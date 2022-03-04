The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 7-March 2.
Suspicious — Caller reports vehicle tracks and footprints leading to neighbor’s door; but the neighbors aren’t there in winter; Greysen Drive.
Alarm — Duress alarm triggered, Broadway, Akeley.
Ambulance — Woman fell, is unable to get up, says she is not injured, but condition is unknown; First St., Akeley.
Suspicious — Increased traffic reported down a dead-end road, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about neighbor’s dog coming onto her property; Wildwood Road, Cass Lake.
Domestic — Caller’s highly-intoxicated husband came to her home and locked her out of her house. She is in the garage; C.R. 4.
Damage to property — Caller reports snowmobiles came onto her property and caused damage; Deer Drive.
Child custody — Father took child out of state without informing mother; C.R. 93.
Animal complaint — Raccoon in yard, acting strangely; C.R. 91.
Harassment — Caller reports girlfriend has received threatening texts; C.R. 9.
Mailbox damage — Caller reports an unknown vehicle pulled into her driveway, smashed her mailbox, stole her mail and left heading west toward Hwy. 71.
Ambulance — Baby swallowed something, is turning blue; Rea Drive.
Harassment — Caller is receiving threats by phone; C.R. 29.
Possible scam — Someone called claiming to be the Border Patrol and said drugs were seized in his name; 149th Ave.
Ambulance — Snowmobile accident; person is bleeding, has broken arm.
Minor consumption — Underage drinking is occurring, according to social media posts; Feather Drive.
Alarm — Commercial burglar alarm activated; motion alarm near front register, Broadway, Akeley.
Accident — One vehicle rollover, air bags deployed, occupant uninjured but is trapped.
Accident — One vehicle rollover, one occupant trapped in vehicle, extent of injuries unknown.
Property found — Caller says her daughter took possession of a loose husky dog on the side of the road and is unsure what to do with the dog.
Domestic — Man reports a woman is drinking and hit him; Main Horseshoe Road.
Officer assist — A suspended student showed up at Nevis School and refuses to leave.
Officer assist — Business owner has questions about supplying video from a recent incident to a person and their attorney. He usually does this for Law Enforcement, but is unsure about this situation. Hwy. 34.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off valued at $40 yesterday, Broadway, Akeley.
Fraud — Someone is trying to use caller’s social security number, C.R. 36, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller says a package was delivered to wrong place and people refuse to give it back; Elderberry Circle, Nevis.
Damage to property — Vehicle tires slashed, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Abandoned car — Abandoned vehicle partially obstructing road; Wolf Lake Road.
Possible scam — Caller received a letter stating she didn’t receive extra coverage for a vehicle she doesn’t own and will have to pay extra charges if she doesn’t respond.
Animal complaint — Caller has photos on trail cam of neighbors’ dogs coming onto property; ongoing issue.
Theft — Propane theft, C.R. 9.
Stalking — Caller’s ex-boyfriend is outside the home of current boyfriend, will not leave; Pleasant St., Nevis.
Theft — Propane tanks stolen from front of fish house last weekend; C.R. 9.
Property found — Caller wants to speak with officer about property abandoned at his residence.
Fraud — Leech Lake DPS forwarded report that someone got hold of another person’s debit card; 406th St., Laporte.
Disturbance — An intoxicated man is bothering a woman; 185th Ave.
Child custody — Caller is supposed to meet ex- in St. Cloud with kids later today, but with schools getting out early and roads closing, she doesn’t feel safe driving. He said she has to be there; First St., Laporte.
Leaks/spills — Propane smell, Wildwood Road.
Trespassing — Man is trespassing at caller’s home, C.R. 33.
Business check — Business check, Main Street, Nevis.
Check crimes — Received worthless check, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Ambulance — Older woman is very confused, disoriented, C.R. 36, Laporte.
Suspicious — Officer reports suspicious activity, requested ICR, Wejack Rd.
Officer assist — Deputy is helping person get gas for his snowmobile.
Harassment — Caller is being harassed again, C.R. 9.
Officer assist — Woman is drinking, may need ambulance, First St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about cousin’s computer, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off, Hwy. 64 S., $32.33; five minutes ago.
Ambulance — Caller’s wife may be having a stroke; Marie Ave., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Three horses are out on the road; C.R. 36.
Suspicious — Man wearing longer jacket, hoody, is asking for gas; says he ran out and 13-year-old son is home alone; Fieldstone Dr., Akeley.
Parking violation — Vehicle is parked in front of caller’s driveway, plow can’t get in; 398th St., Laporte.
Theft — Vehicle broken into, ice fishing equipment stolen, Central Ave., Laporte.
Fire — Possible cabin fire at neighbor across the lake; can see smoke and flames.
Mailbox damage — MnDOT trucks damaged caller’s mailbox on Hwy. 71.
Business check — Business check, Nevis.
Alarm — Panic alarm fob activated, Wejack Road.
Violation of HRO — Respondent in a HRO is contacting third parties in attempt to harass petitioner; 190th St.
Animal complaint — Emaciated dog in yard across from Hafner’s Greenhouse; 165th Ave.
Stalking — Caller says his brother’s ex-wife is harassing him.
Suspicious — Suspicious activity, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Disputes — Caller is concerned about a man who is on his way to their house; Hwy. 2.
Officer assist — Caller states her computer was “hacked” from clicking on a link on the Hubbard County website.
Accident — Two-vehicle minor accident no injuries, Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller says a silver SUV is parked behind his residence near his garage, Broadway St., Akeley.
Fire — Outdoor wood stove is on fire, wood pile is nearby. If it ignites, residence could be threatened.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Central Ave., Laporte.
Ambulance — Man with heart attack symptoms, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Student took 47 Benadryl pills an hour ago; Nevis.
Snowmobile — Caller has issues with snowmobiles driving across his fields.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Laporte.
Ambulance — Man is having trouble breathing; C.R. 40.
Animal complaint — Four cows on the roadway.
Theft — Caller reports theft of a gun last November.
Traffic hazard — A sheared-off county road 28 sign in the ditch poses a hazard to snowmobilers.
Fire — Trailer house fire, woman escaped, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
