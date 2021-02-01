The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 21-27.
Vehicle off road — Caller found a vehicle that rolled and landed on its tires.
Ambulance — Man needs help out of recliner again, 309th Ave, Laporte.
Ambulance — Two people unresponsive in garage, C.R. 9.
Ambulance — Man is having pancreatitis issues, C.R. 45.
Violation of OFP — Violation of order for protection, Mill St., Akeley.
Suspicious — People were building across the road earlier; now their dog is barking nonstop, wants someone to check it out, Gateway Ln.
Ambulance — Man fell off ladder, about 5 feet, didn’t hit head, possibly broken arm, 219th Ave.
Harassment/stalking — Caller reports she is being harassed, C.R. 86, Nevis.
Fire — Caller is burning a brush pile, Crescent Ridge Trail.
Disputes/disturbances — Disputes over a vehicle, Frost Bite Rd., Akeley.
Officer assist — Caller has issues with sister’s boyfriend claiming his address, C.R. 19, Akeley.
Ambulance — Patient has respiratory distress, no fever, dizzy, blood pressure issues, Indigo Dr.
Officer assist — Todd Township told caller to move camper before Feb. 15, wants to know rights about the matter, due to frozen brakes, 139th Ave.
Ambulance — Woman has collapsed on floor, is conscious but not making sense, C.R. 40.
Harassment/stalking — Caller’s ex is sending people inappropriate pictures of her, 149th Ave.
Harassment/stalking — Old neighbor are calling her and hanging up, Edgewood Loop.
Pine Manor walk away — Resident is wearing gray sweat pants, grey hoodie, carrying a red backpack. Not intoxicated, not on a hold; caller is just concerned due to weather, Hwy. 34, Nevis.
Trespassing — Neighbor trespassed, stole signs, Mohawk Dr., Laporte.
Harassment/stalking — Caller reporting harassment, C.R. 29.
Accident — Vehicle flew off road, possible injuries.
Ambulance — Person is shaking, confused, can’t walk, possible panic attack, Broadway Rd.
Ambulance — Male fell, possible broken arm, Hwy. 34.
Domestic — Renter is in a physical and verbal fight, man and woman, standing by a van, Happy Hollow Rd.
Fire — Caller has concerns about a brush fire in the woods and party has burning, Hazelnut Dr., Nevis.
Ambulance — Man is on the ground, breathing but not totally responsive, Driftwood Ln.
Theft — Cell stolen from Third Base bar, “Find My Phone” shows it to be at Robco Airport Dr., First Ave., Laporte.
Suspicious — A small black coupe is running in the parking lot; man says he forgot his wallet while going from Park Rapids to the Casino.
Mailbox damage — Caller’s mailbox and several of his neighbors’ boxes were damaged; Fish Hook Trail.
Animal complaint — Neighbors’ dogs are on caller’s property again. They have killed other animals there and the past and have growled threateningly at him; 382nd St.
Officer assist — Caller has civil issues with estranged wife; C.R. 9, Laporte
Animal complaint — Caller has issues with animals at a Laporte area salvage yard; needs assistance.
Ambulance — Man needs lift assist; 309th Ave., Laporte.
School bus arm violation — Bus stop arm violation; student was on the ground. Vehicle turned south on Hwy. 64; passed on to State Patrol.
