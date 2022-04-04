Hubbard County Sheriff’s Report staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Apr 4, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 24 to 27.Community policing — Community policing, Main St., Laporte.Animal complaint — Black Lab running loose in caller’s yard, C.R. 2.Alarm — Screeching sound coming from garage, sounds like an alarm but she doesn’t have any that she knows of, Gateway Ln.Harassment/stalking — Complaint of harassment, 200th St.Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.Vehicle off road — Vehicle went off roadway, stuck in ditch.Animal complaint — Dog running loose, ongoing issue, but not currently happening, Briarwood Dr.Officer assist — Two days ago, caller’s son borrowed vehicle without permission, C.R. 29.Probation violation — Assisting Probation with allegedly intoxicated person, Impression Rd.Gun call — Someone discharging firearm from a vehicle, Hwy. 71.Suspicious — Small tan car is removing hardware from mailboxes causing them to fall to the ground.Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.Ambulance — Man is possibly having heart attack, 317th Ave.Ambulance — Patient in treatment building, short of breath, will be in long building by the front, Hwy. 34, Nevis.Officer assist — Woman dropped off furniture in caller’s basement then took off, told him not to touch his stuff. Caller wants to be advised on what he can to with the property, 230th St.Driving complaint — SUV speeding, going into opposite lane, turned south on C.R. 45.Gas drive off — Gas drive-off valued at $38.83, unknown direction of travel, Broadway St., Akeley.Officer assist — Callers wants Ukraine refugees to stay at her house, wants the refugees to clean her house, C.R. 16.Animal complaint — Yellow Lab loose on roadway, Hwy. 34.Child custody — Child custody questions, 470th St., Laporte. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now WHA youth wrestlers hit the mat at Regions; 7 qualify for State Margaret Brown Robert 'Bob' Fields Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener coming to Leech Lake Reservation in 2022 Paws and Claws Pets of the Week Latest e-Edition March 30, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
