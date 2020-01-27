The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 16-22.
Ambulance — Possible stroke victim, Broadway Road.
Vehicle off-road — Semi in the ditch.
Driving complaint — A black car is doing donuts in the Laporte School parking lot.
Animal complaint — Headwaters shelter reports strange animal deaths; Crown Point Road, Nevis.
Burglary — Cabin break-in, Wolf Ridge Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle off-road — Deputy is out with a vehicle off the roadway.
Officer assist — A grey sedan has been sitting at the end of a private drive for the last couple of hours.
Traffic stop — Chrysler Sebring has obstructed plates.
Ambulance — Male caller is vomiting; could not stay on the line; C.R. 2.
Traffic hazard — Two donkeys are walking down the road.
Vehicle off road — Deputy out with a vehicle that looks stuck; Old Backboard Road.
Traffic hazard — Tree down, blocking road.
Traffic hazard — Railroad crossing signs are stuck in the down position.
Fraud — Caller says money is being taken electronically from her bank account; C.R. 39.
Vandalism — Vehicle in parking lot was vandalized; Lake George.
Ambulance — Man fell outdoors in the snow, needs help getting up; call transferred to Beltrami County.
Accident — Male driver went off road, wiped out a couple of mail boxes.
Probation violation — Report of a man inside the bar being loud and rude; states the person is on probation for the next six years and is currently drinking; Nevis.
Vehicle off-road — Report of vehicle in eastbound ditch.
Alarm — Residential burglar alarm activated on Great Pine Trail.
Dispute — Verbal dispute about a snow blower.
Hazard — Caller has questions about roads not being plowed yet.
Traffic hazard — Caller says two feet of snow is covering the road and he has front end damage to his care due to this.
Custody — Caller has questions about child custody issues.
Animal complaint — Caller says someone might have their dog but won’t let them see the animal to tell if it’s theirs.
Domestic — Caller reports her friend was just hit by her boyfriend.
Ambulance — Medical call from Backus area; transferred to Cass County.
Ambulance — Laporte woman is having trouble breathing.
Ambulance — Man is not feeling well, excessive loss of blood; Howard Lake Road.
Suspicious — Caller’s vehicle was running with auto-start and when she came out, both doors were wide open. She believes someone tried to steal it.
Motorist assist — Out with disabled vehicle
Ambulance — Man fell in the snow, is unable to get up.
Ambulance — Cass County transferred call of two victims through the ice; they are out now, heading to an address on Librarian Lane.
Alarm — Commercial burglar alarm activated in Laporte.
Animal complaint — Three horses are on the road; one white, two brown or dark.
Animal complaint — One head of long-horned Highland cattle out on the road.
Stuck — Snowmobile is stuck on a trail; lost phone connection.
Suspicious — A fish house has been on a lake with an ATV outside it for four days.
Animal complaint — Caller says neighbor tried to run over his dog.
Officer assist — Caller says her visiting nurse shut her door too tight and she can’t get it open to let her dogs out, or to escape in case of a fire.
Accident — Caller accidentally shot his thumb with a gun.
Accident — Passerby reports a rolled vehicle with driver inside, on cell phone.
Walk-through — School walk-through in Laporte
Scam — Possible scam from Publishers Home, C.R. 39.
K-9 — K-9 assist.
Possible scam — Caller states they gave out the last four digits of their social to scammers.
Traffic hazard — Caller reports different vehicles parking on the side of the road every night, C.R. 45.
Stuck — Vehicle stuck in snow.
Threats — Caller’s daughter is being threatened by ex-boyfriend.
Fire — Snowmobile fully engulfed in fire.
Traffic hazard — Report of a road drifted over.
Traffic hazard — Vehicle in the middle of the road.
Officer assist — Caller thinks someone is in his house on Early Bird Drive.
Animal complaint — A dog is running down Hwy. 34, causing a traffic hazard.
Officer assist — Caller complains that his guardian has not brought his property to him from the metro; C.R. 25, Akeley.
Scam — Leech Lake police report possible email scam.
911 hang up — Someone is walking around in caller’s yard; C.R. 93.
Dispute — Someone just kicked in the caller’s door, C.R. 93, and the call was dropped.
