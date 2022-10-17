The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Oct. 5-12.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Incident last night, 230th St.,
Ambulance — Needs to go to hospital per home health nurse, Hwy. 64.
Officer assist — Caller wants to get property from former residence and party living there, her ex, won’t let her without an officer present, Elderberry Cir.
School walk through — Walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Would like to set a time to retrieve property, C.R. 31.
Suspicious — Two vehicles went into junk yard, two males, possibly early 20s, dark hair, pink shirt, damaged mailboxes, C.R. 33.
Fire — Fire in the ditch, spreading fast.
911 call — 911 hang up from elevator, no answer upon call back, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Officer assist — Issues with visitation order through the court, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Fire — Lawn mower on fire, 480th St.
Harassment/stalking — Neighbor is trespassing and cutting tree branches on her property, Hwy. 87.
Driving complaint — Ford sedan, north of Lake George and traveling south, is all over the road.
Harassment/stalking — Caller concerned about man breaking into her daughter’s house, West Main.
Assault/fight — Assault at school today, caller wants to speak with deputy, just took daughter to ER in Bemidji, Main St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Dog possibly poisoned, wants to speak with deputy, C.R. 6.
Ambulance — Husband seems confused, severely anemic, C.R. 41.
ATV/OHV — Officers are out with kids on ATVs, Wild Wing Dr.
Officer assist — Caller has issues with ex-husband demanding to see child. Caller is not allowing him as he is in a manic state and fears for safety, Main St., Nevis.
Threats — Caller is getting verbal threats against his wife and mother-in-law, C.R. 3.
Animal complaint — Dead bear with head and feet cut off, C.R. 3, just past church on the way to Bemidji.
Officer assist — Questions about going out of state for treatment and missing court date, 400th St., Laporte.
Animal complaint — Caller has had a “fancy” pigeon hanging around for the past couple of weeks; thinks someone may have raised it, Cardinal Ln.
Gun call — Several gun shots from residence, possible poaching issues, no vehicles seen, 410th St.
Animal complaint — Dog complaint, C.R. 16
Officer assist — Student has an issue with a teacher, Main St., Laporte.
Child custody — Ex refusing to return son, Marie Ave., Akeley.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller unable to care for her dog, looking for assistance with animal placement, C.R. 16.
Ambulance — Woman having anxiety attack, Pleasant Ave., Akeley.
Alarm — Main entry bar door alarm activated, Main St., Nevis.
Accident — Vehicle roll over with an occupant pinned under vehicle.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Scam possible — Caller receiving harassing scam calls, 161st Ave.
Ambulance — Student having possible medication reaction, emotionally out of control, Pleasant St., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Two pigs on the road.
