The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 24 to 27.

Community policing —  Community policing, Main St., Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Black Lab running loose in caller’s yard, C.R. 2.

Alarm —  Screeching sound coming from garage, sounds like an alarm but she doesn’t have any that she knows of, Gateway Ln.

Harassment/stalking —  Complaint of harassment, 200th St.

Business check —  Business check, Main St., Nevis.

Vehicle off road —  Vehicle went off roadway, stuck in ditch.

Animal complaint —  Dog running loose, ongoing issue, but not currently happening, Briarwood Dr.

Officer assist —  Two days ago, caller’s son borrowed vehicle without permission, C.R. 29.

Probation violation —  Assisting Probation with allegedly intoxicated person, Impression Rd.

Gun call —  Someone discharging firearm from a vehicle, Hwy. 71.

Suspicious —  Small tan car is removing hardware from mailboxes causing them to fall to the ground.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Man is possibly having  heart attack, 317th Ave.

Ambulance —  Patient in treatment building, short of breath, will be in long building by the front, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Woman dropped off furniture in caller’s basement then took off, told him not to touch his stuff. Caller wants to be advised on what he can to with the property, 230th St.

Driving complaint —  SUV speeding, going into opposite lane, turned south on C.R. 45.

Gas drive off —  Gas drive-off valued at $38.83, unknown direction of travel, Broadway St., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Callers wants Ukraine refugees to stay at her house, wants the refugees to clean her house, C.R. 16.

Animal complaint —  Yellow Lab loose on roadway, Hwy. 34.

Child custody —  Child custody questions, 470th St., Laporte.

