The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 19-25.

Ambulance —  Lift assist, no injuries, 309th Ave.

Animal complaint —  Dog complaint.

Agency assist —  Beltrami County requests a deputy check a Hubbard County residence for a vehicle taken without the owner’s permission; 450th St., Laporte.

Officer assist —  Pine Manor staff request assistance with a woman who is highly intoxicated and is attempting to leave the detox facility; Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Animal complaint —  Caller reports possible neglect of a dog, Hwy. 64; asks to remain anonymous.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to an officer about someone being stalked and harassed via their phones; Nevis.

Possible scam —  Nevis resident believes he has been scammed.

Deer call —  DNR CO reports injured deer needs to be dispatched; County 40; officer is down in Wadena County.

Traffic hazard —  Truck with trailer pulling old fuel tanks lost the tanks on the roadway.

Suspicious —  Caller reports someone was walking around on their property; 150th St.

Ambulance —  Woman caller needs transport back to emergency room; Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Ambulance —  Woman has fallen, unknown injuries, 156th St.

Agency assist —  Sheriff’s Office is assisting Becker County to make contact with the father of an 18-year-old who was transported to St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids; father is from Akeley.

Domestic — Caller reports a dropped call in the middle of a domestic dispute situation.

Dispute —  Caller reports his landlord is at the residence on Musky Drive, causing issues.

Alarm —  Shop overhead garage door alarm is going off; C.R. 93.

Suspicious —  Report of a man wearing all black, carrying a flashlight; hard to see the person, caller feels it’s not safe.

Officer assist —  Nevis caller needs help finding teenage son who was supposed to be home at 10 p.m.; might be at his girlfriend’s house.

Theft —  Rear window of truck was broken out, tools stolen, Cass Lake.

Traffic hazard —  Caller is concerned about truck and trailer parked in front of apartments in Lake George causing a traffic hazard.

Officer assist —  Caller says she is being harassed over a truck she sold; C.R. 119.

Accident —  One-vehicle rollover in Laporte.

Officer assist —  Caller’s neighbor ran over, told him to call the cops, but caller has no idea what is going on; C.R. 31.

Officer assist —  Dog out on the ice, Beach Road.

Animal complaint —  Animal abuse, Laporte.

Suspicious — Just got home from work, saw set of footprints leading to the door; concerned someone was at his residence.

Lost dog —  A male Lab/pit bull mix ran away last night.

Officer assist —  Caller requests assistance with traffic control on March 25, 3:30 p.m., for Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Black Lab mix growled at caller’s grandson; C.R. 44, Laporte.

Gun call —  Caller’s dog was shot by his neighbor.

Harassment, stalking —  Caller says she is being harassed via email by a person she previously had a civil dispute with; C.R. 39, Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Dogs are on Co. Rd. 9 and people are trying to take a walk.

Accident —  Car rear-ended a bob-tail semi; care went off into the woods.

Vehicle stolen —  Caller wants to speak with a deputy about her vehicle being stolen; C.R. 36.

Officer assist —  Caller wants to speak to an officer about a potential animal complaint on his farm; C.R. 17.

Vehicle stolen —  Caller reports son took vehicle three days ago but has not returned it.

Suspicious — Caller reports someone went halfway up neighbor’s driveway, took a four-wheeler, got it stuck, then left.

Animal complaint —  Caller says a neighbor is mistreating their animals.

Alarm —  Burglar alarm activated; Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Shooting —  Caller can hear lots of shooting in the distance; thought they should report it; C.R. 19, Akeley.

Theft —  Caller says $900 was taken from her; C.R. 39.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments