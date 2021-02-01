The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Jan. 21-27.

Vehicle off road —  Caller found a vehicle that rolled and landed on its tires.

Ambulance —  Man needs help out of recliner again, 309th Ave, Laporte.

Ambulance —  Two people unresponsive in garage, C.R. 9.

Ambulance —  Man is having pancreatitis issues, C.R. 45.

Violation of OFP —  Violation of order for protection, Mill St., Akeley.

Suspicious —  People were building across the road earlier;  now their dog is barking nonstop, wants someone to check it out, Gateway Ln.

Ambulance —  Man fell off ladder, about 5 feet, didn’t hit head, possibly broken arm, 219th Ave.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller reports she is being harassed, C.R. 86, Nevis.

Fire —  Caller is burning a brush pile, Crescent Ridge Trail.

Disputes/disturbances —  Disputes over a vehicle, Frost Bite Rd., Akeley.

Officer assist —  Caller has issues with sister’s boyfriend claiming his address, C.R. 19, Akeley.

Ambulance —  Patient has respiratory distress, no fever, dizzy, blood pressure issues, Indigo Dr.

Officer assist —  Todd Township told caller to move camper before Feb. 15, wants to know rights about the matter, due to frozen brakes, 139th Ave.

Ambulance —  Woman has collapsed on floor, is conscious but not making sense, C.R. 40.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller’s ex is sending people inappropriate pictures of her, 149th Ave.

Harassment/stalking —  Old neighbor are calling her and hanging up, Edgewood Loop.

Pine Manor walk away —  Resident is wearing gray sweat pants, grey hoodie, carrying a red backpack. Not intoxicated, not on a hold; caller is just concerned due to weather,  Hwy. 34, Nevis.

Trespassing —  Neighbor trespassed, stole signs, Mohawk Dr., Laporte.

Harassment/stalking —  Caller reporting harassment, C.R. 29.

Accident —  Vehicle flew off road, possible injuries.

Ambulance —  Person is shaking, confused, can’t walk, possible panic attack, Broadway Rd.

Ambulance —  Male fell, possible broken arm, Hwy. 34.

Domestic —  Renter is in a physical and verbal fight, man and woman, standing by a van, Happy Hollow Rd.

Fire —  Caller has concerns about a brush fire in the woods and party has burning, Hazelnut Dr., Nevis.

Ambulance —  Man is on  the ground, breathing but not totally responsive, Driftwood Ln.

Theft —  Cell stolen from Third Base bar, “Find My Phone” shows   it to be at Robco Airport Dr., First Ave., Laporte.

Suspicious —  A small black coupe is running in the parking lot; man says he forgot his wallet while going from Park Rapids to the Casino.

Mailbox damage  —  Caller’s mailbox and several of his neighbors’ boxes were damaged; Fish Hook Trail.

Animal complaint —  Neighbors’ dogs are on caller’s property again. They have killed other animals there and the past and have growled threateningly at him; 382nd St.

Officer assist  —  Caller has civil issues with estranged wife; C.R. 9, Laporte

Animal complaint —  Caller has issues with animals at a Laporte area salvage yard; needs assistance.

Ambulance —  Man  needs lift assist; 309th Ave., Laporte.

School bus arm violation —  Bus stop arm violation; student was on the ground. Vehicle turned south on Hwy. 64; passed on to State Patrol.

