The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 20-23.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Trespassing — People are living in her trailer and no one should be living there.
Theft — Four wheeler stolen, happened within last half hour.
Officer assist — Pontoon disabled on the Fish Hook River, might need assistance getting out.
Child custody — Caller has issues with parent not exchanging child, C.R. 13.
Accident — Accident happened one-quarter mile west at curve, C.R. 12.
Gun call — Shots heard by caller, three shots then a fourth, Cass Line Rd.
Traffic stop — Deputy is out with a male on a bike.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller complains about dogs on his property.
Alarm — Medical alarm with no contact, Main Horseshoe Rd.
Theft — Half tank of gas and four tires were taken while caller was in hospital, North St., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Caller wants husband removed from house, he’s been drinking, they have been fighting, North St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller has a friend’s RV, wants him to come get it, 344th St.
Property lost — Caller’s dog may have been stolen. Was left on the chain, now is gone, Brindle color, 10 years old, American/English Boxer mix, C.R. 48.
Disputes/disturbances — Ex-boyfriend is trying to gain access to residence, C.R. 32.
Driving complaint — Caller’s ex- swerved at her with his car.
Accident — Two vehicle accident with air bag deployment, C.R. 9, Becida.
Fire — Tree branch on fire, Whitetail Dr.
Driving complaint — Vehicle in ditch, north of 64, Broadway East., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Water inspector uncomfortable as man is swearing at her, saying she was making things up, Jack Fish Dr.,
Ambulance — Man lost consciousness, fell in bathroom. Now conscious and breathing, Hwy. 34.
Assault/fight — Woman is drunk at residence, getting violent towards caller, Downhome Dr.
Disputes/disturbances — Man arrived at caller’s residence attempted to cause problems, came inside to call 911, unknown if he is still on the property. Caller thinks he’s intoxicated, Hwy. 71.
