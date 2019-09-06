The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Aug. 29-Sept. 4.
Fire — Kitchen is full of smoke, don’t see flames; everyone is out of house; 229th Ave.
Traffic hazard — Fallen tree blocking one lane of traffic, C.R. 18.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog is in caller’s yard; Ermine Trail.
Child custody — Officer requested during pick up of minor children.
ATV/OHV — ATVs, side by sides, speeding on road.
Accident — Vehicle ran a stop sign, hit caller’s vehicle, then fled.
Boat and Water — Resort check, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Vehicle tailgating, swerving on road.
ATV/OHV — Complaint about ATVs and a dirt bike.
Ambulance — Severe nose bleed that won’t stop; Wejack Road.
Officer assist — Caller’s boyfriend locked her out of the house and she has nowhere to go;Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Complaint about speeding on Chokecherry Drive.
Ambulance — Older man is having trouble breathing; Schoolcraft Trail.
Alarm — Garden shed door alarms, Hwy. 87, Akeley.
Traffic stop — TZD traffic stop, Broadway E., Akeley.
Theft — Propane tanks stolen from cabin; Hillview Road.
Deer call — Deer was hit on Hwy. 71, still alive; State Patrol will respond.
Community policing — Assistance at Becida Parade.
Traffic hazard — Report of two young girls putting rocks in the road so cars hit them.
Damage to property — Caller’s son saw youths damaging signs on Fairwood Drive Bridge.
Officer assist — Report of a neighbor’s 8-9 year old running out into traffic.
Driving complaints — Reckless driving by youths.
Ambulance — Woman appears to be passed out behind the wheel. Caller will wait next to the vehicle.
Traffic stops — Two traffic stops in Laporte
Property found — Caller found a case containing a gun while cutting grass on C.R. 89.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Laporte.
Boat and Water — Very young jet ski riders on lake, getting too close to docks.
Property found — New Polaris ATV abandoned in the grass by the river.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Lake George.
Alarm — SW high school hall door alarm, Laporte.
Assault — Caller wants to report she was assaulted last night.
Ambulance — Wearer of an alarm cannot be reached by alarm company; Old Sunset Dr., Laporte. Company asks Sheriff’s Office to check.
Property lost — Lost wallet in Paul Bunyan Forest; N. on C.R. 2 toward Waboose Lake, just past the access.
Fire alarm — Main smoke detector activated; C.R. 37, Laporte.
Property found — Unoccupied boat washed up in front of caller’s residence on C.R. 40.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop in Laporte.
Ambulance — Man recently had surgery; feels weak, sweaty; Laporte
Ambulance — Man is having extreme back pain, Hwy. 200, Benedict.
Animal complaint — Cattle out on the road, Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants assistance when picking up personal property; Laporte.
