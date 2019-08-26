The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from August 15 through.

Suspicious person —  Caller can hear someone opening and closing doors outside, 470th St.

Ambulance —  Ambulance requested for shortness of breath, 406th St.

Officer assist—  Caller wants an officer present while they drop off property to help keep their former partner civil, 219th Ave.

Accident —  Vehicle hit a dump truck.

Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO —  Caller reports individual violated the order against them, Nevis.

Domestic —  Caller reports their significant other punched, scratched and pulled his hair, C.R. 33.

Animal complaint —  Large black cow in roadway during heavy fog, C.R. 3.

Driving complaint — Vehicle swerving on the roadway with varying rates of speed.  

Animal complaint —  Dog is at caller’s residence, unknown owners, 219th Ave.

Suspicious person —  Unknown party has been walking around caller’s residence, party asked caller if she wanted to fight, Rail Rd.

Animal complaint —  Dog attacked a duck at swimming beach, causing a commotion, both animals are in the water, Nevis.

Traffic stop —  Traffic stop, C.R. 45.

Alarm —  Commercial alarm activated, Hwy. 34, Akeley.

Burglary —  Cabin and shed broken in to, numerous items stolen, Norway Ridge Dr.

Agency assist —  Woman washing car with squeegee at gas pump for an hour, kids in car, possibly under the influence, Broadway St. E., Akeley.

Boat and water —  Jet ski coming too close to swimming beach, Edgewater Dr.

Ambulance —  Older individual fell, Hwy 64.

Suspicious vehicle —  SUV went through gate driving around parking lot, last seen driving towards Becida, County Hwy. 3.

Suspicious —  Caller requesting officers to check their residence. Partner said someone is banging on front door and windows, no description, 380th St.

Property found —  Found motorcycle that was pushed into the ditch, covered with plastic and vegetation.

Animal complaint —  Caller believes neighbor’s dog being neglected, Akeley.

Driving complaint —  Semi on the highway hauling hay bales that are not strapped down, driving on side of road.

Animal complaint —  Complain of multiple horses appearing to be malnourished.

Agency assist —  Party trying to pay with a check that looks fake, then left without paying, Broadway St., Akeley.

Animal complaint —  Bull in caller’s yard, County Hwy. 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments