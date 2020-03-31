The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from March 19-25.
Ambulance — Lift assist, no injuries, 309th Ave.
Animal complaint — Dog complaint.
Agency assist — Beltrami County requests a deputy check a Hubbard County residence for a vehicle taken without the owner’s permission; 450th St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Pine Manor staff request assistance with a woman who is highly intoxicated and is attempting to leave the detox facility; Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller reports possible neglect of a dog, Hwy. 64; asks to remain anonymous.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to an officer about someone being stalked and harassed via their phones; Nevis.
Possible scam — Nevis resident believes he has been scammed.
Deer call — DNR CO reports injured deer needs to be dispatched; County 40; officer is down in Wadena County.
Traffic hazard — Truck with trailer pulling old fuel tanks lost the tanks on the roadway.
Suspicious — Caller reports someone was walking around on their property; 150th St.
Ambulance — Woman caller needs transport back to emergency room; Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Ambulance — Woman has fallen, unknown injuries, 156th St.
Agency assist — Sheriff’s Office is assisting Becker County to make contact with the father of an 18-year-old who was transported to St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids; father is from Akeley.
Domestic — Caller reports a dropped call in the middle of a domestic dispute situation.
Dispute — Caller reports his landlord is at the residence on Musky Drive, causing issues.
Alarm — Shop overhead garage door alarm is going off; C.R. 93.
Suspicious — Report of a man wearing all black, carrying a flashlight; hard to see the person, caller feels it’s not safe.
Officer assist — Nevis caller needs help finding teenage son who was supposed to be home at 10 p.m.; might be at his girlfriend’s house.
Theft — Rear window of truck was broken out, tools stolen, Cass Lake.
Traffic hazard — Caller is concerned about truck and trailer parked in front of apartments in Lake George causing a traffic hazard.
Officer assist — Caller says she is being harassed over a truck she sold; C.R. 119.
Accident — One-vehicle rollover in Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller’s neighbor ran over, told him to call the cops, but caller has no idea what is going on; C.R. 31.
Officer assist — Dog out on the ice, Beach Road.
Animal complaint — Animal abuse, Laporte.
Suspicious — Just got home from work, saw set of footprints leading to the door; concerned someone was at his residence.
Lost dog — A male Lab/pit bull mix ran away last night.
Officer assist — Caller requests assistance with traffic control on March 25, 3:30 p.m., for Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte.
Animal complaint — Black Lab mix growled at caller’s grandson; C.R. 44, Laporte.
Gun call — Caller’s dog was shot by his neighbor.
Harassment, stalking — Caller says she is being harassed via email by a person she previously had a civil dispute with; C.R. 39, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Dogs are on Co. Rd. 9 and people are trying to take a walk.
Accident — Car rear-ended a bob-tail semi; care went off into the woods.
Vehicle stolen — Caller wants to speak with a deputy about her vehicle being stolen; C.R. 36.
Officer assist — Caller wants to speak to an officer about a potential animal complaint on his farm; C.R. 17.
Vehicle stolen — Caller reports son took vehicle three days ago but has not returned it.
Suspicious — Caller reports someone went halfway up neighbor’s driveway, took a four-wheeler, got it stuck, then left.
Animal complaint — Caller says a neighbor is mistreating their animals.
Alarm — Burglar alarm activated; Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Shooting — Caller can hear lots of shooting in the distance; thought they should report it; C.R. 19, Akeley.
Theft — Caller says $900 was taken from her; C.R. 39.
