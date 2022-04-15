The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 4 to 10.
Ordinance violation — Junkyard violation, 169th Ave.
Property lost — Missing a knife, 139th Ave.
Theft — Ongoing problem at caller’s house that’s under construction, Gunflint Dr.
Ambulance — Husband has COPD, as soon as he gets up his oxygen levels drop, End of the Day Dr.
Driving complaint — Three teenagers tearing up and down road on motorcycles, doing wheelies, no helmets on today.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle on its side, no one inside, tracks leading away from vehicle.
Vehicle off road — Vehicle stuck off trail near boat ramp, north of Marcarty Lake.
Accident — Semi slid off road in caller’s driveway, jack knifed, driver possibly injured, C.R. 9.
Accident — Semi driver came into caller’s lane, clipped his mirror off, kept going north on C.R. 4.
Suspicious — Caller thinks someone is outside her house messing with stuff, no vehicles in driveway, dogs are barking, she locked the doors, C.R. 38.
Traffic hazard — Vehicle stopped in road to help another vehicle and is going to cause an accident.
Damage to property/vandalism — Someone cut caller’s fence, 129th Ave., Becida.
ATV/OHV — ATV, 119th Ave.
Ambulance — Seizure patient, detox facility, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Soon to be ex-husband took antique clock and a security light, now verbally arguing with son outside, C.R. 39.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants to go somewhere for treatment as he is intoxicated, Main Horseshoe Tr.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants roommate removed from his residence, 185th Ave.
Abandoned car — Abandoned vehicle obstructing north bound lane of 185th Ave.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Woman broke caller’s TV, damaged some other property, he also wants her property out of the house, 185th Ave.
Suspicious — Vehicle came down the road, turned around, one person got out, looked in the trunk, then got back in the car, Fish Hook Dr.
Community policing — Community policing, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Damage to property/vandalism — Neighbors cut down a tree on her property, Everlasting Dr.
Officer assist — Wants to set up time for a deputy to assist with retrieving property, C.R. 48.
Child custody — Father of caller’s children is refusing to exchange custody as agreed upon, First St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway East, Akeley.
Harassment/stalking — Caller being harassed and threatened, has told suspect multiple times not to contact him or show up on property. He’s in the process of filling out an HRO but wanted to make a report in the meanwhile, Okoboji Ln.
Harassment/stalking — Caller being harassed by ex-roommate, 185th Ave.
Officer assist — Woman is walking south on C.R. 4 from Evergreem Campground, stumbling around, concerned she’ll walk into traffic, black and gray shirt.
Property lost — Caller left his vehicle parked at a bar last night and this morning it is gone, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Party has been stalking caller over some property that was left there a few weeks ago, C.R. 36.
Property found — Caller found a phone by the boat launch, Benedict.
Domestic — Caller’s 17 year old daughter is throwing objects and being violent, Hubbard Line Rd.
Animal complaint — Beige horse with a white blaze is loose, knows owner but they will not claim the horse, C.R. 9
Gas drive-off — Gas drive-off valued at $100, vehicle is going north on Hwy. 200.
Suspicious — Caller thinks someone was inside one of the outbuildings on the property, no one currently inside it, 139th Ave.
Noise complaint — Very loud party at the end of Moonback Dr., Laporte, in large outbuilding.
Suspicious — Caller was awakened by Razor-type vehicle in his yard, confronted suspect who wouldn’t identify himself. Last seen going south on C.R. 2. Orange and white vehicle/razor, male driver with glasses wearing a gaiter head covering, C.R. 2, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller wants his girlfriend removed from his residence, Third Ave., Nevis.
Domestic — Fifteen year old states he was assaulted by his brother and sister, Wild Wing Dr.
Ambulance — 49 year old male with severe back pain, was in car wreck a month ago, 317th Ave.
Animal complaint — Caller stated three cows in middle of intersection.
Animal complaint — Dogs in the middle of the road, they have killed his chickens in the past.
Harassment/stalking — Caller’s granddaughter’s boyfriend is harassing him, Bounty Dr.
Ambulance — Ambulance request for woman, possible alcohol poisoning, Broadway St., Akeley.
Disputes/disturbances — Elderly man with cane is intoxicated, fell three times in the gym, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.