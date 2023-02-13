The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from Feb. 2-8.
Officer assist — Woman called, wants man removed, Wejack Rd.
Business check — Business check, Main St., Nevis.
School walk through — School walk through, Pleasant Ave., Nevis.
Officer assist — Son stopped taking his medication, caller’s concerned, wants an evaluation, Hwy. 34.
Ambulance — Man has pressure in lower abdomen, Hillside Ave., Akeley.
Vehicle off road — Caller slid off road into ditch. Had help to get out.
Ambulance — Older man is feeling dizzy and weak, C.R. 19.
Ambulance — Person out on the ice, having trouble breathing, unable to get back without collapsing. Portable fish house, Lake Benedict Rd.
Disputes/disturbances — Injured man, cut on head, is conscious but dazed. Unknown how it happened or when, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Would like to speak to an officer about OFP and her animals, Quiet Prairie Dr., Laporte.
Officer assist — Caller wants an officer to pick up his son and bring him to the hospital, Hwy. 34.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Bunyan Trails Dr., Nevis.
Theft — Caller thinks neighbor kid stole her mail out of her mailbox, 275th Ave., Laporte.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, Wolf Lake Rd.
Animal complaint — Neighbor’s dog is defecating in caller’s yard and harassing her pets, Union Rd.
Officer assist — Party in the lobby has questions about making sure she isn’t contacted by DANCO recipient, Hwy. 34.
Officer assist — Wants to talk to an officer regarding a house break in, or possible break in. Language barrier. 190th St.
Alarm — Residential burglary alarm, south shop service door. Owner requests dispatch, unable to respond, 270th St.
Possible scam — Caller trying to sell vehicle online. Someone sent him a check by mail, has questions regarding validity, 165th Ave.
Littering — Three bags of garbage left on snowmobile trail.
Ambulance — Man possibly had a stroke, Hwy. 87.
Officer assist — Caller wants a deputy to walk her through the steps to fix her furnace, Old Sunset Dr.
Bus stop arm — Caller reports stop arm violation, Hwy. 71.
Officer assist — Caller has questions about behavior of another parent towards her, Main St., Laporte.
Theft — Lake Emma Township signs stolen.
Officer assist — Caller’s son threatening her, wants him removed, C.R. 93.
Driving complaint — Black pickup pulling pop-up camper westbound on Hwy. 34 traveling at high rate of speed.
