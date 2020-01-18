The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 6 to 15.

Driving complaint —  Caller driving north on Hwy. 71, person following her is trying to rear end her.

Gun call —  Report of gun shots at about 2 a.m., 30 to 40 shots fired.

Ambulance —  Female party short of breath, thinks she may have pneumonia, Pleasant Ave, Akeley.

Animal complaint —  States her neighbor’s dog in her yard acting vicious, going after her dogs, Old Sunset Dr.

Ambulance —  Female party fell down stairs, Grandview Dr.

Ambulance —  Female party throwing up blood, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller states her door is frozen and she can’t get out of residence, Hwy. 16.

Suspicious —  Caller reports two vehicles are intimidating him and believes that they could be connected to the animal calls, Wildwood Rd.

Accident —  Two vehicle accident.

Scam possible —  Caller has a letter he things is a possible scam, CR 23.

Ambulance —  Male party, with recent spine injury, has severe leg pain and cold sweats with a history of heart issues, CR 4, Lake George.

Littering —  Caller stated a woman threw two bags of trash on the road, Hwy. 71.

Theft —  Silver Samsung phone stolen two days ago. Suspect has changed the number, Explorer Circle.

Accident —  Road grader backed into a vehicle while it was passing on the right.

Theft —  Theft of money from bank account, Night Hawk.

Township meeting —  Deputy at township meeting, Hwy. 71.

Township meeting —  Deputy at township meeting, 170th St., Akeley.

Township meeting —  Deputy at township meeting, CR 39, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Female caller thinks she is having a heart attack, pain in chest, legs, and feet swelling, Gateway Ln., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller wants officer to help her retrieve property, CR 9.

911 hang up —  Open 911 line sounds like kids playing, Franklin Ave., Akeley.

Snowmobile —  Snowmobile stuck in the ditch.

Scam possible —  Caller keeps getting calls that their Social Security number is being used in Texas, 175th Ave.

Snowmobile —  Snowmobile stuck in the snow, its back end is in the creek.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, Central Ave. S., Laporte.

Theft —  Possible identity theft, Court Ave., Park Rapids.

Ambulance —  Need an ambulance for a client in detox building having a seizure, breathing but not responding to his name, Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Officer assist —  Caller stated ex-girlfriend forged his signature on a four wheeler title and he can’t get it back, CR 25.

Officer assist —  Caller wants assistance in picking up their kids.

Walk-through —  School walk-through in Nevis.

Dispute —  Caller says neighbor is threatening her.

Check crime —  Caller says a check was taken out of her mailbox and cashed.

Walk-through —  School walk-through in Nevis.

Dispute —  Caller says a man residing at the residence is threatening him.

Animal complaint —  Two or three horses are on the road; gate is open, can’t reach anyone at the residence on C.R. 9.

Officer assist —  Caller says ex took the car; C.R. 4.

Alarm —  Front door and main floor alarms are ringing.

Animal complaint —  Possible dog neglect; Inlet Circle.

Ambulance —  Akeley woman complains of extreme dizziness, sweating, can’t walk; has history of heart issues.

School bus violation —  Cass County deputy witnessed and stopped a vehicle that committed a bus stop arm violation.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop in Laporte

Snowmobile —  Speed citation on Heartland Trail.

Violation of HRO —  Violation of harassment restraining order via phone; Hwy. 71, Lake George.

Animal complaint —  Black lab mix found out in the cold.

Motorist assist —  Motorist reports a vehicle has broken down with four people in it. She stated they seemed “up to no good” and didn’t feel comfortable having them get in her car.

Animal complaint —  Cows and other animals are always getting out of the fence; 319th Ave.

Fire —  Leech Lake Department of Public Safety reports possible house fire, 334th Ave.

Threats — Akeley caller reports threats made by an unknown party.

Officer assist —  Caller wants an officer to help her retrieve property.

Accident —  Multiple calls of a semi rollover in a ditch; transferred to Cass County.

Animal complaint —  Issues with aggressive dogs in the Lake George area; a small dog on a leash was attacked.

Damage to property —  Snowplow keeps hitting his mailbox; this is an ongoing issue.

Agency assist —  Caller loaned a vehicle to a family member who has since stolen it; C.R. 39.

Suspicious — Caller requests deputy check of her property; she arrived home, exited her vehicle and the dome light was off. Then she looked outside and the light was on again; C.R. 7.

Scam —  Caller on C.R. 45 reports a possible scam.

Traffic hazard —  Tractor is pushing snow across the road.

Theft —  Break-in at pole building on Inwood Trail.

Violation of OFP —  Possible violation of an order for protection; Far portage drive.

