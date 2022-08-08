The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from July 28 to Aug. 3.
Accident — Vehicle off road, in swamp, injuries unknown.
Driving complaint — Vehicles speeding through a 30 mph. zone, C.R. 33.
Agency assist — $43.36 in fuel taken, unknown direction of travel, Broadway St. Akeley.
Animal complaint — Three cows out of pasture in the ditch.
Driving complaint — Caller claims he was the victim of a road rage incident.
Driving complaint — West bound green box truck, ND plates passed two cars with oncoming truck, ran caller almost off the road.
Domestic — Verbal domestic currently, have been attempting to calm the situation down, Green Pines Rd.
Officer assist — Male caller reporting being threatened via phone, C.R. 16.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
ATV/OHV — Questions on ATV laws, Hope Dr.
Property lost — Caller’s friend’s dog is missing, 185th Ave.
Littering — Broken glass in access area.
Animal complaint — Basset hound on side of road, looks like it was dropped there or is lost (the caller thinks), 420th St.
Officer assist — Issues with neighbor’s widening easement, Midday Cir.
Boat and water — Skiing after sunset too close to boats fishing on the lake, Whitecap Dr.
Officer assist — Caller has issues with petitioner of an HRO, Park St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Owner requesting deputy to come and dispatch her dog that was hit by a car, Wolf Lake Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — Woman with restraining order against caller is driving in front of him, giving him rude gestures, throwing items out of car at him, swerving all over, Epic Dr.
Child custody — Woman is not allowing caller to speak with or see daughter, C.R. 13.
Ambulance — Man’s blood pressure is 98/30, pulse is 56 bpm., going into respiratory distress, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Noise complaint — Gravel pit very loud, shouldn’t be working this late.
Disputes/disturbances — Two people fighting, about 10 people in the area, Broadway St, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Driver leaving Akeley Muni speeding, caller says driver was drinking there.
Agency assist — Request to help Cross Lake PD locate vehicle involved in a drive-off, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Domestic — Female employee getting harassed, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Boat and water — Complaint of jet skis operating in close proximity to shoreline,
Property found — Bicyclist found a purse in ditch.
Parking violation/complaint — Chevy pickup parked in front of caller’s shop, First St., Laporte.
Officer assist — Party protected by protection order has questions about accessing previous residence, Hwy. 71.
Business check — Business check, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Forgery, Frost Bite Rd.
Ambulance — Woman feels dizzy, can’t think, believes she’s having a stroke, Gateway Ln.
Domestic — Two 911 hangups, called back, active verbal domestic in the background, Wildwood Rd., Cass Lake.
Vehicle stolen — Caller’s husband’s friend was highly intoxicated last night and stole their vehicle, Elmwood Rd.
Child custody — Mother won’t let daughter and father talk and will not give father the child for the weekend, C.R. 13.
Theft — Caller says his property was stolen and wants something done about it.
Suspicious — Saw a car seat in a driveway on her way to a friend’s house. On the way home she saw it was moved and there was an umbrella over it. She’s concerned there’s a baby in it.
Accident — Two vehicle accident with a rollover, Akeley.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog keeps going into her yard, C.R. 16.
Animal complaint — Dogs attacked caller’s dog, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Threats — Caller stating that she was threatened, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Ambulance — Husband was dizzy, having jerking motions, does have COVID, Fairway Dr.
Driving complaint — Camper trailer is losing items.
Harassment/stalking — Caller wants to speak to Deputy about harassment she’s been receiving, Park St., Nevis.
Violation of court order — Caller believes someone is violating an OFP, C.R. 38.
Child custody — Caller was supposed to get his daughter, but the mother is not returning her or giving location of where they are, C.R. 13, Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Damage to Nevis lumber mill, North St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Wants to speak to Deputy about neighbors who bought his property but haven’t sent any money to him, Gasparilla Dr.
Noise complaint — Neighbor built commercial building on his property with fans on the back of building facing caller’s home, Midway Cir.
Disputes/disturbances — Questions about being antagonized by the neighbors, 109th Ave.
Animal complaint — Cows on the road, C.R. 44.
Suspicious — Gray truck, three individuals, one sitting inside, man outside vehicle walking ditches has black hoodie on. Woman in ditch walking around, when asked what she was doing she stated she was picking rocks. Appeared to be acting strange, 130th St.
Animal complaint — Six dogs tied up outside, no water for the animals, C.R. 9.
Boat and water — Lake George access for boat checks.
