The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from May 15-17.
Suspicious — Neighbor was noisy going into his own driveway, heard a little girl crying but all is quiet now, Holly Rd.
Driving complaint — Driver all over road.
Property lost — Lost a remote for a boom truck.
Officer assist — Caller reports speeders on the road on the way to campground, North St., Nevis.
Gas drive off — Drive off, Saturday $62.00
Gas drive off — Drive off for $84.52, just a few minutes ago, direction unknown, Central Ave., Laporte.
Property found — Found wallet on the Bunyan Trail, To claim, go to the back of the hardware store, C.R. 38, Benedict.
Ambulance — Five year old child on trampoline fell, neck went one way, body went the other, C.R. 36.
ATV/OHV — Two teenage women on ATVs, tearing up road, Beachview Rd.
Animal complaint — Dog is terrorizing other animals, 380th.
School walk through — School walk through Main St., Laporte.
Alarm — Fire alarm, smoke detectors, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Harassment/stalking — Caller wants daughter’s ex to stop coming onto their property, C.R.20.
Theft — Boat stolen, last seen a month ago, Old Sunset Dr.
Harassment/stalking — Neighbor keeps honking horn in front of her house to her driveway, 109th Ave.
Gas drive off — Lakeport Township drive-off for $80.54, 10 minutes ago going towards C, R. 39.
Ambulance — Woman twisted ankle, has now passed out, Main St., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 40.
Officer assist — Elderly caller purchased a garment from Akeley thrift store. It had a dye anti-theft device on it. She accidentally rubbed her eye, didn’t get dye in her eye, but now looks like a racoon, Frostbite Rd., Akeley.
Fire — Fern Township, caller came upon very large fire, Schoolhouse Rd.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
Gas drive off — Gas drive off for $29.09, about 10 minutes ago, Central Ave., Laporte.
Harassment/stalking — Issues with ex in-laws, C.R. 80.
Fraud — Money theft via checking account and Paypal, North St., Nevis.
Child custody — Caller is at ballfield trying to see his children, not allowed per court order, parental custody issue, Pleasant St., Nevis.
Theft — Two sailboats stolen possibly other items C.R. 16,
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Broadway St., Akeley.
