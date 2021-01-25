The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 11-20.

Threats —  Caller threatened by father of her daughter, Broadway.

Suspicious —  Suspicious sedan on landowner’s property, 105th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Five horses  running down the road.

Trespassing —  Ongoing issue with man trespassing on property, C.R. 2.

Motorist assist —  White Chevy parked on south side of road; vehicle is fogging up a lot.

Suspicious —  Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 87.

Officer assist —  Caller has questions about soon-to-be ex making allegations against him, 152nd St.

Officer assist —  Highly intoxicated man is calling 911, making no sense, Main Horseshoe Trl.

Scam possible —  Caller believes he’s being scammed because he’s being sued regarding an accident from 2019 that he wasn’t involved in; 275th Ave.

Fraud —  Someone filed for unemployment in caller’s name, Schoolcraft Dr.

Threats —  Caller is being threatened by a party over Facebook, Old Oak Tree Dr.

Suspicious —  Private plane circling really low over his timber sale and the pipeline, C.R. 3.

Theft —  Steel taken within last two weeks, Wildwood Rd.

Officer assist —  Wants help getting stuff from a friend he’s feuding with, C.R. 33.

Accident —  Yellow car left roadway into ditch/trees; unknown injuries; chainsaw needed.

Suspicious —  Someone went through her vehicle last night, C.R. 36.

Violation OFP —  Violation of order for protection, Marie Ave, Akeley.

Littering —  Littering on Schoolcraft Trl.

Ambulance —  Caller can’t walk very well and has blurry vision, C.R. 95, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Complaint of political signs not being removed, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Theft —  Car keys and Bluetooth device stolen, C.R. 36.

Business check —  Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.

Scam —  Possible fraud related to stimulus check;  C.R.  33, Akeley.

Parking violation —  Complaint about a disabled vehicle parked outside of a gas station in Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller purchased a puppy, was told it was in good health but has since learned it has major health issues.

Vandalism — Caller reports someone  put a bunch of nails at the end of his driveway; Tranquility Drive, Laporte.

Information —  Caller wants Sheriff’s Office to know that he will be burning a brush pile today; Hwy. 34.

Accident —  Two-vehicle accident reported in Akeley; not known if anyone is injured.

Possible scam —  Caller states her phone number is being used by a Social Security scam operation to dial other people; Frostbite Road.

Suspicious — Akeley caller’s conversation was very unclear but stated she  received something as change and wonders if she can spend it; wants to show a deputy.

Dispute —  Cousin and girlfriend are arguing at grandmother’s house; they have no-contact orders with one another; Old Agency Trail.

Disturbance —  Caller’s brother is at mother’s house, is intoxicated and will not leave; Walnut Drive.

Alarm  —  Main entry door at bar, and bar area motion sensors activated at Nevis business.

Walk-away —  Party on hold walked away from Pine Manor, Hwy. 34, Nevis, on foot.

Information —  Party on Eagle Bend  Road is burning brush.

Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about something that may happen tomorrow. The caller is expecting problems with his caretaker when he goes to leave; C.R. 25, Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller wants help getting house keys back from ex-boyfriend; C.R. 39, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Caller is having a pancreatitis attack, C.R. 39, Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller is having issues with group home staff preventing him from leaving. C.R. 25, Akeley.

Suspicious — Caller reports someone was in his home last night; Wolf Lake Road SE.

Lost property —  Australian  Shepherd, brown/black/white with camou collar, ran away this morning; Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to report thin ice conditions on Long Lake.

Animal complaint —  Caller says a black bear is in his yard with a garbage can lid around its neck; 110th Street.

Ambulance —  Man is having a seizure; C.R. 38, Benedict.

Suspicious — Akeley caller complains about a person walking around his property.

Suspicious — Caller reports a man at the gas station was asking women for a ride to Mahnomen, then later went to the bar; Laporte.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.

Information —  Caller from group home says he fell out of bed an hour and has been yelling for help but no one has come to help, C.R. 25, Akeley.

