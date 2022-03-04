The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 7-March 2.

Suspicious —  Caller reports vehicle tracks and footprints leading to neighbor’s door; but the neighbors aren’t there in winter; Greysen Drive.

Alarm —  Duress alarm triggered,  Broadway, Akeley.

Ambulance —  Woman fell, is unable to get up,  says she is not injured, but condition  is unknown; First St., Akeley.

Suspicious —  Increased traffic reported down a dead-end road, Laporte.

Animal complaint — Caller wants  to speak with a deputy about neighbor’s dog coming onto her property; Wildwood Road, Cass Lake.

Domestic —  Caller’s highly-intoxicated husband came to her home and locked her out of her house. She is in the garage; C.R. 4.

Damage to property —  Caller reports snowmobiles came onto her property and caused damage; Deer Drive.

Child custody —  Father took child out of state without informing mother; C.R. 93.

Animal complaint —  Raccoon in yard, acting strangely; C.R. 91.

Harassment —  Caller reports girlfriend has received threatening texts; C.R. 9.

Mailbox damage —  Caller reports an unknown vehicle pulled into her driveway, smashed her mailbox, stole her mail and left heading west toward Hwy. 71.

Ambulance —  Baby swallowed something, is turning blue; Rea Drive.

Harassment —  Caller is receiving threats by phone; C.R. 29.

Possible scam —  Someone called claiming to be the Border Patrol and said drugs were seized in his name; 149th Ave.

Ambulance —  Snowmobile accident; person is bleeding, has broken arm.

Minor consumption —  Underage drinking is occurring, according to social media posts; Feather Drive.

Alarm —  Commercial burglar alarm activated; motion alarm near front register, Broadway, Akeley.

Accident —  One vehicle rollover, air bags deployed, occupant uninjured but is trapped.

Accident —  One vehicle rollover, one occupant trapped in vehicle, extent of injuries unknown.

Property found —  Caller says her daughter took possession of a loose husky dog on the side of the road and is unsure what to do with the dog.

Domestic — Man reports  a woman is drinking and hit him; Main Horseshoe Road.

Officer assist —  A suspended  student showed up at Nevis School and refuses to leave.

Officer assist —  Business owner has questions about supplying video from a recent incident to a person and their attorney. He usually does this for Law Enforcement, but is unsure about this situation. Hwy. 34.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off valued at $40 yesterday, Broadway, Akeley.

Fraud —  Someone is trying to use caller’s social security number, C.R. 36, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller says a  package was delivered to wrong place and people refuse to give it back; Elderberry Circle, Nevis.

Damage to property —  Vehicle tires slashed, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Abandoned car —  Abandoned vehicle partially obstructing road; Wolf Lake Road.

Possible scam — Caller received a  letter stating she didn’t receive extra coverage for a vehicle she doesn’t own and will have to pay extra charges if she doesn’t respond.

Animal complaint —  Caller has photos on trail cam of neighbors’ dogs coming onto property; ongoing issue.

Theft —  Propane theft, C.R. 9.

Stalking —  Caller’s  ex-boyfriend is outside the home of current boyfriend, will not leave; Pleasant St., Nevis.

Theft — Propane tanks stolen from front of fish  house last weekend; C.R. 9.

Property found —  Caller wants to speak with officer about property abandoned at his residence.

Fraud —  Leech Lake DPS forwarded report that someone got hold of another person’s debit card; 406th St., Laporte.

Disturbance —  An intoxicated man is bothering a woman; 185th Ave.

Child custody —  Caller is supposed to meet ex- in St. Cloud with kids later today, but with schools  getting out early and roads closing, she doesn’t feel safe driving. He said she has to be there; First St., Laporte.

Leaks/spills —  Propane smell, Wildwood Road.

Trespassing —  Man is trespassing at caller’s home,  C.R. 33.

Business check —  Business check, Main Street, Nevis.

Check crimes —  Received worthless check, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Older woman is very confused, disoriented, C.R. 36, Laporte.

Suspicious — Officer reports suspicious activity, requested ICR, Wejack Rd.

Officer assist —  Deputy is helping person get gas for his snowmobile.

Harassment —  Caller is being harassed again, C.R. 9.

Officer assist — Woman is drinking, may need ambulance, First St., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller wants  to speak with a deputy about cousin’s computer, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Gas drive-off —  Gas drive-off,  Hwy. 64 S., $32.33; five minutes ago.

Ambulance —  Caller’s wife may be having a stroke; Marie Ave., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Three horses are out on the road; C.R. 36.

Suspicious —  Man wearing longer jacket, hoody, is asking for gas; says he ran out and 13-year-old son is home alone; Fieldstone  Dr., Akeley.

Parking violation —  Vehicle is parked in front of caller’s driveway, plow can’t get in; 398th St., Laporte.

Theft —  Vehicle broken into, ice fishing equipment stolen, Central Ave., Laporte.

Fire —  Possible cabin fire at neighbor across the lake; can see smoke and flames.

Mailbox damage —  MnDOT trucks damaged caller’s mailbox on Hwy. 71.

Business check —  Business  check, Nevis.

Alarm —  Panic alarm fob activated, Wejack Road.

Violation of HRO —  Respondent in  a HRO is contacting third parties in attempt to harass petitioner; 190th St.

Animal  complaint —  Emaciated dog in yard across from Hafner’s Greenhouse; 165th Ave.

Stalking —  Caller says his brother’s ex-wife is harassing him.

Suspicious —  Suspicious activity, Hwy. 71, Laporte.

Disputes —  Caller is  concerned about a man who is on his way to their house; Hwy. 2.

Officer assist —  Caller states her computer was “hacked” from clicking on a link on the Hubbard County website.

Accident —  Two-vehicle minor accident no injuries, Akeley.

Suspicious —  Caller says a silver SUV is parked behind his residence near his garage, Broadway St., Akeley.

Fire —  Outdoor wood stove is on fire,  wood  pile is nearby. If it ignites, residence could be threatened.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on  Central Ave., Laporte.

Ambulance —  Man with heart attack symptoms, Marie Ave., Akeley.

Ambulance —  Student took 47 Benadryl pills  an  hour ago; Nevis.

Snowmobile —  Caller has issues with snowmobiles driving across his fields.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Laporte.

Ambulance —  Man is having trouble breathing; C.R. 40.

Animal complaint —  Four cows on the roadway.

Theft —  Caller reports theft of a gun last November.

Traffic hazard —  A sheared-off county road 28 sign in the ditch poses a hazard to snowmobilers.

Fire —  Trailer house fire, woman escaped, Graceson Ave., Akeley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments