicious — Caller states a female near Nevis is offering her “services.”
Threats — Caller received death threats over the phone, CR 38.
Ambulance — Man cut himself on the arm, is bleeding profusely, Lotus Dr.
Mailbox damage — Vehicle slid into ditch and damaged caller’s mailbox, Horseshoe Rd.
Ambulance — Older man has wounds on feet that are infected, Schoolcraft Trail, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog harassing a worker in caller’s garage, Third Ave., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller is out of food, requesting assistance, Hwy. 16, Laporte.
Damage to property/vandalism — Renters took fixtures from a building they were using, 192nd St.
Driving complaint — Blue vehicle swerving all over roadway.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm, Goldstar Dr.
Motorist assist — Assisting motorist with a flat tire.
Disputes, disturbances — Family dispute, several people at the house, verbal dispute only, caller wants woman removed from residence, Mayberry Dr.
Traffic hazard — SUV in lane of travel, unknown occupants, no plate number.
Gun call — Caller reporting shots fired in area of her residence, not sure from which direction, 420th St.
Officer assist — Questions for an officer about going to a property, 452nd St.
Driving complaint — Leech Lake shuttle van going 40 mph. all over the road, at one point it was backing up in the middle of roadway.
Motorist assist — Assisting party with jump starting his vehicle.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, CR 45.
Ambulance — Man hit head, is alert but shaking and confused, 470th St.
Driving complaint — Caller following vehicle for a while, all over the road, swerving between the lines constantly.
Traffic stop — Toward Zero Deaths traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Suspicious — West bound vehicle going slow and person walking also.
Ambulance — Woman with severe stomach pains,, CR 29.
Animal complaint — Dog complaint, U.S. 71.
Abandoned — A Uu-Haul was left unattended with triangles around it, could pose a problem for morning traffic. Another vehicle is about 0.5 mile east in the plow’s turn around area.
Traffic stop — Car is doing donuts in the road.
Ambulance — Elderly man’s foot is blue and leg is numb all the way up to his waist; driveway not plowed, 149th Ave.
Suspicious — Caller reports a Native American person was running through her property, CR 38.
Disputes/disturbances — Individual threw pizza cutter at her TV, then got in an argument with her fiance before leaving the residence, Wildwood Rd.
Suspicious — Caller says somebody was pounding on door and looking in windows; no vehicles but walking tracks going down driveway, CR 18.
Parking violation/complaint — Parking complaint, 2-3 vehicles parked near roadway over night by 450th St and CR 36.
Abandoned car — Abandoned car, 480th St.
School walk through — School walk through, Main St. Laporte.
Property found — Caller found a canoe that washed up on his property, CR 37.
Gas drive off — Older white van filled up and left, didn’t see person pumping gas, US 71, Laporte.
Theft — Theft of license plate, Teranis Trl.
Driving complaint — School bus didn’t stop at a stop sign.
Disputes/disturbance — Caller reports individual destroying house, CR 14.
Animal complaint — Caller having trouble with neighbor’s dogs barking all day and night, 170th St.
