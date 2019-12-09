The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Nov. 25 to Dec 4.

Fraud — Report of fraud on Old Sunset Dr, Laporte.

Possible fraud —  Possible fraud on CR 36.

Driving complaint —  Jeep is driving all over the road.

Property found —  Truck camper on county land behind caller’s residence, CR 29.

Suspicious —  Caller states a female near Nevis is offering her “services.”

Threats —  Caller received death threats over the phone, CR 38.

Ambulance — Man cut himself on the arm, is bleeding profusely, Lotus Dr.

Mailbox damage —  Vehicle slid into ditch and damaged caller’s mailbox, Horseshoe Rd.

Ambulance —  Older man has wounds on feet that are infected, Schoolcraft Trail, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Neighbor’s dog harassing a worker in caller’s garage, Third Ave., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller is out of food, requesting assistance, Hwy. 16, Laporte.

Damage to property/vandalism —  Renters took fixtures from a building they were using, 192nd St.

Driving complaint —  Blue vehicle swerving all over roadway.

Alarm —  Residential burglary alarm, Goldstar Dr.

Motorist assist —  Assisting motorist with a flat tire.

Disputes, disturbances —  Family dispute, several people at the house, verbal dispute only, caller wants woman removed from residence, Mayberry Dr.

Traffic hazard —  SUV in lane of travel, unknown occupants, no plate number.

Gun call —  Caller reporting shots fired in area of her residence, not sure from which direction, 420th St.

Officer assist —  Questions for an officer about going to a property, 452nd St.

Driving complaint —  Leech Lake shuttle van going 40 mph. all over the road, at one point it was backing up in the middle of roadway.

Motorist assist —  Assisting party with jump starting his vehicle.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, CR 45.

Ambulance —  Man hit head, is alert but shaking and confused, 470th St.

Driving complaint —  Caller following vehicle for a while, all over the road, swerving between the lines constantly.

Traffic stop —  Toward Zero Deaths traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.

Suspicious —  West bound vehicle going slow and person walking also.

Ambulance —  Woman with severe stomach pains,, CR 29.

Animal complaint —  Dog complaint, U.S. 71.

Abandoned —  A Uu-Haul was left unattended with triangles around it, could pose a problem for morning traffic. Another vehicle  is about 0.5 mile east in the plow’s turn around area.

Traffic stop —  Car is doing donuts in the road.

Ambulance —  Elderly man’s foot is blue and leg is numb all the way up to his waist; driveway not plowed, 149th Ave.

Suspicious —  Caller reports a Native American person was running through her property, CR 38.

Disputes/disturbances —  Individual threw pizza cutter at her TV, then got in an argument with her fiance before leaving the residence, Wildwood Rd.

Suspicious —  Caller says somebody was pounding on door and looking in windows; no vehicles but walking tracks going down driveway, CR 18.

Parking violation/complaint —  Parking complaint, 2-3 vehicles parked near roadway over night by 450th St and CR 36.

Abandoned car —  Abandoned car, 480th St.

School walk through —  School walk through, Main St. Laporte.

Property found —  Caller found a canoe that washed up on his property, CR 37.

Gas drive off —  Older white van filled up and left, didn’t see person pumping gas, US 71, Laporte.

Theft —  Theft of license plate, Teranis Trl.

Driving complaint —  School bus didn’t stop at a stop sign.

Disputes/disturbance —  Caller reports individual destroying house, CR 14.

Animal complaint —  Caller having trouble with neighbor’s dogs barking all day and night, 170th St.

