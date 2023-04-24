The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from April 13-16.
Alarm — Front door alarm, Broadway St., Akeley.
Driving complaint — Several vehicles “burn out” of school lot after school is out, would like more officer presence at that time, Main St., Laporte.
Theft — Chain saw and cordless drill stolen over Easter, C.R. 36.
Animal complaint — Two aggressive dogs, Beach Haven Rd.
School walk through — Pleasant St., Nevis.
Animal complaint — Stray dog showed up, pitbull mix, no tags, friendly, 185th Ave.
Suspicious — Caller in Arizona, can see someone moving his outside camera. He saw a hand at 2 and 4 p.m. moving it, C.R. 81.
Theft — Theft out of storage unit, Eagle Bend Rd.
Officer assist — Caller reporting woman in son’s life keeps taking his money, C.R. 33.
Property lost — Two dogs lost. Male “Pax” and female “Thraxa.” Husky/German shepherd mix, both more shepherd color, C.R. 6.
Harassment/stalking — Wife is being threatened online, along with former nanny, Smoky Hollow Dr.
Animal complaint — Dog was attacked, bleeding, might need to go to vet, Vagabond Lp.
Accident — Vehicle rolled over, C.R. 4.
Animal complaint — Caller accidentally hit and killed a dog, Cass Line Rd.
Trespassing — Someone keeps trespassing onto caller’s property after being told several times to stay off, Hwy. 71, Laporte.
Disputes/disturbances — Woman stuck on side of road after pulling over.
Suspicious — Woman thinks someone may have been in her shed, not sure if they’re still there. Wants an officer to come check it out, C.R. 18.
Ambulance — Man has high blood pressure, possible heart attack, Graceson Ave., Akeley.
