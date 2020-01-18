The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 6 to 15.
Driving complaint — Caller driving north on Hwy. 71, person following her is trying to rear end her.
Gun call — Report of gun shots at about 2 a.m., 30 to 40 shots fired.
Ambulance — Female party short of breath, thinks she may have pneumonia, Pleasant Ave, Akeley.
Animal complaint — States her neighbor’s dog in her yard acting vicious, going after her dogs, Old Sunset Dr.
Ambulance — Female party fell down stairs, Grandview Dr.
Ambulance — Female party throwing up blood, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller states her door is frozen and she can’t get out of residence, Hwy. 16.
Suspicious — Caller reports two vehicles are intimidating him and believes that they could be connected to the animal calls, Wildwood Rd.
Accident — Two vehicle accident.
Scam possible — Caller has a letter he things is a possible scam, CR 23.
Ambulance — Male party, with recent spine injury, has severe leg pain and cold sweats with a history of heart issues, CR 4, Lake George.
Littering — Caller stated a woman threw two bags of trash on the road, Hwy. 71.
Theft — Silver Samsung phone stolen two days ago. Suspect has changed the number, Explorer Circle.
Accident — Road grader backed into a vehicle while it was passing on the right.
Theft — Theft of money from bank account, Night Hawk.
Township meeting — Deputy at township meeting, Hwy. 71.
Township meeting — Deputy at township meeting, 170th St., Akeley.
Township meeting — Deputy at township meeting, CR 39, Laporte.
Ambulance — Female caller thinks she is having a heart attack, pain in chest, legs, and feet swelling, Gateway Ln., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller wants officer to help her retrieve property, CR 9.
911 hang up — Open 911 line sounds like kids playing, Franklin Ave., Akeley.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile stuck in the ditch.
Scam possible — Caller keeps getting calls that their Social Security number is being used in Texas, 175th Ave.
Snowmobile — Snowmobile stuck in the snow, its back end is in the creek.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Central Ave. S., Laporte.
Theft — Possible identity theft, Court Ave., Park Rapids.
Ambulance — Need an ambulance for a client in detox building having a seizure, breathing but not responding to his name, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Officer assist — Caller stated ex-girlfriend forged his signature on a four wheeler title and he can’t get it back, CR 25.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance in picking up their kids.
Walk-through — School walk-through in Nevis.
Dispute — Caller says neighbor is threatening her.
Check crime — Caller says a check was taken out of her mailbox and cashed.
Walk-through — School walk-through in Nevis.
Dispute — Caller says a man residing at the residence is threatening him.
Animal complaint — Two or three horses are on the road; gate is open, can’t reach anyone at the residence on C.R. 9.
Officer assist — Caller says ex took the car; C.R. 4.
Alarm — Front door and main floor alarms are ringing.
Animal complaint — Possible dog neglect; Inlet Circle.
Ambulance — Akeley woman complains of extreme dizziness, sweating, can’t walk; has history of heart issues.
School bus violation — Cass County deputy witnessed and stopped a vehicle that committed a bus stop arm violation.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Laporte
Snowmobile — Speed citation on Heartland Trail.
Violation of HRO — Violation of harassment restraining order via phone; Hwy. 71, Lake George.
Animal complaint — Black lab mix found out in the cold.
Motorist assist — Motorist reports a vehicle has broken down with four people in it. She stated they seemed “up to no good” and didn’t feel comfortable having them get in her car.
Animal complaint — Cows and other animals are always getting out of the fence; 319th Ave.
Fire — Leech Lake Department of Public Safety reports possible house fire, 334th Ave.
Threats — Akeley caller reports threats made by an unknown party.
Officer assist — Caller wants an officer to help her retrieve property.
Accident — Multiple calls of a semi rollover in a ditch; transferred to Cass County.
Animal complaint — Issues with aggressive dogs in the Lake George area; a small dog on a leash was attacked.
Damage to property — Snowplow keeps hitting his mailbox; this is an ongoing issue.
Agency assist — Caller loaned a vehicle to a family member who has since stolen it; C.R. 39.
Suspicious — Caller requests deputy check of her property; she arrived home, exited her vehicle and the dome light was off. Then she looked outside and the light was on again; C.R. 7.
Scam — Caller on C.R. 45 reports a possible scam.
Traffic hazard — Tractor is pushing snow across the road.
Theft — Break-in at pole building on Inwood Trail.
Violation of OFP — Possible violation of an order for protection; Far portage drive.
