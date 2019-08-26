The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents for the northern part of Hubbard County from August 15 through.
Suspicious person — Caller can hear someone opening and closing doors outside, 470th St.
Ambulance — Ambulance requested for shortness of breath, 406th St.
Officer assist— Caller wants an officer present while they drop off property to help keep their former partner civil, 219th Ave.
Accident — Vehicle hit a dump truck.
Violation of OFP/HRO/DANCO — Caller reports individual violated the order against them, Nevis.
Domestic — Caller reports their significant other punched, scratched and pulled his hair, C.R. 33.
Animal complaint — Large black cow in roadway during heavy fog, C.R. 3.
Driving complaint — Vehicle swerving on the roadway with varying rates of speed.
Animal complaint — Dog is at caller’s residence, unknown owners, 219th Ave.
Suspicious person — Unknown party has been walking around caller’s residence, party asked caller if she wanted to fight, Rail Rd.
Animal complaint — Dog attacked a duck at swimming beach, causing a commotion, both animals are in the water, Nevis.
Traffic stop — Traffic stop, C.R. 45.
Alarm — Commercial alarm activated, Hwy. 34, Akeley.
Burglary — Cabin and shed broken in to, numerous items stolen, Norway Ridge Dr.
Agency assist — Woman washing car with squeegee at gas pump for an hour, kids in car, possibly under the influence, Broadway St. E., Akeley.
Boat and water — Jet ski coming too close to swimming beach, Edgewater Dr.
Ambulance — Older individual fell, Hwy 64.
Suspicious vehicle — SUV went through gate driving around parking lot, last seen driving towards Becida, County Hwy. 3.
Suspicious — Caller requesting officers to check their residence. Partner said someone is banging on front door and windows, no description, 380th St.
Property found — Found motorcycle that was pushed into the ditch, covered with plastic and vegetation.
Animal complaint — Caller believes neighbor’s dog being neglected, Akeley.
Driving complaint — Semi on the highway hauling hay bales that are not strapped down, driving on side of road.
Animal complaint — Complain of multiple horses appearing to be malnourished.
Agency assist — Party trying to pay with a check that looks fake, then left without paying, Broadway St., Akeley.
Animal complaint — Bull in caller’s yard, County Hwy. 3.
