The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 16-22.

Ambulance —  Possible stroke victim, Broadway Road.

Vehicle off-road — Semi in the ditch.

Driving complaint —  A black car is doing donuts in the Laporte School parking lot.

Animal complaint —  Headwaters shelter reports strange animal deaths; Crown Point Road, Nevis.

Burglary —  Cabin break-in, Wolf Ridge Dr., Cass Lake.

Vehicle off-road —  Deputy is out with a vehicle off the roadway.

Officer assist —  A grey sedan has been sitting at the end of a private drive for the last couple of hours.

Traffic stop —  Chrysler Sebring has obstructed plates.

Ambulance —  Male  caller is vomiting; could not stay on the line; C.R. 2.

Traffic hazard —  Two donkeys are walking down the road.

Vehicle off road —  Deputy out with a vehicle that looks stuck; Old Backboard Road.

Traffic hazard —  Tree down, blocking road.

Traffic hazard —  Railroad crossing signs are stuck in the down position.

Fraud —  Caller says money is being taken electronically from her bank account; C.R. 39.

Vandalism —  Vehicle in parking lot was vandalized; Lake George.

Ambulance —  Man  fell outdoors in the snow, needs help getting up; call transferred to Beltrami County.

Accident —  Male driver went off road, wiped out a couple of mail boxes.

Probation violation —  Report of a man inside the bar being loud and rude; states the person is on probation for the next six years and is currently drinking; Nevis.

Vehicle off-road —  Report of vehicle in eastbound ditch.

Alarm —  Residential burglar alarm activated on Great Pine Trail.

Dispute —  Verbal dispute about a snow blower.

Hazard —  Caller has questions about roads not being plowed yet.

Traffic hazard —  Caller says two feet of snow is covering the  road and he has front end damage to his care due to this.

Custody —  Caller has questions about child custody issues.

Animal complaint —  Caller says someone might have their dog but won’t let them see the animal to tell if it’s theirs.

Domestic —  Caller reports her friend was just hit by her boyfriend.

Ambulance —  Medical call from Backus area; transferred to Cass County.

Ambulance —  Laporte woman is having trouble breathing.

Ambulance —  Man  is not feeling well, excessive loss of blood; Howard Lake Road.

Suspicious —  Caller’s vehicle was running with auto-start and when she came out, both doors were wide open. She believes someone tried to steal it.

Motorist assist —  Out with disabled vehicle

Ambulance —  Man fell in the snow, is unable to get up.

Ambulance —  Cass County transferred call of two victims through the ice; they are out now, heading to an address on Librarian Lane.

Alarm —  Commercial burglar alarm activated in Laporte.

Animal complaint —  Three horses are on the  road; one white, two brown or dark.

Animal complaint —  One  head of long-horned Highland cattle out on the road.

Stuck —  Snowmobile is stuck on a trail; lost phone connection.

Suspicious —  A fish house has been on a lake with an ATV outside it for four days.

Animal complaint —  Caller says neighbor tried to run over his dog.

Officer assist —  Caller says her visiting nurse shut her door too tight and she can’t get it open to let her dogs out, or to escape in case of a fire.

Accident —  Caller accidentally shot his thumb with a gun.

Accident —  Passerby reports a rolled vehicle with driver inside, on cell phone.

Walk-through —  School walk-through in Laporte

Scam —  Possible scam from Publishers Home, C.R. 39.

K-9 —  K-9 assist.

Possible scam —  Caller states they gave out the last four digits of their social to scammers.

Traffic hazard —  Caller reports different vehicles parking on the side of the road every night, C.R. 45.

Stuck —  Vehicle stuck in snow.

Threats  —  Caller’s daughter is being threatened by ex-boyfriend.

Fire —  Snowmobile fully engulfed in fire.

Traffic hazard —  Report of a road drifted over.

Traffic hazard  —  Vehicle in the middle of the road.

Officer assist —  Caller thinks someone is in his house on Early Bird Drive.

Animal complaint —  A dog is running down Hwy. 34, causing a traffic hazard.

Officer assist —  Caller complains that his guardian has not brought his property to him from the metro; C.R. 25, Akeley.

Scam —  Leech Lake police report possible email scam.

911 hang up — Someone is walking around in caller’s yard; C.R. 93.

Dispute —  Someone just kicked in the caller’s door, C.R. 93, and the call was dropped.

