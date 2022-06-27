The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from June 16 to 22.
Disputes/disturbances — Man in DTs walking down driveway not on hold, Hwy 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Reporting suspicious activity, 200th St.
Officer assist — Cleaning out shed on her deceased father’s property, found what looks to be a grenade, Wind Flower Dr.
ATV/OHV — ATV traffic stop, Main St., Nevis.
Property found — A pontoon floated up to their dock, C.R. 109.
Trespassing — Man keeps going to his brother in law’s property, taking out no trespassing signs, caller wants a phone call back, 119th Ave.
Threats — Man came to her home and started to threaten her about getting her children taken away, he’s now left after multiple times asking him to leave, unknown vehicle or direction of travel, 192nd St.
Scam possible — Possible cash scam, Cottontail Dr.
Animal complaint — Jet ski and speed boat went right through nesting loons.
Officer assist — Questions about an OFP, C.R. 39.
Damage to property/vandalism — Woman reports damage to property by arrested party from previous ICR, 161st Ave.
Officer assist — Man with fake ID at restaurant, C.R. 7.
Ambulance — Possible stroke, woman unable to move, C.R. 18, Nevis.
Fire — Tree down on power lines, they are smoking, Beach Haven Rd.
Animal complaint — A pony is tied up behind storage units, looks to be in distress and unhealthy, Brandon Dr.
ATV/OHV — Two kids tearing up the road on dirt bikes, going fast on the road, no helmets, Ivy Dr.
Property found — Portage Lake access: man stating bikes have been there for a couple of weeks, wants to know why, 210th St.
ATV/OHV — ATV almost hit her son, C.R. 25.
Officer assist — Older man at his property, seems confused, Vinewood Rd.
Officer assist — Man need to retrieve property related to domestic incident, Wejack Rd.
Gun call — Quarter mile south of caller’s residence, heard two high powered rifle shots about half minute apart, believes someone is hunting in the woods, Deep Woods Dr.
Damage to property/vandalism — Sometime last night, someone used a golf cart and damaged property on the golf course, Dayspring Dr.
Fraud — Business took a fake $100 bill, Bunyan St., Nevis.
Officer assist — Wants an officer to assist in property retrieval, Wejack Rd.
Suspicious — Man is walking around through people’s yards slowly and looking around, didn’t answer anyone’s questions, Fairwood Dr.
Suspicious — Checking on vehicle, Laporte..
Ambulance — Man having trouble breathing, Chicago Ave, Akeley.
Ambulance — Wife fell, can’t get up, does have issue with her knee, C.R. 36.
Fire — Log home on fire, Hwy. 34.
Boat and water — Resort check, C.R. 38, Walker.
Boat and water — Resort check, C.R. 39, Laporte.
Animal complaint — Stray dog living in garage, menacing to home owner, possibly a boxer, white on face, throat and chest. Maybe a female, 150th St.
Disputes/disturbances — Issues with neighbor putting a fence up, Oriole Drive.
Officer assist — Would like girlfriend to move out of house, 3rd Ave., Nevis.
Disputes/disturbances — Neighbor sitting outside of his house screaming, concerned for his children, Diamond Dr.
Gun call — Neighbor shooting his gun, caller concerned because they’ve seen a baby bear around, don’t want it shot, Far Portage Dr.
Traffic hazard — Tree on road blocking a lane, C.R. 37.
