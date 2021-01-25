The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 11-20.
Threats — Caller threatened by father of her daughter, Broadway.
Suspicious — Suspicious sedan on landowner’s property, 105th Ave.
Animal complaint — Five horses running down the road.
Trespassing — Ongoing issue with man trespassing on property, C.R. 2.
Motorist assist — White Chevy parked on south side of road; vehicle is fogging up a lot.
Suspicious — Suspicious vehicle, Hwy. 87.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about soon-to-be ex making allegations against him, 152nd St.
Officer assist — Highly intoxicated man is calling 911, making no sense, Main Horseshoe Trl.
Scam possible — Caller believes he’s being scammed because he’s being sued regarding an accident from 2019 that he wasn’t involved in; 275th Ave.
Fraud — Someone filed for unemployment in caller’s name, Schoolcraft Dr.
Threats — Caller is being threatened by a party over Facebook, Old Oak Tree Dr.
Suspicious — Private plane circling really low over his timber sale and the pipeline, C.R. 3.
Theft — Steel taken within last two weeks, Wildwood Rd.
Officer assist — Wants help getting stuff from a friend he’s feuding with, C.R. 33.
Accident — Yellow car left roadway into ditch/trees; unknown injuries; chainsaw needed.
Suspicious — Someone went through her vehicle last night, C.R. 36.
Violation OFP — Violation of order for protection, Marie Ave, Akeley.
Littering — Littering on Schoolcraft Trl.
Ambulance — Caller can’t walk very well and has blurry vision, C.R. 95, Laporte.
Officer assist — Complaint of political signs not being removed, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Theft — Car keys and Bluetooth device stolen, C.R. 36.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Scam — Possible fraud related to stimulus check; C.R. 33, Akeley.
Parking violation — Complaint about a disabled vehicle parked outside of a gas station in Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller purchased a puppy, was told it was in good health but has since learned it has major health issues.
Vandalism — Caller reports someone put a bunch of nails at the end of his driveway; Tranquility Drive, Laporte.
Information — Caller wants Sheriff’s Office to know that he will be burning a brush pile today; Hwy. 34.
Accident — Two-vehicle accident reported in Akeley; not known if anyone is injured.
Possible scam — Caller states her phone number is being used by a Social Security scam operation to dial other people; Frostbite Road.
Suspicious — Akeley caller’s conversation was very unclear but stated she received something as change and wonders if she can spend it; wants to show a deputy.
Dispute — Cousin and girlfriend are arguing at grandmother’s house; they have no-contact orders with one another; Old Agency Trail.
Disturbance — Caller’s brother is at mother’s house, is intoxicated and will not leave; Walnut Drive.
Alarm — Main entry door at bar, and bar area motion sensors activated at Nevis business.
Walk-away — Party on hold walked away from Pine Manor, Hwy. 34, Nevis, on foot.
Information — Party on Eagle Bend Road is burning brush.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about something that may happen tomorrow. The caller is expecting problems with his caretaker when he goes to leave; C.R. 25, Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller wants help getting house keys back from ex-boyfriend; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Ambulance — Caller is having a pancreatitis attack, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller is having issues with group home staff preventing him from leaving. C.R. 25, Akeley.
Suspicious — Caller reports someone was in his home last night; Wolf Lake Road SE.
Lost property — Australian Shepherd, brown/black/white with camou collar, ran away this morning; Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller wants to report thin ice conditions on Long Lake.
Animal complaint — Caller says a black bear is in his yard with a garbage can lid around its neck; 110th Street.
Ambulance — Man is having a seizure; C.R. 38, Benedict.
Suspicious — Akeley caller complains about a person walking around his property.
Suspicious — Caller reports a man at the gas station was asking women for a ride to Mahnomen, then later went to the bar; Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop on Broadway in Akeley.
Information — Caller from group home says he fell out of bed an hour and has been yelling for help but no one has come to help, C.R. 25, Akeley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.