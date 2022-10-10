The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Sept.. 29-Oct. 5.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Juvenile tobacco — Juvenile use of tobacco, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Disturbance reported, has already occurred, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Report of animal cruelty and abuse, 219th Ave., Nevis.
Gas drive off — Drive off valued at $40.14 just a couple minutes ago, vehicle headed west on Broadway E., Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Caller says person has been harassing her and tried to cancel her insurance, Main St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Complainant wants to speak to an officer; has two dogs in her car, says they took out a bunch of her chickens, Hwy. 87.
Animal complaint — Dog was shot, another is missing, C.R. 9.
Violation OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller says person violated a DANCO by calling her and leaving a message, 299th Ave., Akeley.
911 call — Male is in the restaurant yelling and screaming. Then he went into the store and was eating things off the shelves; store is not open at this time, Bunyan Trails Dr.
Suspicious — Caller woke up because someone was in her house. She got up and they were gone. She checked with three people that can get in but they are not in the area; wants someone to drive around neighborhood, Deerwood Lp.
Officer assist — Clerk has two patrons in the store who she believes are “on” something, Broadway E., Akeley.
Scam possible — Possible scam, C.R. 95.
Ambulance — Husband fell and hurt his leg and hip, Lake Benedict Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — Beltrami County called about a woman not being allowed by a man to get out of vehicle, C.R. 36.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog, Husky type, is killing chickens; has video of dog doing damage, C.R. 109.
Suspicious — Person received a call that a party has cameras at the camp and has individuals on camera trying to get in, Wolf Lake Rd, Cass Lake.
Child custody — Child’s father refuses to return son to caller, Sunrise Dr.
Officer assist — Wants to speak to a deputy about some road hunters, 380th St., Laporte.
Gun call — Someone shooting to the south of him; multiple shots being fired while on phone, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.
Ambulance — 70 year old male, possible heart attack, daughter is driving him to gas station in Akeley, they are in a potato truck, Broadway St., Akeley.
Officer assist — Reference issues at school with caller’s 10 year old son, Laporte school, Main St., Laporte.
Driving complaint — Vehicle all over the road, speeding, looks like a Buick with pink flower plate at Akeley Auto.
Alarm — Alarm set off, C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Minivan pulled into driveway, man exited rear sliding door walking around residence looking into and knocking on windows. The party was confronted by caller’s son who was outside with the dogs and his BB gun. Man said they were looking for a friend. Caller’s son advised them to leave or he’d start shooting their vehicle. They took off and stated they’d be in the area for a long while, Elk Haven Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants to know what his rights are when someone spies on him via drone; a drone flew by his window earlier today..
Animal complaint — Yorkie looking dog, brown and black, no collar, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants a no trespass order against a party who keeps parking in their lot. Has told him numerous times not to park there but he won’t comply, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller has had officers at his residence previously as his neighbor’s dog keeps killing his chickens. Currently has one of the dogs in his vehicle, wants to know if officer can return the dog or advise further, Hwy. 87.
Trespassing — Man is trespassing on caller’s property. Advised to call in when he shows up again for a verbal no trespass. Party is there now, Laporte.
Theft — Theft, Lake George.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Ambulance — Husband has collapsed on the deck, unknown if he is breathing, 219th Ave., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Caller’s Airedale terrier “Ben” is missing, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Ambulance — Caller feeling very weak, Gateway Lane, Akeley.
